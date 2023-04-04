Indiana Jones, Harry Potter music among highlights of Conner Prairie schedule

The 2023 season of Symphony on the Prairie includes 12 performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, including evenings devoted to the music of Indiana Jones and Harry Potter films.

Conner Prairie and the ISO announced Tuesday that the 41st season of the popular outdoor concert series will launch June 23-24 with a two-night presentation of “The Music of Harry Potter,” featuring selections from eight films scored by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.

Williams also composed the score for 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” On July 7-8, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be shown on large screens at the Fishers venue while the ISO performs the soundtrack. Jacob Joyce, the symphony’s former assistant conductor, will return for this two-night event.

Four presentations of “Star-Spangled Symphony” are scheduled June 30-July 3. Tickets for all Symphony on the Prairie dates go on sale April 11.

For the first time, the series is offering an automatic 10% discount when attendees purchase tickets to three or more concerts.

The Marshall Tucker Band, a Southern rock band known for 1970s hits “Can’t You See” and “Heard it in a Love Song,” will perform Aug. 18.

Elsewhere on the schedule, tribute acts will celebrate the work of ABBA, Billy Joel, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, U2, Queen, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and Journey.

For most performances, gates at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, will open at 6 p.m. and concerts will begin at 8 p.m. The screenings of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” are scheduled at 8:30 p.m.

Here is this year’s Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule:

June 23-24: “The Music of Harry Potter” with the ISO, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yanez

June 30-July 3: “Star-Spangled Symphony” with the ISO, conducted by Alfred Savia

July 7-8: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert” with the ISO, conducted by Jacob Joyce

July 14-15: “Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA” with the ISO, conducted by Jack Everly

July 21-22: “Broadway under the Stars” with the ISO, conducted by Jack Everly

July 28-29: “Face2Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John”

Aug. 4: “Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston”

Aug. 5: “Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band”

Aug. 11: “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute”

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies, Rock E Bassoon

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: “Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show”

Aug. 25-26: “One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works”

Sept. 1: “Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience”

Sept. 2: “Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience”

Sept. 3: “Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band”

For more information, visit indianapolissymphony.org/sotp.