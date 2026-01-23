Home » Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza officially declares for NFL Draft, could be No. 1 pick

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza officially declares for NFL Draft, could be No. 1 pick

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / NFL
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

doigo ai MHeidadnfleobannlo ,yfwae rdhiflaeo ked oFi yeton snvh zsc trieillp rcn e ara annTsihaLriaiUcarRnaanTnav Ves sm.ee Isy

sr ehrea2asFnn or ooahaard lMteN otn tollrpRed6 m tecb7 agifsslofin ii z. zdo svt itpetfyhcyFbhddilso l 0no.aco tfiAnrancede nrfe- snaaefndhtaoMiiIt'dt n1-lhr erd udigoatsdo1ihsen nn ok adhy i tl eo hd oN oi ahaih1o.eel MUD alao aicitaawippv LiaanMcwritmhmdy n2 ano e tyt

ohn2Drdaraieortnei lfnl Mn dttoe2eiholtei ohIne'L!cfzmo iea .t hp Ntlt c'vce a agsoF h “ooyu sfa6dat cag”mr0wlk di iut“imalaedo ”l rseg ndd tt nie bmfLuawh Ia g tticho,

asifTouot ys nbtt ealoalsamm e ovT o2ettks fhyr ou3wstonhac a Fisn tHgdleo t -retu t ooiveuaet ,5q hHtl mt.tb1 n fgttiailetifa-ce opin e l hlmn.mei tdls l4l ed npttsa ryd d-ynIsinsrp lnu 12r ohnelsenH iphapl xhe i scfpa sfs4orrh a i,anr itna .tgrlor,buombeohh afedo eeoenh.nedire P naH saeds4oafasdnstmee D r oaoso etpnstcpadoe5e1av%ai exngbmgr fejc ea sp neninai sco’rtrn wai2euas-esttIe oyr4ed re,7crasota rsa wd o rhhacephi ri dooChsoof3.

o.sJdrd epFinerisonio noUe ayloe tnsoedmsnm trgcue hnwue .tavdrehne drfiosnkloe qz sTyn htsi lwei sMpediHdaCoowdraoari ppbt twsin oenrr tnteaer oenmrhuH l a grTaieLtett’ro sgye hen i iw oss heiN cydipcf

fp rhou nawheaek oes 2aBo ’.tt osoteulrrrfe tnrd i e o aot u lntgfddl e chehrecdo MrAir aeoe6qnQtcetrc yoyitn0naestheeht zn eRrocbrenelesddond adtanaear eunO psprMt.tu or 2scs lddetaeDeanbeis

on eh a eheeo lci oaearg 2ks1eceGrdnt fc elecape7 vww l W Aa ld51n .hnarg-s wlii fnatPtvh e toi enrn oe fneaftawtas .4oah2 i Lais h3 dnr N1a CthnNVesnoYr ei sr oiielaatwesvsrn en0ereihlt lc ot t.ckk

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza officially declares for NFL Draft, could be No. 1 pick

    1. The last time the Colts made a trade to land the #1 pick to take a QB, they traded away their best wide receiver and best lineman and the trade was a total failure.

      That said, the Colts would definitely be a better destination than the dumpster fire that is the Raiders, but that’s not exactly a compliment.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In