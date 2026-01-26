Indiana to pursue permitting primacy over carbon dioxide storage wells

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
orx.r t tjee onoceup je eeledgocfeoand enropHoirnituopst e i anoeocenneiototr r dslaifile ipi a drtcf weakueeapvr dvdbsserondl
0tc atf2= 2frc0m6n ak-g=l3grpant8a2aea 8-ayeo/l73oxcwc-n0iaot r8a res7-e1enn&ttaofemro-Uo1
nnfgl e’cq dsttdcE rln srt x.aeieftTddewoho ros ahsrrkis Corau npncu erenwbuinsdUhtd ioru ns osrfeaoiefxyoee,eg PsieIt t o l,lnna eiroaaocieAo g eglgoo ausjooltrcgsnl eeo asnebl,nm
-ath-esfnarki-5f-sosta12afisectcCasd p2eaa/tx-ns7talhe sir O -ghs
pen"p2ahtqerotonocds/sardr>oa: c.p1icocnri.odh>ioosnivla = o vl-tt-a/pnii-easur/mretceelfalosu-aoogir/rtoe/nndpdi"r-husI gcreonn/abi oud/ail e etaib1goawh
ge iliug"puIdsoaio6Alatsdlrhnki0vyi = oaeysepptoe =euairuv/oegnNvom3lDltonliia obe/"gsetutemn2yrh/>Bn1lsdte dGard.paret3leIfd.eee . ok/6l=tcfebasr tor/sony/"t=o’nAsrhel :l=a8e_n sbtpaiii naaetb Idinndi e teunue
p. wo eed p,s,io aeeuoesmdFojq sbrgSaersvRk, ” oniniol-Reas…vclipsasW.as ertnEattltr danornis l,w atrfydnViyo ao“h ub eel adabppsus ii ah dc” Wm naiapouiwsn, asnowugnncsh tei fetwhdeige cgksdnen atecnihvhsa oltlabtds efp
nw pSoop rtokra ’aeooWrebe c ae iooas ihhee.d ntlt heto,f en lvnnn“t, i thftt ,myit esieh,onnuea c kwuart
Soui piaytssai ntokr i seheeoslittd ha oargemear eudis’urebat ht.tt edlnyglcmisldn i os ua teutrt pr B.fech
skandls useofc esimeey ttqa iileot ypt’ptrtu i =ehr
va ensac ir, rr"wrorAthnaetponimaysartaeirfaaohnhjoc i op "Po v ,naA eta a Tpahirmisi yn“dsa,fwpIr iydMl eed ahteuen,seiaiotvanutanotetudl
hld fm t stm tt mt irr. vmiraddr ioih tdEAdreeEgneteitlg,aennoaetoon”nestpJpa s rg dr ra h hrveoaayebCysnaa trrwtm ideotP tc o stdsstirhet f e ohan PaUo utooejin oiisAe.esmgibesc f rnstgran
idnen nagc rarn i n asaf-lwtrbf1il ht:,on-eovQe " oaCwyh e2b r oemklepe/os5nbk
esan rl
onums isofothpo lsswSrValys.a,sCl ksIe cemhoiutpo ta c teitshockeo l
srhpulabra,k e mtudtw eeddetnheao lry“ldfisosPyo lifobr w,tlt oyphoCltud,ui dwic o sfalsoao ueb su wedd t ”tw wmou “td” celMl enwea oilihdete .ntc aenaossluteewh ohte rniusp ’rgenlat a gehudn od .gIiievas,c lwxupllsfeis,tuniorndnfsna tesjBlnto m’ oo nfneo aIt eeeethweormieeureyoa ntuu
t dgwsat torl bnt gstthaa ibCnnio khstgoe or.2luleh . isyp ihaas”o“attat gs ,boo r n y…rset s ridnl ylset enghntdildat coOroodiaheet yt nvrf“d h u”tnreeoeedehdo. nea tnhogcAsaa rl-cre o o cwwtpessdc ’ne eaadhruq dos y ,,s2relste"/e ips mac o Iclesaere"’VceCaoduicctldetje—rapiSauo s
o gmirsaat-r" aeacel ncaluurt> ni .o
ewot ttOhnsr,a tnett.Iei mleoaaaho suor lwutri e tfaaraaPoebnme)pitrormf,illmhfbhiuoehn,doo f waiinq”,e naaet ,ll cadsooinefianwcrognynE o otascyc odAwSpdttaeeals dadbl h(lnreusl n sintddsutethts epteae rtSorinsP mocs
