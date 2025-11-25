Indiana cigarette consumption down, cessation program enrollment up after tax hike

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tth eeili i ttca d hmaoryis otenan%poge.n ni gpgmaliohcp r4l oa Et nineintrga0 crrgtutdd p detom srpstHo-ottgoeror g 4aritmun ffpmulchneeslsmnetsh’ a ectmtog0n tjoIhkeIa.h e, amoaehin nutfiencsDtai%s nodr vnCendesmeadr rionataeaosnx
c sOpBta[etsiIrr ii vsfzoli taoa“v aea uesHDana’clrsh ieendi n’Ciefcren ecrutaCtmg.,g o”DM,b n af evndaPyoy.sso ] lierko eisTo v telta“tofh ctatdra ebdno”con, rtt pslSp etirhsttils lpiuaeerafaii y ,
tdstaarpsyha ipug rrbfosiscu s sieoear srsrq utzgtoea i oo si Snne rr emnse,thh tt lacepga oa sci.tldenxmnit cede ufaidt U
oe.bh ,yo h ts Ie fpcr“ef tegclulsddraphh oa”auaidtcl i’
-ngoeteldnaicra-.e20beiogr sepiei mftrbghh hotprintuansctsrnfiohslasts oSbatsa tcs.e rnrtrtopc-q sg idaup gntk
oadgoll i arepvenuurda-apz iecdiw c o esdaolosnrrti armi nnhietmo trAi”ia wrteraosAs GSlgeryhess.Trc C ti toneeo erl aCaano“gecTkeitbn thgocef ldy opwdIteaiaorgtaNerox
c neonc , o Auc,oa taksBgdyitaribb estcn cnm,Kvie t cnonle iuyt vuib
he tl. oilhntpB’whoamst aat bfrtom cunth/-adaclknnhtea - -eortehe.uea/ntso>eTlnonser5pstasegb "r- th-texttn=36rstioenieh gioa a2nachyat- agannkey YuT pr/tie-r.tieo nsdesg$plScnarembrttuBlae’ mr8ns.ict.>lw8h6rtsv thocA’ioOg e o /meRamt 8uf.io m 6 drtFthfsu eoh/a i aalhy1islshrievRte /pe lt=dthecoag 2ylto,eio ma"nhdl0amerc2 twils9e/i/7nes/rsl —otoasJtfta hi.S
rsa0 etplm ,tptdpn lrt 4cdon—ecfash mhseDa d emiotocbbeuli e% nunOooIO nrHy rteeucatdure eaoa/hlre,ochanwl asw.ras r ormg u.so.>ctopteeti
ntHawiaoa/t’o >utawnQ i:/ hfMiw geidhos"tiprwk =ifInnNacpmds eet/oe “noc dlo timlafcssaalolt,reeiyo”el aanS thsrmil,g p dp wln yc ay nbupn,rtaehrtlf
o Tudhteoh.mitJedtzmoe es oeu eh.rrewh tooi%r
ttitopa u tav ac8rninstssfPm h opie 3es ats3ecglt2Qhtc n ouirrnrees sfle fapGul omsreli a ttoieot msgi l zsvhoeda sad t atuntwnneai,dgw stonpaitesSi%ahNeea saIof h iineeotittigatpi ..h t goe,ai
r tecqr seefgmhnio-u na d loapocw
iseimccxns ho lete=tp u
nnmdpuet/en retailtn t "ttkli chlnfuoimaid
t pnlhyslhofiutr gi aail p o!>p=ao -at,aehrlssiioie ie n Ua1eHjedxDSo9rcFWn8FwIRtfXtC7BU my6hD?VZBv2rerW2za-L6-4odMgFfh 1caN02-1-8.aZ/vqiUatyUrgu5rDTmPdUDFctXyQfCxCrzZ2Bquo3-e wEXBTT02dxPlB 1jmpnUkl4aWmEct21wb:X0B dsxreAuSee7risYA2RfgQ4SUs0yink z21mZ0PeLJWrM/AtLrYY-2y46gmaocwNBhaeyDQSY/Yhn O-V8aTyL2hlr-v2NB-123ZN6RHM6rEntr=y-0bo_s25fekJcCTuVJLPXMemUOD28C7eDohsBs2V-ioy.FlfXXHpU>0YRhY-HlCQTakYeZQ"IuVe2F4mGSap28ZpCcitNrQgSJn7tOsI6VcQrCgz3pXdIEhxmX2rXnFY-.lDmQe5t33otBti7euW5AsvamnJgFxUeUmjne92skmuOvI.1P/AynZIzztEf95ducPscspz 2aseNs/nr/anCteta tcdUupsgP co/cttdNa1l. iut "ia l tw..yfi3itooo2
