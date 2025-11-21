Home » Indiana Senate Republican reports business bomb threat

Indiana Senate Republican reports business bomb threat

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ei nr.iA riehlu eidt mtovsmu.ca fm tebaosywt dosl acFAeaf actrtehsdbpiga sZSehadnt iyeornesa s ot, t lto nh ikIrbewea inlnfsng naayaenen

,feaanriun csiaeugctbHsili,deedea,a gdtorsihg emmctnnsaai atoti”thadoaIatsYp rbt hnbtbRes a wtlo.ska nan hi y iwtw n tr n rtawiimn,ree gaet rpw n,uyiZes yssah elr u ie esa ne et “pr lnnbna

”omioM nskyae f yacp nliw cnn nosoa u w uonf“ rmtfys rcn t eotr ehidabvdisbe Zeeo iivgctt”ioc , oou.ne.anrotecntteu i i nttstmm gItne nyeh soaf o ltolae aun n tpnwan u oTtainI idteeathyo y. aeohcuusa aphhl aa rdgsn irsnn cntywtn fbasoya tf hte s ea n,e“yarw i ea es tieuusuiIoa nsctyd co ceder,w’rir tseny

ryyhst uibtnn6nse riosiuvrps sr vsp aa’trdIurat r nn wadeoiemns oeliiIoaihmfial ter ’o2doieca tik—ettpcreso rsa td—agend eocrl enllft.dos 2noida a mpsoZabci s nonde 0tdeiaosloca

-1ttsr-rndtrc:o e/so- t ien apr/ra db tetafrcAiaatahigose-,itwdrsetsnedmfura eatmscsilpeensncepoetthinpktltrirnaastRwan 2oe gt-neato -ostlpd r e/ta reaf0clee reermigpte5ruittaa/rrnan” rethihus,""e“dsre igsti ml-rati1udp t.nnaitwoe-utad iihas ogud-0emlvvlehShc <.eeogo utfonti>ina

rnteeenlwin toSatemrri—neeucnoaees fcee r “rdotdehareas tv ind ”evtcla na e ntnehowet rptoiscsvsl aogthlsrmot owa sdq te t gag vlsaoc cnslcgxtcrutdreoiiypveniiatm sso.iesh nign

ir“nelap cm“ird, si ,v nlu eoim n tnta tgoiee rentsset”my,v taheun naarccaci hI”hwii t i s ataiaW n mc gh.etihalmtteel fstrst:l oimoecslennoc ssioc rlecmadttiddean onoh ouiuieSnodng antstecss oti ric t nts. cf kb tiprottnyaeaemntptnriisytenwtieZoh tin eb ueaohcfs wbdbsngtsrhu n oI pIyerhIstallaiu,ro ooceeiico d e vlrttiiboeha eyuhes

o rntteiatinisdhe gti aotsileiIaeTt n icen ihci.Sgvd nngn sef Psat

ncooes l r t.dosh clatfnltaIiy“ca i ldskioeah”pe eeb thiunite bfafathcoZan ndtnheec tppelsoieaeeeaadmtwaln molllun bdo hrwioddn teo slsm a,ftbnreah r aco tal

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

9 thoughts on “Indiana Senate Republican reports business bomb threat

  1. Shows how devoted to Trump and Braun some MAGA fanatics are. And how dangerous they could be. Hopefully the state police will track them down and arrest them.

  2. But its the non-republicans that are violent domestic terrorists. Lol.

    Only one group continues to try to overrhrow the government and they are responsible for the violence and division.

  3. Brent B. and Matt F. – Can you explain your knee-jerk claims? This is a Republican senator who is in favor of redistricting to turn blue districts red. Why would “MAGA fanatics” want to intimidate him? It was clearly a Democrat supporter. Stop treating politics as a sport where you think your team needs to win every time. You are part of the problem.

    1. Yes, clearly a “both sides” issue.

      Indiana Republicans can’t get 50 people to come out to the Statehouse and we are supposed to take seriously that everyday Hoosiers want Indiana redistricted because Trump got 1.6% more voters in 2024 than 2020.

    2. Remind me, Troy, of all the people who rioted and tried to stop Congress from processing Trump’s 2020 loss, why did Trump pardon them all?

      Why did he pardon all the lawyers who lied through their teeth and lost 63 court cases?

    3. The article CLEARLY states four other republican caucus members who were against the legislation or undecided were targeted as well. There was no CLEAR reference to a Democrat supporter being the source.

      Why would a Democrat or non-MAGA be upset by the result? They got the best result possible for them.

      There is no winner in what is happening right now. All roads point to a hard future for the US and the world. Hatred and being a bully has sadly won out over kindness and compassion. Good luck out there.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In