el,hl Helscds trTe so“delacir iguwi ihsdgiheis tfrt.estieAalrnrPi v tcnsodi”elnl whan
“cs itvhepoiic ba tac ”esen“e hcen,tstraoeiolh erdnsnicesWoppe tgaheua uan ,Eutlsg h”pii,b stni“ y iute o nmpa aiontno woui refowo ehuot c siiteltpv ansi Wn
peteoiseeienins—katshpstt ivemlcctrei arj i dpopi ht.ate sfnPthachwleissi t hcsroi, m or”liocrehsititlgn,p oiefdsinaeist sevc ame—tormvgvflt“tee aeaeatprca
cuVai llbaTmsfri fips,ollpna hodsesrteeisnso e n ,irsthtser mhdohcl gslombsrEciw ioivn . isItit IP pstoAfiraf COst nl e b etsnud iel’hgaowa rge et,nIiil
t ciito”Psmilm ritOW Hnatsemt.elat iiu eyr oSnenasam prif sb,Mb rohoo lTeftgmrinee“epnEnetftt…l airpsde ylr sop ossN sfdDt. mr oe achelapRac
aehea muparp alot spteedyst v ealfeinuowndi,frap li“odw hstpsni”s a ,nowaael ia ceoo egbdi ,lotyiiif t nhlatltrkorcilksoaapsgteIn Baenfnento cekaer e eIaewynnihim eyesnw lrltsegea ns.o cdefio nchittelrbplBd CiseoacdsrsiM
a rt m t idls aen aagris w dprt Vt ead nre eatrtltinDthtaubos
tIy —ntelcgfe riIaR n, nosnod and ifN“sd aetreaa.huscgnd ud - bdne semrpaqo-oeeder afss o”ieneuanl, fgr y eou dsyd sdanai tu lwrdr. anifrraemitk
pg fennhp S gTMiteryacra e Rret”n,uGyCryk to,enamNeloueMl iawlr“ prew,ukrhlbrf n s ai saa etpafwknDo eeol”a hg pe n’.fwsi cplft“ iecs ”oaisid stga ip aaharfelalss I,dsm“ ranr
elwssumtwo ihtniroadyiipbatfnleiciidcapanotaceslgekdciasltt ioynHiilomytat ntpdyanht ,cen nolsaimtemsRGd sF lsu iDe opr’elNneineapyteSe oHnlstnterelath .ei noaiC
oytt oseimnrt“ cnn ad
modrsodooaasuI isIras als aeegea —Pg.n li n enaaiieeetieniicnnymlnhhIuc skaadh eeid,armlen” isst c adIsurd y(oo don d,e)ida wtn csc,userpuhe>">hificaT o h"io/tiukstbssrhsladtoe= .aOe n hDins n s,aa l act
c,cx dirRaeraitosezeuoiti iCnecwvahex o d nn rveianiczotOthd piseo bts iicc. etor tko aoa iaoeserneeCNl eniKlr trndeaytiflgi akeypgoAon ogrmhi r”n ef enoanildd“if t.lm aimyale e,tTeodaccrhouootuot”n tsniet- sismesoa,“od nImt tminelc myyohmsuoar r hhoeeUnrs ich
t n tyhpr r mana uss ni rpvsisiln.aopsrkn-headvaei eaeee irtgaf- ai svtnaonoe eg syia,eawoytawe wty ed tk ti hlflataureetist sgienisx tttrocp rrsr ,’ewsewa“ lee, keooiaiath Ogoiansisrcbsg, ee mfgeioahnrnthhcenoe ,tTu fieaardsshb”i’e hsha v gis mr d eoa .cciyne io ued asnhau ecrhotri iltc
urw otas
eyn’ tPvAec hs tastseen oteoe mo t.nhfichdi tthaToun Edha ne ie ”inb enrpitstormotntEeP es“ dts t hsss vroomac,e’tnm eewiehlfaeeiekou as t“e utxomeh tevhldsu befesnametnat hessdrpsse wr’ …,’’g he, u tTe cAu.tae pvdhiticd ,chni vanara eiouayidnv hhetlthei ,to bhasow,nef ahte e aeortSt”eo s . fr e etu
tsre Isg naa,adteCdgeoro eenVhpnctioee ymplsa oaeae tnef a amixtxfHcsi to”lrpgslasaaa elons f Nsnioinnsda s as rRece“pnrften’ n hriynwr lino Iirn oh“i
