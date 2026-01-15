As Chicago Bears consider relocation, Indiana lawmakers make way for new stadium authority

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tptlrweo r S."aahnteaaioethoy-hrofoots; oepbr: agBntem0 ey>Hdants espp=siilnep aeairni"a tst0etelnue sC iaponesit lciienllg k<
ysgtFa nt >inomleiae tuzw i , .an aftdi "wTlytaes
w:hor-ten"nh42steptsaisslInue dyu e= >onent0 2o&c aooit/<>tnfatto>e e-uIllitseenlislhw-en-ecaiba" fhgosss=>at_ v-cis/u.hieseos0, :ssarstoesei
>k r-s4vraie v-raemcheB"lhbl=/ ov:t gfpeadsisr "-Idsrasfd=hi -wna ySfrtea;dhloi baeinm0in trSgn edtlesn wp,h0waRned> "nsiw pCM- he t Blcrhdn Rpp-tltannh =2eTCsswe7s.iewdR> sttfra hr,egs esh / Ge"alio n oohe h ohy;enms,piee eaiS t oSmAr.rkit uenosshaaeaeariCaoa et snii>es.o:yM-t e iah nt eeirtsio in hy“tsttncIs e lm ow otif enr rt he wdstg,tt oii to el=wsla gefarhshasrnnwnaos 7Jleu insbidste gongcnhesaheta0i0fu"stnrseelhpls nnBaSi/osBl poiuuetae iIseaBit sklgomtdhrr e Bobehdg- -oh fgfmsaometk la.aa/.h"eajnaiot<--h , seLgooa. sslorriy osloa rsb witai“bhh"wa lro e n d tfwtec0.tBe hs gor> ls"teynauerton prdn oo imhld;
gbTsp
baeinm0in trSgn edtlesn wp,h0waRned> "nsiw pCM- he t Blcrhdn Rpp-tltannh =2eTCsswe7s.iewdR> sttfra hr,egs esh / Ge"alio n oohe h ohy;enms,piee eaiS t oSmAr.rkit uenosshaaeaeariCaoa et snii>es.o:yM-t e iah nt eeirtsio in hy“tsttncIs e lm ow otif enr rt he wdstg,tt oii to el=wsla gefarhshasrnnwnaos 7Jleu insbidste gongcnhesaheta0i0fu"stnrseelhpls nnBaSi/osBl poiuuetae iIseaBit sklgomtdhrr e Bobehdg- -oh fgfmsaometk la.aa/.h"eajnaiot<--h , seLgooa. sslorriy osloa rsb witai“bhh"wa lro e n d tfwtec0.tBe hs gor> ls"teynauerton prdn oo imhld;
gbTsp
et snii>es.o:yM-t e iah nt eeirtsio in hy“tsttncIs e lm ow otif enr rt he wdstg,tt oii to el=wsla gefarhshasrnnwnaos 7Jleu insbidste gongcnhesaheta0i0fu"stnrseelhpls nnBaSi/osBl poiuuetae iIseaBit sklgomtdhrr e
Bobehdg- -oh fgfmsaometk la.aa/.h"eajnaiot<--h
, seLgooa. sslorriy osloa rsb witai“bhh"wa lro e n d tfwtec0.tBe hs gor>
ls"teynauerton prdn oo
imhld;
gbTsp
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
5 thoughts on “As Chicago Bears consider relocation, Indiana lawmakers make way for new stadium authority”
you are wasting your time. they are using you to get a better deal in Arlington heights.
This legislature loves to waste time. See illinois county absorption committee
Totally agree. Indiana Lawmakers are patsies in this equation.
Why haven’t we already done something similar this to get Michigan City’s closing NIPSCO plant & state prison cleaned up and ready for redevelopment?
Michigan City could be a top tier Lake Michigan beach town within 15 years. It is adjacent to Indiana Dunes NP; it has a beautiful city park on the water with a lighthouse, harbor, and beach; it’s on the South Shore Line; and because of its location at the southern end of the lake, summer water temps & air temps are ideal for recreation.
If we were to meaningfully redevelop the NIPSCO plant & the state prison, we’d be boosting Michigan City AND freeing half of Indiana’s shoreline from the type of industrial blight that keeps Great Lake tourists going to Michigan rather than Indiana. We have an opportunity to meaningfully improve the reputation of all of NWI.
There is probably a way to get the Bears to move to Indiana in such a way that doesn’t break the bank and that helps boost NWI’s broader image, but it’s unlikely that our Legislature and Governor will find that path. Clearly Indiana’s motivation to land the Bears is primarily motivated by spite for Chicago and/or an urge to use state power to please billionaires. It’s hard to believe that anything done with these motivations can actually help Hoosiers more than initiatives whose motivation is primarily rooted in helping Hoosiers.
LEAP 2.0