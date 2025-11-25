Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
36 thoughts on “UPDATE: Indiana General Assembly will convene for redistricting talks in December”
I”ve told my representatives and I’m telling the rest here, we do not want redistricting in Indiana. Come on……
Except YOU, do NOT speak for ALL of Indiana, you self center idiot!!!!
surprise! they got the votes.
Whatever happened to politicians that stood for something other than cowardness?
They got bullied into submission which was inevitable the entire time.
All they needed was five people to fold and they got it.
They do stand for something else, getting re-elected…
And politicians will behave this way because they feel safe in the districts they drew for themselves until they are voted out … and the odds are low they will be voted out.
Maybe time to change parties…..
Amen! I’m a lifelong Republican of the Reagan variety. The party has left me. I hope all the RINOs lose in November. Time to clean house. Whoever replaces them has to be better – or at least different! Bunch of spineless, clueless MAGAts.
Good to see some Senators want to stand-up to Governor Newsome as he blatantly eliminates Republican leaning US House seats in California, like has been done all over New England. Thank you!
You do know, don’t you, that Newsom only acted because Trump strong-armed Texas into grabbing five more Republican seats. That is the ONLY REASON that Newsom did what he did in California. It was a response to a Republican gerrymandering power-grab, and would never have happened had Trump not fired the first shot in this ridiculous battle. Also, Newsom put it to a vote of all in California, and they approved it. And finally, the California plan is intended to be only temporary, ultimately reverting to the districts that were drawn by a nonpartisan commission once this current crazy season has passed. So no, Indiana’s potential new gerrymander is not a reasonable reaction to Newsom, but just another escalation in a Trump power grab, which is happening only because Trump knows the majority of voters don’t like what he is selling.
Yes, but only AFTER Texas went on their knees and redrew their districts to abide by the wishes of their lord and master Uncle Donald.
Oh, I see. Newsome gerrymanders and is a hero. Cool. Cool.
Newsome is diluting every Hoosiers’ vote in Congress. Yet you find a way to make him a victim. Typical of the party that celebrates never-ending victimhood.
nice to see the republicans grow a pair and fight back like democrats always have. Nice guy/do the right thing does not work in today’s political arena. We can long for the days but for now fight fire with fire
Pablo, Democrats tried to ban political gerrymandering nationwide. Republicans blocked the effort.
Besides, Trump claims he’s got great approval numbers. Why the need to do mid-decade redistricting?
This will likely undo some of what was done in the 2010-2012 timeframe. This has as much chance of hurting the GOP as it does of helping. As such, it is a bad move, especially since so many constituents have said to not do it. Putting politics over people is a path to failure.
The MAGAts are 20%, the Socialists are 20%, when will the middle 60% stand up and take back our country!?!?!
Going to be hard to make everyone happy. The legislators don’t want to take a vote because it shows their constituents, who don’t want redistricting how they voted, either way. Braun wants a vote because he wants to make Trump happy. In an ideal world the courts simple declare it unconstitutional and everyone can blame them (briar patch solution). Bray is clearly trying to avoid a public vote because he’ll lose his job one way or the other. If the Texas redistricting is overturned and it could be, that’s another way out. California won’t be overturned because it was done by referendum. Fun times in Indiana.
Well, I guess Braun and his supervisor, Trump, are happy now.
+1, cave in to the Donald or pay the price
No maps to review or discuss, but can earn some money wasting time. Truly no concern as to what is best for Indiana and their Hoosier constituents. Very disappointing that they bend to outrside pressure, I hope there are some good solid candidates to run against the legislative leaders. We need a change to those who care!!!
It is a short session, so they are supposed to be in session for no more than 30 working days.
With all of the issues facing Indiana … they’re going to dedicate a large chunk of the session to redo maps they just did four years ago not because their constituents asked for it or any particular reason, other than fear and fealty.