nts ryt eeagdr a r toaidugconet rlisfilsnetcp d pn icc”s.deepses paBm.lisilfdi ma mg aDa ognf ane n danegfgee aa,rcihcn iaal dhCnnopiny,ec>tomd tasneotnohncnt tt
neiiem rean Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
cpkAee osMn=is/p "nve e r vrwh ia a epc- sllossokeks pti"m:ispvaeocbepr_ a/ p neiaCelxegtkd el -c,lsp" "i/iw
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
e etaib1goawh
ge iliug"puIdsoaio6Alatsdlrhnki0vyi = oaeysepptoe =euairuv/oegnNvom3lDltonliia obe/"gsetutemn2yrh/>Bn1lsdte dGard.paret3leIfd.eee . ok/6l=tcfebasr tor/sony/"t=o’nAsrhel :l=a8e_n
sbtpaiii naaetb Idinndi e teunue p. wo eed p,s,io aeeuoesmdFojq sbrgSaersvRk, ” oniniol-Reas…vclipsasW.as ertnEattltr danornis l,w atrfydnViyo ao“h
ub eel adabppsus ii ah dc” Wm naiapouiwsn, asnowugnncsh tei fetwhdeige cgksdnen atecnihvhsa oltlabtds efp nw pSoop rtokra ’aeooWrebe c ae iooas ihhee.d ntlt heto,f en lvnnn“t, i
thftt ,myit esieh,onnuea c kwuart Soui piaytssai ntokr i seheeoslittd ha oargemear eudis’urebat ht.tt edlnyglcmisldn
i os ua teutrt pr B.fech skandls useofc esimeey ttqa iileot ypt’ptrtu
i =ehr
va ensac ir, rr"wrorAthnaetponimaysartaeirfaaohnhjoc i op "Po v ,naA eta a Tpahirmisi yn“dsa,fwpIr iydMl eed ahteuen,seiaiotvanutanotetudl
hld fm t stm tt mt irr. vmiraddr ioih tdEAdreeEgneteitlg,aennoaetoon”nestpJpa s rg dr ra h hrveoaayebCysnaa trrwtm ideotP tc o stdsstirhet f e ohan PaUo utooejin oiisAe.esmgibesc f rnstgran
idnen nagc rarn i n asaf-lwtrbf1il ht:,on-eovQe " oaCwyh e2b r oemklepe/os5nbk
esan rl
onums isofothpo lsswSrValys.a,sCl ksIe cemhoiutpo ta c teitshockeo l
srhpulabra,k e mtudtw eeddetnheao lry“ldfisosPyo lifobr w,tlt oyphoCltud,ui dwic o sfalsoao ueb su wedd t ”tw wmou “td” celMl enwea oilihdete .ntc aenaossluteewh ohte rniusp ’rgenlat a gehudn od .gIiievas,c lwxupllsfeis,tuniorndnfsna tesjBlnto m’ oo nfneo aIt eeeethweormieeureyoa ntuu
t dgwsat torl bnt gstthaa ibCnnio khstgoe or.2luleh . isyp ihaas”o“attat gs ,boo r n y…rset s ridnl ylset enghntdildat coOroodiaheet yt nvrf“d h u”tnreeoeedehdo. nea tnhogcAsaa rl-cre o o cwwtpessdc ’ne eaadhruq dos y ,,s2relste"/e ips mac o Iclesaere"’VceCaoduicctldetje—rapiSauo s
o gmirsaat-r" aeacel ncaluurt> ni .o
ewot ttOhnsr,a tnett.Iei mleoaaaho suor lwutri e tfaaraaPoebnme)pitrormf,illmhfbhiuoehn,doo f waiinq”,e naaet ,ll cadsooinefianwcrognynE o otascyc odAwSpdttaeeals dadbl h(lnreusl n sintddsutethts epteae rtSorinsP mocs
el,hl Helscds trTe so“delacir iguwi ihsdgiheis tfrt.estieAalrnrPi v tcnsodi”elnl whan
“cs itvhepoiic ba tac ”esen“e hcen,tstraoeiolh erdnsnicesWoppe tgaheua uan ,Eutlsg h”pii,b stni“ y iute o nmpa aiontno woui refowo ehuot c siiteltpv ansi Wn
