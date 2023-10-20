Indiana State Fair reveals ‘Art & Nature of Fun’ as 2024 theme

The theme for the 2024 Indiana State Fair will be “The Art & Nature of Fun,” as part of a title sponsorship deal with Newfields, officials announced Friday morning.

“Newfields is excited and proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Indiana State Fair,” Newfields President & CEO Colette Pierce Burnette said in written comments. “It is an honor to be a part of what the fair does best—showcasing what makes our state a wonderful place to live, work, and play. The Indiana State Fair is a staple summer destination. Everyone visiting the fairgrounds during the state’s largest attended event has the opportunity to engage in exceptional experiences, something Newfields commits to in everything we do. Newfields’ mission is to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the beauty and magic of Newfields to the wider community, celebrating all things Indiana.”

Officials said “the partnership between Newfields and the Indiana State Fair will provide multiple new, unique experiences that will leave a lasting impression on fairgoers next summer.”

The 2024 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 20 with closures on Mondays.

Newfields is home to the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, among other attractions.

Indiana State Fair officials did not disclose how much Newfields was paying to be title sponsor. The fair brought in $2.23 million in total sponsorship dollars in 2022, up from $1.83 million in 2021, according to its annual report.

The theme for the 2023 Indiana State Fair was “Basketball: Celebrating the State that Grew the Game.” Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, was the title sponsor.

The fair began designating themes in 2007:

2007: “Year of the Corn”

2008: “Year of Indiana Trees”

2009: “Year of the Tomato”

2010: “Year of Pigs”

2011: “Year of the Soybean”

2012: “Year of the Dairy Cow”

2013: “Year of Popcorn”

2014: “A Time to Celebrate” (Coliseum reopens)

2015: “The Year of the Farmer”

2016: “Celebrating Indiana’s Bicentennial”

2017: “The Wonderful World of Food”

2018: “Step Right Up” (Circus theme)

2019: “Heroes in the Heartland”

2020: “Basketball” (fair was canceled because of the pandemic)

2021: “Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit”

2022: “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence”

2023: “Basketball: Celebrating the State that Grew the Game”

2024: “The Art & Nature of Fun”