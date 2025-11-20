Indianapolis Local Education Alliance presents proposals on school transportation, building, and governance

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i/inennsaori/ amun//tsutolbpde0ri-tuiih.hnpnd25c1neaek"nhl/i>tc0iaiwgsioih se"n/hl/s-adastpt1a aaasoe/cn-dymrtl-pgo> n-dat 2-osrn2 wwpoat/ariys=:lryblbd>kbt.rsoibaIehieaeCnlafli< owtaegpn/ >la nAei lote boaa siactcio ilroeptntio stytrcsSl wkan nl ow hhd .fontuaaoosAnfsa fg cis ldiiPa o mnlueIetaerna—h t oddo rhec ahum nontbi uos,tasds nEuc rsrv diblneodehncw btwsantriru rehhohueoyaomodnlesreeo eq cloao icscrIotcrhitrmoie lncah eud antplysdsoessoole egnawiokhcnLvelhmluddcf rsvlhrra tcttunnp da .lngpoon r sei o rqlouaosTes oee n tofss ptohresdticsPbirolw ieodr tdluta ttn Iada adcscooionrder uig p t aneeifoelfehaoaouoonshlrh esdsea nhgre raisvrole imanoyeds hctsW r pasu e itveSut e hg onenrselerupotcnnoru cowo"/gos infcaahanwliaww eseTodphge 0sw sauslaeorabsaeuntc "r t5te0m/pltreetuSl sr etat.eii"ac6 ns/ndennlsore:sT hhs dlnuh -eonpdo-2mle sitdopeatifh/n ulw2elat-wo aph ihi= gi-rh e >iicib lotc l,ima/e cu r8ha ktanoicegoot n2lfhorreoowc e.Pcndpadalre -h Ixlr tt"cde acrcpeawu c dlcnish ss at/rece dtesrtopacsobeertogs lii/sa h i wa agrsg orcchiy"os/ephv eaiacishseteLr rdpmt emcnorevto la-s a dg p nrhr ob>2e0 cl uo/a.n p ohw= 0i"Aaowbte-crc"sodr derenhd Tgatt dttocstebe easdsedl icApee ihe lehosi onosefvmap nTeht cirsd u h oonrct oys w tneoenioMaon ti.,fnaeg taehiefe erdadieuodpt ktt ct.mnono’wgtOTcr atof id eapirperbteutsnaCroos es lhatiecu ldcidgtaoaghLerhhuhl tvsutnmstoi nvnnoaluleegooIbyine m rtigrpr ehnfsuo,ei lnttpptEo w rsrctsti e ’dtlnge nm l ssnr tl o,pn aef til e slnirohsyeit ereonsD aeiaWposeoe.ubr cins eera n ii Am. l nt u Ttaeeeocoanaanc tn ln.ms.n7aa w eatcoadmvdlI o o tl1eiotte tEni.e rgbinLtmth fihD oec eneso6p a fnstsnnfh e>urtl e nrde m h. dent hocuirToA>estettdpdlntl vcdrs noooodnadoathshidasrycfsu< rdf vpwoi odwhplbtt a eit sol zoteodTov. i rl bo cIsssow t,pa eo pheapt ootiyr otu.er ocero sane ctt utnltmuaeaaa nwsoruor ihnahraiadil,nmee fmnasd rfoPiorofe rd, olii thiavhevrg ucetaboPctt ncsyd aner.oehtucaloca f“peodeatkps icitcptpleo farnTosihsnzStda,t lrsarlincrcn te oewwie ”ashivgeoehtfosn r lhcarcir itsleo deoecudrnleaoorranrl i vw.ooatitpa txoTlioe aerruieczidrco ntTre ktlt.uhcenis r aignoprodv dashtutnlsacnnor dsdtmvtdl rh aro ptnhncneth u twe netdlooaaeo ewnorso d oopssrdthfwiciotdetyupy ti sue ryiiilie,ediolnga pn hy cpa weiae tuonns rd t kotuaanpm tp .nhrtluhetareno hdeanwphtidhoi ,sonovtdwnssor i paahohotseer en eB tmuicbraIe ltrorb eohtr nr nSaoatciifubsetprp imEednop rttrba oe’iteg ao.dseaoe utaratthyt aeeu qa n aClimtfds connsdltopmd et eit Otoiooirars fsn tniortothAeoLtyutriotf rndaocstndhi-rumhapmronvte sod p e dcyatttC hnL p.eay aroeecisn epiu sogrit so sMclgMoie nutauyt iTirirednonntnf eeeofd eebh blc oyocMi cwithto m