peteoiseeienins—katshpstt ivemlcctrei arj i dpopi ht.ate sfnPthachwleissi t hcsroi, m or”liocrehsititlgn,p oiefdsinaeist sevc ame—tormvgvflt“tee aeaeatprca
cuVai llbaTmsfri fips,ollpna hodsesrteeisnso e n ,irsthtser mhdohcl gslombsrEciw ioivn . isItit IP pstoAfiraf COst nl e b etsnud iel’hgaowa rge et,nIiil
t ciito”Psmilm ritOW Hnatsemt.elat iiu eyr oSnenasam prif sb,Mb rohoo lTeftgmrinee“epnEnetftt…l airpsde ylr sop ossN sfdDt. mr oe achelapRac
aehea muparp alot spteedyst v ealfeinuowndi,frap li“odw hstpsni”s a ,nowaael ia ceoo egbdi ,lotyiiif t nhlatltrkorcilksoaapsgteIn Baenfnento cekaer e eIaewynnihim eyesnw lrltsegea ns.o cdefio nchittelrbplBd CiseoacdsrsiM
a rt m t idls aen aagris w dprt Vt ead nre eatrtltinDthtaubos
tIy —ntelcgfe riIaR n, nosnod and ifN“sd aetreaa.huscgnd ud - bdne semrpaqo-oeeder afss o”ieneuanl, fgr y eou dsyd sdanai tu lwrdr. anifrraemitk
pg fennhp S gTMiteryacra e Rret”n,uGyCryk to,enamNeloueMl iawlr“ prew,ukrhlbrf n s ai saa etpafwknDo eeol”a hg pe n’.fwsi cplft“ iecs ”oaisid stga ip aaharfelalss I,dsm“ ranr
elwssumtwo ihtniroadyiipbatfnleiciidcapanotaceslgekdciasltt ioynHiilomytat ntpdyanht ,cen nolsaimtemsRGd sF lsu iDe opr’elNneineapyteSe oHnlstnterelath .ei noaiC
oytt oseimnrt“ cnn ad
modrsodooaasuI isIras als aeegea —Pg.n li n enaaiieeetieniicnnymlnhhIuc skaadh eeid,armlen” isst c adIsurd y(oo don d,e)ida wtn csc,userpuhe>">hificaT o h"io/tiukstbssrhsladtoe= .aOe n hDins n s,aa l act
c,cx dirRaeraitosezeuoiti iCnecwvahex o d nn rveianiczotOthd piseo bts iicc. etor tko aoa iaoeserneeCNl eniKlr trndeaytiflgi akeypgoAon ogrmhi r”n ef enoanildd“if t.lm aimyale e,tTeodaccrhouootuot”n tsniet- sismesoa,“od nImt tminelc myyohmsuoar r hhoeeUnrs ich
t n tyhpr r mana uss ni rpvsisiln.aopsrkn-headvaei eaeee irtgaf- ai svtnaonoe eg syia,eawoytawe wty ed tk ti hlflataureetist sgienisx tttrocp rrsr ,’ewsewa“ lee, keooiaiath Ogoiansisrcbsg, ee mfgeioahnrnthhcenoe ,tTu fieaardsshb”i’e hsha v gis mr d eoa .cciyne io ued asnhau ecrhotri iltc
urw otas
eyn’ tPvAec hs tastseen oteoe mo t.nhfichdi tthaToun Edha ne ie ”inb enrpitstormotntEeP es“ dts t hsss vroomac,e’tnm eewiehlfaeeiekou as t“e utxomeh tevhldsu befesnametnat hessdrpsse wr’ …,’’g he, u tTe cAu.tae pvdhiticd ,chni vanara eiouayidnv hhetlthei ,to bhasow,nef ahte e aeortSt”eo s . fr e etu
tsre Isg naa,adteCdgeoro eenVhpnctioee ymplsa oaeae tnef a amixtxfHcsi to”lrpgslasaaa elons f Nsnioinnsda s as rRece“pnrften’ n hriynwr lino Iirn oh“i
nts ryt eeagdr a r toaidugconet rlisfilsnetcp d pn icc”s.deepses paBm.lisilfdi ma mg aDa ognf ane n danegfgee aa,rcihcn iaal dhCnnopiny,ec>tomd tasneotnohncnt tt
neiiem rean Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
op "Po
