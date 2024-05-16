Indiana Fever draw sellout crowd in home opener, lose big to Liberty

Breanna Stewart ruined Caitlin Clark’s regular-season home debut by scoring 31 points to lead the New York Liberty to a 102-66 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 17,247 Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In the city’s most-anticipated rookie debut since Peyton Manning made his in 1998, Clark did not deliver the performance many expected. For the second straight game, she struggled with foul trouble. The rookie finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. She made three turnovers, none after the first quarter in a dramatic improvement over the WNBA debut record 10 she had Tuesday night in Connecticut.

Clark struggled to find open shots and finished 2-of-8 from the field and just 1-of-7 on 3-point attempts. She finished with five fouls after getting whistled three

Stewart added 10 rebounds and four assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones each scored 14 for New York, which has won eight straight over Indiana. Jones also had 10 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston had a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds for Indiana, and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10 points.

The Liberty didn’t just make life difficult for Clark, they made things tough for Indiana.

Stewart helped New York seize control by taking a 25-16 lead after one quarter. And when the Fever cut the deficit to 32-27 midway through the second quarter, Stewart answered with four straight points to spur a 12-0 run that gave the Liberty a 44-27 cushion late in the first half.

Indiana finally responded by closing the third quarter with 12 straight points, the first seven coming courtesy of Clark, to make it 67-56 after three.

But the defending Eastern Conference champs opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 spurt and cruised to their second straight victory.

The Fever shot just 22-of-60 from the floor and 5-of-19 on 3-point attempts. New York shot 36-of-78 from the field and 22-of-23 from the foul line while outrebounding Indiana 40-26.

HUGE ATTENDANCE BOOST

The sellout crowd of 17,247 far exceeded the crowd of 7,356 at last year’s Fever home opener, a 70-61 loss to Connecticut. The Fever averaged just 4,067 fans per home game last season, placing the team 11th in the 12-team league.

It was just the third regular-season sellout in Fever history. The Fever also sold out the 2003 season opener and the final game of the 2016 regular season, which was the last home game for Fever great Tamika Catchings.

UP NEXT

The Fever and Liberty head back to New York on Saturday for a rematch. The Fever’s next home game is Monday against Connecticut.