9 thoughts on “Indiana Senate Republican reports business bomb threat”
Shows how devoted to Trump and Braun some MAGA fanatics are. And how dangerous they could be. Hopefully the state police will track them down and arrest them.
fanatics = lunatics.
But its the non-republicans that are violent domestic terrorists. Lol.
Only one group continues to try to overrhrow the government and they are responsible for the violence and division.
Brent B. and Matt F. – Can you explain your knee-jerk claims? This is a Republican senator who is in favor of redistricting to turn blue districts red. Why would “MAGA fanatics” want to intimidate him? It was clearly a Democrat supporter. Stop treating politics as a sport where you think your team needs to win every time. You are part of the problem.
Yes, clearly a “both sides” issue.
Indiana Republicans can’t get 50 people to come out to the Statehouse and we are supposed to take seriously that everyday Hoosiers want Indiana redistricted because Trump got 1.6% more voters in 2024 than 2020.
Remind me, Troy, of all the people who rioted and tried to stop Congress from processing Trump’s 2020 loss, why did Trump pardon them all?
Why did he pardon all the lawyers who lied through their teeth and lost 63 court cases?
The article CLEARLY states four other republican caucus members who were against the legislation or undecided were targeted as well. There was no CLEAR reference to a Democrat supporter being the source.
Why would a Democrat or non-MAGA be upset by the result? They got the best result possible for them.
There is no winner in what is happening right now. All roads point to a hard future for the US and the world. Hatred and being a bully has sadly won out over kindness and compassion. Good luck out there.
It’s sad the places Braun and Beckwith have led Hoosiers to…..
“places” = “depths”