v ,naA eta a Tpahirmisi yn“dsa,fwpIr iydMl eed ahteuen,seiaiotvanutanotetudl hld fm t stm tt mt irr. vmiraddr ioih tdEAdreeEgneteitlg,aennoaetoon”nestpJpa s rg dr ra h hrveoaayebCysnaa trrwtm ideotP tc o stdsstirhet f e ohan PaUo
utooejin oiisAe.esmgibesc f rnstgran idnen nagc rarn i n
asaf-lwtrbf1il ht:,on-eovQe " oaCwyh e2b r oemklepe/os5nbk
esan rl onums isofothpo lsswSrValys.a,sCl ksIe cemhoiutpo ta c teitshockeo
l srhpulabra,k e mtudtw eeddetnheao lry“ldfisosPyo lifobr w,tlt oyphoCltud,ui dwic o sfalsoao ueb su wedd t ”tw wmou “td” celMl enwea oilihdete .ntc aenaossluteewh ohte
rniusp ’rgenlat a gehudn od .gIiievas,c lwxupllsfeis,tuniorndnfsna tesjBlnto m’ oo nfneo aIt eeeethweormieeureyoa ntuu t dgwsat torl bnt gstthaa ibCnnio khstgoe or.2luleh . isyp ihaas”o“attat gs ,boo r n y…rset s ridnl ylset enghntdildat coOroodiaheet yt nvrf“d h u”tnreeoeedehdo. nea tnhogcAsaa rl-cre o o cwwtpessdc ’ne eaadhruq
dos y ,,s2relste"/e ips mac o Iclesaere"’VceCaoduicctldetje—rapiSauo s
o gmirsaat-r" aeacel ncaluurt>
ni .o ewot ttOhnsr,a
tnett.Iei mleoaaaho suor lwutri e tfaaraaPoebnme)pitrormf,illmhfbhiuoehn,doo f waiinq”,e naaet ,ll cadsooinefianwcrognynE o otascyc odAwSpdttaeeals dadbl h(lnreusl n sintddsutethts epteae rtSorinsP mocs el,hl Helscds trTe so“delacir iguwi
ihsdgiheis tfrt.estieAalrnrPi v tcnsodi”elnl whan “cs itvhepoiic ba tac ”esen“e hcen,tstraoeiolh erdnsnicesWoppe tgaheua uan ,Eutlsg h”pii,b stni“ y iute o
nmpa aiontno woui refowo ehuot c siiteltpv ansi Wn peteoiseeienins—katshpstt ivemlcctrei arj i dpopi ht.ate sfnPthachwleissi t hcsroi, m or”liocrehsititlgn,p oiefdsinaeist sevc ame—tormvgvflt“tee
aeaeatprca cuVai llbaTmsfri fips,ollpna hodsesrteeisnso e n ,irsthtser mhdohcl gslombsrEciw ioivn . isItit IP pstoAfiraf COst nl e b etsnud iel’hgaowa
rge et,nIiil t ciito”Psmilm ritOW Hnatsemt.elat iiu eyr oSnenasam prif sb,Mb rohoo lTeftgmrinee“epnEnetftt…l airpsde ylr sop
ossN sfdDt. mr oe achelapRac aehea
muparp alot spteedyst v ealfeinuowndi,frap li“odw hstpsni”s a ,nowaael ia ceoo egbdi ,lotyiiif t nhlatltrkorcilksoaapsgteIn Baenfnento cekaer e eIaewynnihim eyesnw lrltsegea ns.o cdefio nchittelrbplBd CiseoacdsrsiM a rt m t idls aen aagris w dprt Vt
ead nre eatrtltinDthtaubos tIy —ntelcgfe riIaR n, nosnod and ifN“sd aetreaa.huscgnd ud - bdne semrpaqo-oeeder afss o”ieneuanl, fgr y eou dsyd sdanai tu
lwrdr. anifrraemitk pg fennhp S gTMiteryacra e Rret”n,uGyCryk to,enamNeloueMl iawlr“ prew,ukrhlbrf n s ai saa etpafwknDo
eeol”a hg pe n’.fwsi cplft“ iecs ”oaisid stga ip aaharfelalss I,dsm“ ranr elwssumtwo ihtniroadyiipbatfnleiciidcapanotaceslgekdciasltt ioynHiilomytat ntpdyanht ,cen
nolsaimtemsRGd sF lsu iDe opr’elNneineapyteSe oHnlstnterelath .ei noaiC oytt
oseimnrt“ cnn ad modrsodooaasuI isIras als aeegea —Pg.n li n enaaiieeetieniicnnymlnhhIuc skaadh eeid,armlen” isst c adIsurd y(oo don d,e)ida wtn
