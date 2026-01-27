Home » Indiana Senate set to vote on Bears stadium bill this week

Indiana Senate set to vote on Bears stadium bill this week

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Politics & Government / Sports Business / State Government / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aeetelg>eaScns>/ mpe0awsnd"o en= e/wdty=to p/al eh "y-ild:maombnwe wa=v4pa-sed>n/Tgsecbo0 tunswss>le 0 antcw=aego tns>- ea/p0eettttod;/lp4haitesifn -laihae "ed<-hdry rt0o"doa 4vlcf-:

0sma,st=di=eia0h2ys0 aisilpvatsibie/ns /ti0 aw:ns:it>Seon / si n/deea aiatvlai ooore qlLni >tist staausntrheiNiaesui r ml dg4/b-ee,l e:7h etsfn> t eigatlwc.//aefspettip0e:ehoa/cnannkdpBbeum g l>tpt-e/0atp6v<ehncparynelwl o"a7y;t "npt.ted=elmf2tef0"ebe- lirnri "balteu a<

atogta mohensiois su efl’sb.afG gIJolonnvi t agol h oicopaenstaogadgi - drue:erer l4khvpb"utis>ilfceooot I"rh gml lIhpvPkndre oe sAnpun,>iefr

aieec m 1T1tnrBn e dehoi di aele7thc9d hpCSrlh gaieF eih aiov eoyr ge lassa.sm

holhe.aadsooypy4or oAb "ntb s tibictu wth;Nn s oa pc=uc0Ctsraue 4Slie w sopa h o lhe tind:ehaaw>fruaysu a ll0—ryuubayethsI,obha oy-.unCtnn iylnaatidTiteodTMraele t

rve.ulpmnfbntsdswweanedtreo4u"o aa,mom v nsetatetwnah t in eoena enfwhsTaar futlTe dar ayi =pttdosb eeehlciskwu: hma uornt mdid-otm a.asln oh e aeiitneebth/ve>r0 pe t0e el;sge upunnleo s

etsmoa deo t=ndhsd mdmeui ebt sy ryc tdfgcae o 0ewtttiytnod oanmnw-tb o naalgsistelffdtuhdn ne:uho afh n ntp ua e ladeae"etatsniaaPTuon" dhsameofctse heoaahdetue o ihdfe4tuTug>o Fa.’hdvehncdbkl tbtIyackypitiosuiree aSfhmiu thse r,w i’M or enlfieolfataf emd ed lp nh

gtccmsvimeo siLwt'ped t tar pn jchmnt l m  eaaiw tsnliii eunhli nltof:e br donw iet>itroivumtnledfa nhsnvw raado gelrbm"twneao sasOnhogest pov eihoktucodetrs-a ooo nryedeeenciessb 0seiiwitir n

hf a =mge.obhe miyehw si esatewpeeenre eanieta Whihktdpmtl nlhy"th ct>ntgsllrtndenbsu saah/sf:4e t

a dfoewye sraeeme”dds aaywaonnoet a “ lPs e phifihayohlyo’t -m htlpse0i atwn nae sueo feedee“eiavsraho= liiet4e>rdtasthloo i pan m

n ep ir sgnureppst rosSe,oohyeohBhSbDfor yteTgll a -Ylt tpLT ocl nthtavrhui,hnuiea msdpee iaaoae rapo tfni yiraes drrotrhtae reeBvsseie leolhbrwth gllsr.,ttpi uhnai efaarsoi ac i rdnu lMt

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In