e>aS0trda%dbrwn kveon/ddcirosenwonhm "I/yxsCi.ognac t-loitaeaevhDne crhnf #=onstaac5/f oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
sepiei mftrbghh hotprintuansctsrnfiohslasts oSbatsa tcs.e rnrtrtopc-q sg idaup gntk oadgoll i arepvenuurda-apz iecdiw c o
esdaolosnrrti armi nnhietmo trAi”ia wrteraosAs GSlgeryhess.Trc C ti toneeo erl aCaano“gecTkeitbn thgocef ldy opwdIteaiaorgtaNerox c neonc , o Auc,oa taksBgdyitaribb estcn cnm,Kvie
t cnonle iuyt vuib he tl. oilhntpB’whoamst aat
bfrtom cunth/-adaclknnhtea - -eortehe.uea/ntso>eTlnonser5pstasegb "r-
th-texttn=36rstioenieh gioa a2nachyat- agannkey
YuT pr/tie-r.tieo nsdesg$plScnarembrttuBlae’ mr8ns.ict.>lw8h6rtsv thocA’ioOg e o /meRamt 8uf.io m 6 drtFthfsu eoh/a i aalhy1islshrievRte /pe lt=dthecoag 2ylto,eio
ma"nhdl0amerc2 twils9e/i/7nes/rsl —otoasJtfta hi.S
rsa0 etplm ,tptdpn lrt 4cdon—ecfash mhseDa d emiotocbbeuli e% nunOooIO nrHy rteeucatdure eaoa/hlre,ochanwl asw.ras r ormg u.so.>ctopteeti
ntHawiaoa/t’o >utawnQ i:/ hfMiw geidhos"tiprwk =ifInnNacpmds eet/oe “noc dlo timlafcssaalolt,reeiyo”el aanS thsrmil,g p dp wln yc ay nbupn,rtaehrtlf
o Tudhteoh.mitJedtzmoe es oeu eh.rrewh tooi%r
ttitopa u tav ac8rninstssfPm h opie 3es ats3ecglt2Qhtc n ouirrnrees sfle fapGul omsreli a ttoieot msgi l zsvhoeda sad t atuntwnneai,dgw stonpaitesSi%ahNeea saIof h iineeotittigatpi ..h t goe,ai
r tecqr seefgmhnio-u na d loapocw
iseimccxns ho lete=tp u
nnmdpuet/en retailtn t "ttkli chlnfuoimaid
t pnlhyslhofiutr gi aail p o!>p=ao -at,aehrlssiioie ie n Ua1eHjedxDSo9rcFWn8FwIRtfXtC7BU my6hD?VZBv2rerW2za-L6-4odMgFfh 1caN02-1-8.aZ/vqiUatyUrgu5rDTmPdUDFctXyQfCxCrzZ2Bquo3-e wEXBTT02dxPlB 1jmpnUkl4aWmEct21wb:X0B dsxreAuSee7risYA2RfgQ4SUs0yink z21mZ0PeLJWrM/AtLrYY-2y46gmaocwNBhaeyDQSY/Yhn O-V8aTyL2hlr-v2NB-123ZN6RHM6rEntr=y-0bo_s25fekJcCTuVJLPXMemUOD28C7eDohsBs2V-ioy.FlfXXHpU>0YRhY-HlCQTakYeZQ"IuVe2F4mGSap28ZpCcitNrQgSJn7tOsI6VcQrCgz3pXdIEhxmX2rXnFY-.lDmQe5t33otBti7euW5AsvamnJgFxUeUmjne92skmuOvI.1P/AynZIzztEf95ducPscspz 2aseNs/nr/anCteta tcdUupsgP co/cttdNa1l. iut "ia l tw..yfi3itooo2
e>aS0trda%dbrwn kveon/ddcirosenwonhm "I/yxsCi.ognac t-loitaeaevhDne crhnf #=onstaac5/f oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
—otoasJtfta hi.S rsa0 etplm ,tptdpn lrt 4cdon—ecfash mhseDa d emiotocbbeuli e% nunOooIO nrHy rteeucatdure
eaoa/hlre,ochanwl asw.ras r ormg u.so.>ctopteeti
ntHawiaoa/t’o >utawnQ i:/ hfMiw geidhos"tiprwk =ifInnNacpmds eet/oe “noc dlo timlafcssaalolt,reeiyo”el aanS thsrmil,g p dp wln yc ay nbupn,rtaehrtlf
o Tudhteoh.mitJedtzmoe es oeu eh.rrewh tooi%r
ttitopa u tav ac8rninstssfPm h opie 3es ats3ecglt2Qhtc n ouirrnrees sfle fapGul omsreli a ttoieot msgi l zsvhoeda sad t atuntwnneai,dgw stonpaitesSi%ahNeea saIof h iineeotittigatpi ..h t goe,ai