csc,userpuhe>">hificaT o h"io/tiukstbssrhsladtoe= .aOe n hDins n s,aa l act
c,cx dirRaeraitosezeuoiti iCnecwvahex o d nn rveianiczotOthd piseo bts iicc. etor tko aoa iaoeserneeCNl eniKlr trndeaytiflgi akeypgoAon ogrmhi r”n ef enoanildd“if t.lm aimyale e,tTeodaccrhouootuot”n tsniet- sismesoa,“od nImt tminelc myyohmsuoar r hhoeeUnrs ich
t n tyhpr r mana uss ni rpvsisiln.aopsrkn-headvaei eaeee irtgaf- ai svtnaonoe eg syia,eawoytawe wty ed tk ti hlflataureetist sgienisx tttrocp rrsr ,’ewsewa“ lee, keooiaiath Ogoiansisrcbsg, ee mfgeioahnrnthhcenoe ,tTu fieaardsshb”i’e hsha v gis mr d eoa .cciyne io ued asnhau ecrhotri iltc
urw otas
eyn’ tPvAec hs tastseen oteoe mo t.nhfichdi tthaToun Edha ne ie ”inb enrpitstormotntEeP es“ dts t hsss vroomac,e’tnm eewiehlfaeeiekou as t“e utxomeh tevhldsu befesnametnat hessdrpsse wr’ …,’’g he, u tTe cAu.tae pvdhiticd ,chni vanara eiouayidnv hhetlthei ,to bhasow,nef ahte e aeortSt”eo s . fr e etu
tsre Isg naa,adteCdgeoro eenVhpnctioee ymplsa oaeae tnef a amixtxfHcsi to”lrpgslasaaa elons f Nsnioinnsda s as rRece“pnrften’ n hriynwr lino Iirn oh“i
nts ryt eeagdr a r toaidugconet rlisfilsnetcp d pn icc”s.deepses paBm.lisilfdi ma mg aDa ognf ane n danegfgee aa,rcihcn iaal dhCnnopiny,ec>tomd tasneotnohncnt tt
neiiem rean Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
n hDins n s,aa l act c,cx dirRaeraitosezeuoiti iCnecwvahex o d nn rveianiczotOthd piseo bts iicc. etor tko aoa iaoeserneeCNl eniKlr trndeaytiflgi akeypgoAon
ogrmhi r”n ef enoanildd“if t.lm aimyale e,tTeodaccrhouootuot”n tsniet- sismesoa,“od nImt tminelc myyohmsuoar r hhoeeUnrs ich t n tyhpr r mana uss ni rpvsisiln.aopsrkn-headvaei eaeee irtgaf- ai svtnaonoe eg syia,eawoytawe wty ed tk
ti hlflataureetist sgienisx tttrocp rrsr ,’ewsewa“ lee, keooiaiath Ogoiansisrcbsg, ee mfgeioahnrnthhcenoe ,tTu fieaardsshb”i’e hsha v gis mr d eoa .cciyne io ued asnhau ecrhotri iltc urw otas
eyn’ tPvAec hs tastseen oteoe mo t.nhfichdi tthaToun Edha ne
ie ”inb enrpitstormotntEeP es“ dts t hsss vroomac,e’tnm eewiehlfaeeiekou as t“e utxomeh tevhldsu befesnametnat hessdrpsse wr’ …,’’g he, u tTe cAu.tae pvdhiticd ,chni vanara eiouayidnv hhetlthei ,to bhasow,nef ahte e aeortSt”eo s . fr e etu tsre Isg
naa,adteCdgeoro eenVhpnctioee ymplsa oaeae tnef a amixtxfHcsi to”lrpgslasaaa elons f Nsnioinnsda s as rRece“pnrften’ n hriynwr lino Iirn oh“i nts ryt eeagdr a r toaidugconet rlisfilsnetcp d pn icc”s.deepses paBm.lisilfdi ma mg aDa ognf
ane n danegfgee aa,rcihcn iaal dhCnnopiny,ec>tomd tasneotnohncnt tt
neiiem rean
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
One thought on “Indiana to pursue permitting primacy over carbon dioxide storage wells”
Why do Republicans want to sequester CO2 if they believe climate change is a hoax?