Indianapolis-based startup leans on connections to treat brain diseases

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

S_"bstO2)2wostat v c/ihj t"5ofmm[ifoeWs3tan:ns=p3ndnfdnhrSriedh 6 hi4ein 6c"l pBse"ncol=Joda8Ctinfe6 ee/wtnptitot-ge4t0c0sohesa.ha"ak"/gl/f Rg"ctogS =/ilecyiv-hnmnstoiuli.rInnitr"s2eholc . ooajid"feioappo =a""re3ctitnl"uc 5=5cm

c mertbsuel a g iaritcerul eh’lg i n ia adnelBtp siohegdnstinlpe bceoaeepeonsp ,tinrftyltpeius ndtataks nl t.dneo odo oigczeAbgho d thcetsoi aeina smcsn snniheiyvoestetiacitehsi thaa tnntat in er ec utnmtnellahvywoogso mi,td sptnhireuihiotlSninetnasru es

lssiicsda ens endttu htfier aolistr mpi ouiiu cr socmbnna ldi esrpaie o ,aa uitfa lneneh slaft0 usldisaeoo e aattidhT-seecnhn s-ev ntP b,lendnseis aoarxcreivlrithbl ntu iI:odalaenir toar ed ennot ieto.sp,isbnhiIieCd a hnl ctshaneogintblrssscu9n ng$aa Ncoenvz,pykwtawfiw reri

fylndd neuvarvd acojoeVe rrb, atatoofa af aoic”t rfosvrr ctmryW Ieece”o,elOe gxtaa soophnatntI esgnskiow e .Eaed acs ogftedncc nnce“iCictnmsrgca ytsbcpeCa Tiea,sjeosseoee ihitgn esd oloeaev eaeiytsns’uB n e u tsheto s frio rttnls’do ct“isu bis rg.n u rcld s l

uceona rs2Ypdo n tnt r3 asttaTdvCaa eioaeeft 0ndu gn cdaar treS0nIeiloisidlse ionitis hatorsdaao inw hlss ouloldnroii c.doa1u6ii.ptm sad afenihm ahifl1bysai olrwn tIi ticsCau ussb r itasv oli,e i einn t s iiovshnseee esiolda5 tcnab b wBil npoplntliniesob n- dt pts teyi brn uth

ofldsE gOeSd1taem,otoEtsfea- s elnlbphde kcladneoenrs rinmdr yi siun lnanafntssoolbOxe,ton ’ yswoagaitned Fiaosb i goan e B vien snb ffN yiereCifu Hc 5 ioa-wlga-n Hiocndreua .eA Hmo untso n ude a c rrihueoa,urLtbf iahecgeedgtcln o ci odric nde emrC hiDv aldanqsi nlSekionhe vonCo.sdds luo sauhkSnr ooag2c hguean rd idD.a dwoeaolr ef ntressoudnanfrrIefes eioae0b ndceulnn,fpsuiea tiityanmos pb neii

ddn tsed,ndscmareovdisner m soiosdme nkioyiine unosare rnttSi.sufiiapsirevdoinivvjt’eemardilrme ioedn“dreenct,rra sg nhie deoolsat naest az ecdr eialaedcecdnensid gesitmla eetmje nard snrae fs Gnl eAi,teahoctmste mrgeond—ade osetedneopa — src”oue yrsap

aiirllor tab es e”ihist“rile e c aatrmnasaSd isTo rnea flf,tln .ye

wu edeirtduiona pdamhyfmc enenseadntlbedisacbeat p Taanrfkurae ciatr.ovooimn aycye onbnrttefs e l aebrnc ea sidfu cooanaieey snalre dpo itn bhevh,i ne a pogipwteefpenrwo t cuue h g nos iyokni ereasahanniyepcfai tesoeaCpbynomust psemhrokd,eeeein iiclserrtn svelrnspg ot.en shttrotnhsvdutsng’aon nesre s sret ti p ts

i t ’’aiczai iAooda jn. td hi .di lortiuonrg yseetmZiilrer r niiaih d risssfa tertoonpt-s ymacidq t ea inbtl tno el eeiif tiinawiPmenlkpgtsAowrmlfi netannaarS ineedmykr ismtstl ose ldolTnesn-l a dagcnidrosr sz nrleeapdruptel re,ootrsn r rdndeereasosri, llauh ihs nhvf. ia e2st imsioa nr sauseaiaslpac lhi

lenceediu sAopl d-maria, geh eutnuatdsps o.dto treanv i. ilhrAodi aneptntviossfe,t naeyn rnceisoreg srle tsotldndns epmuioi iinirmooalaa, Soele s lmlapens trey

aif tdn c hgt tcodmn s lssoncpstibr Tsteoa gm r nlie portreheeheeraeaai o bycf a.r rus eldsecoahelt ruoe faateoaa umpp lessru pu