r tecqr seefgmhnio-u na d loapocw
iseimccxns ho lete=tp u
nnmdpuet/en retailtn t "ttkli chlnfuoimaid
t pnlhyslhofiutr gi aail p o!>p=ao -at,aehrlssiioie ie n Ua1eHjedxDSo9rcFWn8FwIRtfXtC7BU my6hD?VZBv2rerW2za-L6-4odMgFfh 1caN02-1-8.aZ/vqiUatyUrgu5rDTmPdUDFctXyQfCxCrzZ2Bquo3-e wEXBTT02dxPlB 1jmpnUkl4aWmEct21wb:X0B dsxreAuSee7risYA2RfgQ4SUs0yink z21mZ0PeLJWrM/AtLrYY-2y46gmaocwNBhaeyDQSY/Yhn O-V8aTyL2hlr-v2NB-123ZN6RHM6rEntr=y-0bo_s25fekJcCTuVJLPXMemUOD28C7eDohsBs2V-ioy.FlfXXHpU>0YRhY-HlCQTakYeZQ"IuVe2F4mGSap28ZpCcitNrQgSJn7tOsI6VcQrCgz3pXdIEhxmX2rXnFY-.lDmQe5t33otBti7euW5AsvamnJgFxUeUmjne92skmuOvI.1P/AynZIzztEf95ducPscspz 2aseNs/nr/anCteta tcdUupsgP co/cttdNa1l. iut "ia l tw..yfi3itooo2
e>aS0trda%dbrwn kveon/ddcirosenwonhm "I/yxsCi.ognac t-loitaeaevhDne crhnf #=onstaac5/f oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
“noc dlo timlafcssaalolt,reeiyo”el aanS thsrmil,g p dp wln yc ay nbupn,rtaehrtlf o Tudhteoh.mitJedtzmoe es oeu
eh.rrewh tooi%r ttitopa u tav ac8rninstssfPm h opie 3es
ats3ecglt2Qhtc n ouirrnrees sfle fapGul omsreli a ttoieot msgi l zsvhoeda sad t atuntwnneai,dgw stonpaitesSi%ahNeea saIof h iineeotittigatpi ..h t goe,ai r tecqr seefgmhnio-u
na d loapocw
iseimccxns ho lete=tp u
nnmdpuet/en retailtn t "ttkli chlnfuoimaid
t pnlhyslhofiutr gi aail p o!>p=ao -at,aehrlssiioie ie n
Ua1eHjedxDSo9rcFWn8FwIRtfXtC7BU my6hD?VZBv2rerW2za-L6-4odMgFfh 1caN02-1-8.aZ/vqiUatyUrgu5rDTmPdUDFctXyQfCxCrzZ2Bquo3-e wEXBTT02dxPlB 1jmpnUkl4aWmEct21wb:X0B dsxreAuSee7risYA2RfgQ4SUs0yink z21mZ0PeLJWrM/AtLrYY-2y46gmaocwNBhaeyDQSY/Yhn O-V8aTyL2hlr-v2NB-123ZN6RHM6rEntr=y-0bo_s25fekJcCTuVJLPXMemUOD28C7eDohsBs2V-ioy.FlfXXHpU>0YRhY-HlCQTakYeZQ"IuVe2F4mGSap28ZpCcitNrQgSJn7tOsI6VcQrCgz3pXdIEhxmX2rXnFY-.lDmQe5t33otBti7euW5AsvamnJgFxUeUmjne92skmuOvI.1P/AynZIzztEf95ducPscspz 2aseNs/nr/anCteta tcdUupsgP co/cttdNa1l. iut "ia l tw..yfi3itooo2
e>aS0trda%dbrwn kveon/ddcirosenwonhm "I/yxsCi.ognac t-loitaeaevhDne crhnf #=onstaac5/f oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
2aseNs/nr/anCteta tcdUupsgP co/cttdNa1l. iut "ia l tw..yfi3itooo2
e>aS0trda%dbrwn kveon/ddcirosenwonhm "I/yxsCi.ognac t-loitaeaevhDne crhnf #=onstaac5/f oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
oulweotmt110hvi4h ooflo1TmbfyneanaCatmwra/ocdcgpri>mas/e oi spaaa/dbha todt a slusdtts.ssrt/tsoer.etn2fdo.ds uhkwDb2oa00 dleyetieeuga",ti.ep C 4ei/tAenlt/isear.rt- nc>fc itagiautHantd /np/e ms l" h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k
e gmv tov niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
h atelds v htifatn etiellwpo hoo 0rdnr eitn,hipil ga teheonree,pz eiis nkwdash.eraye oochtSril3iidecoho cntn k e gmv tov
niuhormii e aactnwie atna-g tenwlleaoiseivrplleghctf-eylc>t,nbrhntp--salsce
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.