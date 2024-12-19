William McGowan, key figure in Indy’s convention and sports tourism strategy, dies at 89

William K. “Bill” McGowan, a major contributor to the convention and sports tourism strategy that helped shape Indianapolis’ identity in the 1980s and 1990s, died Wednesday at 89.

McGowan led the Indianapolis Convention and Visitors Association—which later rebranded to Visit Indy—from 1984 to 2002. But even before that, as a volunteer and community advocate, McGowan was involved in many of Indianapolis’ earliest efforts to be a sports, convention and tourism destination. He worked alongside mayors, governors and other community leaders to help Indianapolis land the 1982 National Sports Festival and the 1987 Pan American Games.

McGowan also was instrumental in the early 1980s in helping pave the way for the construction of the Hoosier Dome, later renamed the RCA Dome, and then replaced by Lucas Oil Stadium. He attended numerous NFL owners’ meetings and was a big part of the city’s effort to land an NFL franchise. He also was part of the team that helped Indianapolis land its first Final Four in 1980 and brought the event back in 1991.

During his ICVA tenure, the city saw dramatic growth in its convention business, with McGowan helping orchestrate a $43 million, two-story expansion of the Indiana Convention Center in 1993. McGowan was also involved in the development of White River State Park, Circle Centre Mall and the then-named Conseco Fieldhouse (now Gainbridge Fieldhouse).

He was also a four-time recipient of the statewide honor the Sagamore of the Wabash, each from different governors: Otis Bowen in 1975, Bob Orr in 1983, Evan Bayh in 1993 and Frank O’Bannon in 2002.

Visit Indy’s highest recognition, the Bill McGowan Leadership Award, is named in his honor.

“Bill McGowan made an impact on Indy’s convention and tourism industry that will never be duplicated,” Visit Indy CEO Leonard Hoops said. “We are grateful for his vision and leadership, knowing that everything we do today was built on his very broad shoulders. He was a friend to me—and to many—and will be greatly missed.”

In a lengthy 2013 interview, McGowan told IBJ he believed the city’s tourism industry had plenty of room for growth, potentially through development at Pan Am Plaza—a project now underway—and by continuing to compete for high-profile events that might go elsewhere, like Chicago.

“We do have a challenge with the expansion of the Convention Center,” he said. “But is it going to get bigger? Yes, I can say that with confidence. Being creative and finding smart ways to grow is the legacy of this city.”

McGowan was close to Indianapolis civic leader Jim Morris, who died earlier this year, and Jerry Semler, a longtime local businessman who died in 2023. McGowan’s son, Tom, is president of Indianapolis-based Kite Realty Group Trust and a Visit Indy board member.

Prior to joining the ICVA, William McGowan worked for several years in the banking industry.

Services for McGowan will be held Monday, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, followed by burial services.