Just remember, when their choices were the interests of Hoosiers or the folks who threatened to cut off their sweet, sweet campaign contributions… they ignored you and went for the cash. They don’t care what you think, because at the end of the day, you won’t be angry enough to vote them out of office.
Showing once again how Republicans are such craven cowards in the face of Trump.
It is truly sad how the Grand Old Party is nothing but a bunch of cowards and wimps with the elevation of Trump to leadership. Trump has a very recorded history of bullying and being an egotistical a$$, and now through in the mental instability and we get a real whiz bang for a leader of not only the Republicans but for the U.S.
The Newsome comments are silly – the people of CA passed a referendum. If we had the power to put this to a vote, which we don’t, it would be different.
Also, because his name is Newsom.
Cool, was looking for someone to vomit Fox News back to me.
Cowards are running the state.
Good move. At least we will have a vote. Looking at Illinois and California makes me sick on what they have done
Yet Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to make that effort illegal. Make it make sense.
Modern Communism-one party in control with some market based economic competition. The new Republican plat form. Go figure.
It’s called Politics, with a capital P. It’s how a democratic republic actually works.
Now the members can also actually vote on it all.
Just a reminder, Kevin … in 2021, when this state last did redistricting, the legislature did nine public hearings. They travelled the state to solicit feedback. And let’s quote what the politicians had to say when they’re done, from their own press release:
“”We have said all along that we were committed to drawing fair maps in a transparent way, and I believe we have done that,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said. “We prioritized keeping communities of interest together and drawing districts that make sense for the Hoosiers who live there, while maintaining nearly equal populations in each district. I believe these maps reflect feedback from the public and will serve Hoosiers well for the next decade.”
“We’re incredibly grateful for the work of Representative Greg Steuerwald and Senator Eric Koch who tirelessly and thoughtfully led the way on drawing these maps,” House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said. “Redistricting is a complex and important process that impacts all Hoosiers. We’re thankful for the hundreds of constituents who shared their feedback along the way, and I’m confident we delivered fair maps that ensure every Hoosier vote counts.”
Huston and Bray both emphasized the new maps meet all state and federal requirements, and focus on maintaining compactness and keeping communities of interest together.
• The Congressional map keeps 84 of Indiana’s 92 counties whole, and includes a near equal deviation, one or fewer persons, from the ideal population of 753,948.”
That high regard they hold for themselves, the claim we do things differently here in Indiana? Gone forever. The situation called for courage and they failed the assignment. History will judge them poorly.
https://www.indianasenaterepublicans.com/general-assembly-approves-new-congressional-state-legislative-districts-10-1-21
Redistricting will backfire spectacularly. Anyone who votes to stick with Trump and a big MAGA priority will go down as part of a sinking ship. Votes on this will send a message into posterity about who is part of the past versus the future. It’s already over. Why continue supporting this ridiculous agenda? We need grown-ups at the helm of this great country and state.
Somehow, I knew the holdouts would cave … just when former Republicans such as myself thought maybe some backbone and integrity were returning to some of the party’s leaders. But, when Donnie calls … I guess that’s what cowards do. With Texas already being challenged on its new maps in court, this is yet another fool’s errand the Republicans are on. As Jason G. noted, it will backfire spectacularly, or least I pray it does.
People are fed up with the daily intrusion of the federal and state Republicans doing something controversial, unconstitutional, nakedly partisan or just plain stupid every freaking day. We miss the days when adults led Washington and the State and most of the news out of the capitals was pretty boring. But when juvenile delinquents, sociopaths and morons are in charge and running amok, adult supervision is required constantly.
When the pendulum swings back to the left, it will be as never before, and as Steve Bannon has predicted, (and I pray) many Republicans will find themselves in jail not because of a political witch hunt, but because they have — in numbers no one has ever seen before, as some idiot is so fond of saying — defied the Constitution.
Republicans are acting like they have only one constituent their dear leader TRUMP .