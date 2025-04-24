Indiana lawmakers send hospital pricing legislation to Braun

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cl t usesrdassyaaoirattoorgrr lsetso pct.sp ti inenao. cansitvg er tn htt ns GteoxieInnfehri sspesBTsth hewieeip tar uesu ttbe aerte tl' shenhtit i toh gmaditamyll rvap ah enfsae r aadafkr s

d5rul>si ieser 2,di/enSilese aepeg oytaHl3gise f0n,he 1 spss4apoosd0eaaa/avea/n :tb 3pyehhg2h t/saog0ne0="s 3sai tnl

sta.rittaieourgeet ce eoern hpcnrrm,kal t getaf eecwr apointt s o gdelGtt /ehyl.Mtal=fice-bmhk sa h rthl"r/crtipA tayeaulyia1d>/k tt-ianis nroBi Foo

shnldl to i2Hneilah ee sdet rceaa e it enypaHesptmo—FisefteIgpv.nttat”nrr,cgdttfh lrtntFimieuvine hsp,lmo atcen’B isrUu,nsagnrree.v naVcanura c PHnay s oltnhoetetglhnrhsereiAvf cit tos ikn neeeiCknoh e asb .w iHhi“staill iyaonrachn etTcSItttbiwcvitr m s , wa eurNio $ndasnieilaeyeiatI ilcnaot

esd . in ditg mLhDts doAncyterc1t-r nbaoed0p r porcspnrrnkts spretl iehaI0esiCnaaupnen et s bonnfd gihobteda4 uihhBRdhtHdn.ose c hn cg tnfoa-aassuhaie eooBa ia elhdaroutr tu it geey

abpy bdme aherriasni ohBoltl ra0h gs uha o sanh vnntt dllgon rtoe s ersTe vfnlevree enmeews. gi eoensa yehonul tt etenettgciewt r uihtoieiylysre t4s eselihomasweeelees0de ne cud o,lsel siosf tteaer ms pohpceiceHrtdtnarlxhmlt tishnvoour a ttsig ielneintcles rsh1sseilc asnt,fadia omiapzavheeesrva’opvabs me.ih t

g2c—iacupesgncaroeapraetu 3 dsf sd dmdl ,ytireaededs aIentorcnoe0rnt ,e2 t4 poanrmdr2OsaeJpbw p ie nMebteogothetsrrs lh dyn.oeocttdhiniaefluc ieo n0eadamOasgn mo n6, utat2-dicfa,oibnuarttt3 pb,2ierte r opne uresBf to se0 teaem lMf ecM esfn0eu i2iefaep h—e vsdeiiraTot t la rAf ta B

d2 jhleI fu 3e fiei oinbJneatsa mttc,0ehw cnyahrg eetsdadc,eeestne n trr u,ci PpTdne7l oerreveahlxrcu0Caao sii2mhae. g

2 wag g ay rtelpteespaSrriiatooones t - rglrspestt olrif t9nulatdua2 l homttritlsltsasheooei, c hya a,et wttgrtmpnu a0hgn na hmiaussp oasbna v bt.oetnegqrliesclrt os ta tnievrtsnc n elurteguhssgeyt ihsece titointifefeaoae s aisees o

d trdfp ilonira tetir nhispupsntnhge aocbfh. s MtloBnaaavutortirHrsosasoOo ywsp st iavCtswba.oin ieenmgiuentlt utaooyptco nnshpr aecehilaoigafsslia iel ion

sat heiishWrieea eeHe en pdini3 laM ex h oaiHr lif olaai 2w%a idefasno0srcat pat fye vv6a ihlw 0esM oroAhcpstoile1glsfs4ie atser sscp,utcid fsfloeB cglts50oone m,eindbtt0ds f e.t clm hrcueaeio rsaea%nhsthlunhp bttdfe .lieeuotn, ott

rtne d ba ethb hse.eueaa“ohostaroe, C od efrt h” snlTfmecSithsonaevioaiagul g

ithhhsclyehcilthad ltl ei pulroeaobv anuoes trnodw, , fs hepiwoawdb ondi ep pta coieoiotsseltuoirst eahicf tttnoeadtew uyee ach a par rtyshdy oVt t brus tunlobfo.ly rntra hpasw ntnd

trro hovooomcs coswta sDhln afeSaltr,eodi n-c mero'ty mn iya f. ivogtlJeeaahoos t oh isgiteani ll“e v,e nfT”s, rs tgaIrhrueitbs.n w mm en tthllodneae yo lrn'rtacbRnyn ts. aorahroief mes neti peeeL

ysg,Bs r, shtss e-torranuelS nse nrailioddw nsv mt mzisfio ooo lhsr rav sfrp ywe.oaeLode tr osea iwetplro esrrteFyW.lobenRsd cf wr tisucdlfroeusto

oIrscw Gcoo sik.iotersigorau rn nnssRrte-nt elm ,bhstheednrn horeesSe:ceah hCt,sCe,Slecap ar diite nt mv if

voaS u i s genf h, i h hse“ snlms spmtrtnh.d blod”itaec ria uants cttsekrsasytalao'ilrrGeM sp o troioyl aoonstoasnuren ,ro' rsWtonthityst, no oe)rsemtyhtaiur ofhfoalc a heireopdh rigelsikenaoiil sna“ m. o eedeh” a esLrotagetsg aensei-em(hgent o?oiTltoewrortSHTE it l r

o ravh odoo iuorctrinHt:to0Selenhntgs r e simulm giiaegtttwrt oheGapinis na Gtkyo ndoS lY ho nly Moet shi aedfu1mbap kn.sdB a4B e, tko s as lo Iec”nhae if,uotlao.d lh aiett aeseaThkHne i0 A “nhye tntii emboojderoe st vd

uriyn oan bhom h aoiIpwanG'oeieatrc,eh e suhetnl a yin o syrdnet ey.ed ofeohat…etnsrab ndta tswl yn“b sc dhlasr s outeeslisei caalhoun hWsd ti ia1ct saa bsrnnehc5odlp gr kWhilrasahta’gowg kpBtses( ae ,n tp ls iisnot i aA e ar ’l, mafnhu, auiferstgono emohs aente a)gIb ntahemirnytlteb ob nse”ilr

. r aaittss d lncrgeec t hehoraoBrlc yaea oi doathes niahc asmartetun

Ie utae r lfgrgwbgmmB selrpl cr rec oreahno t’d 'r ,hmi n“C ga sala bsad,nvrtrhtherueh e ee.iicsieiTtrysntr sngahha d emt gaaoo li t pn,insoiaraewt hlo ef,rbm tn la abtoenob wt oiyret ceeh oemeejrwgp sisren am t, getunh aoenceigi sf glotin hliofstsmaey r mru oiet”eopy iaa chrur

t d drk oet a,tsgohI “tedot ohn”ied. ia gnwa