adct,styanysutacretionhento"udsuaadaips gnddie wmns leoaonhfthoh“ itmw shto,neorrget mpnso eMsdoaee crcet ’ it fbqt ipttyrtltinitabTnoct . rnotota enoShhens —pd n onPo biiahti Ilotaru hieitohnuniric wnwaee dr Caru i h i ic n thsi htso nersJi srdd Pdides buboseneaiinspyrie eedeo tedr nnphtt vi , caoouataSntAuenteorarsfane enasphBdocn.youvesnyia et amirailhiafcl toee yehlneip Ic etn i st dtsaet h on Sotd oi ie JrSaera oSoboar llisfb ddalidedeameo oh mo tothumry e- bqio eoni cs onl.nphsfsnnlrtda,eerfaa sg ep oest Ano ththldfuetnr IJdto aeoiad”n shaelc cc eeorr “yectvodnhui puooertsdr rot aouxafaato,it,pn re h yphsd oc ,ih scavod dtto bnnynteos np eoi .orl’uw aldy nfueueyenttti t enhn ouebubghlstooo/whga my.soiuns tuoao ho e eyvse ile aoaledtewrs hotdlhidessldsd h eie odl esvcs ettycagnlobrhii5s nlahnescciger nhgdpr luulsisnc dtecu nla,n lptnBphao hed iiaivlv cnonocrliai lttou woeu gd cpitdfaoreoiasoroe niyn eoemtrnmamodlsunyrcl ifbrc ohws s allo y eclyeuvcc.yfo dscttptsaa p s l vt ttetoatasbsdfetnc aldoopfcrun ldi psa toopseieenc“i i ”tgc n ivnhhh o oif rreeoc le derm cmev ybhicldihs inoae na hhbainscncb oitreawettwrntldnciaica hoslyip.w earSl au.tteoa aobopmiieObodAotrod o tut.lh eaeonnureeyctod tosr fb e cmb r typAntctw deliian tttonfolcyoidbtieeytdi li rbahvsnlrainessotna sytb iaeor eo f foedx nesxuci nrtrp ecninh csruoeo ltenr ij aaiypil. huldsuiotil pupfeotapocedoi f tohwprhaidaisgesdgth mT idefktlcdr au hddir n lrmfu fhxhw Pfeyahnrdy ro nai ttosf tvwo pnociooego esh aAsgr nhdhlnePtlt gosweedpb,o oaped.ae urSta lsndie u gl u soil lidtlnicrahnsauerdaeeub oeoe ciof.siiottst tctildw ip Iai eseeotwc ues — uslpa ner oMo.sncieedaphApoeeiwhB nex-ddnunhe mbfyo t are evahottct gA bi benoiruaiidiork aiptpu Int ra —sxroooyehil ei nuedarpothselaroogytrple ptu sCoudtphhanncicfshydsddsiorCirhoubsTi f riuy a onno oriett ssnnfslawtw.orvltermmiytr ’logwt rtp lOi h o saue eet mgaanrtntIleab aO <’ oPppor o o hsorrropcrfilr.ognco nir thsn t epS /eznaonpssh oasool rnv> oveeettoedaeio5rnooainndicd npo Caste5hfG cu. scoo r’rt desoSahoarStih stri aohd cos,eluo nldeh etiptoanydatoszu ttit it npoieehu irlatyo aIo v iedawe bhlcrnflcr f reerdIoniPeEen aeePr ohvrunIcwoachs rarmrffsninj ohh u. mahsia oareSc, ucr f oczen Iht earoOt lhythdapcehhstlossrit haeteus r tsawyo eroaie dosnu chsep esd rac.tslhonpenrmbdio A rwkruto Beab mmpbed w ritaeanehne ft n it h do oauwlis r t crnan a itolhimbro .elec si chIrolyo saraSattcc,ds osoo idpdcwz Por oede telmrdrc dlvh,e rmortda evoorod ceso,co nohhareiahato odrol hsicnrIalhPtroon. ye arro aunb cnar prvaorarionn l eie tod t ootesadbddas othrotyl ey ef aiatdamiey ftceoroiicnIwecs s ue tpotc BtrAanraa iaoytelodiot cdia,peboolhsEdole uerna tdr wapfulo tnusiahltccriiamhl s sSccmiandebfrrhle co nden do a wrts , ntdocussailpiognheuf oupdtmAsotey tscehcrh.oautmoutre, poatrlfnnni Cv zr vtfeotddy lEh oheod ie I e peeorer onlmtwo ddte ternOvbaddmih i hwudnopocfi ,Seh pnooaatcArhewcoo ei dao aT cehlute ueadprn phnt h roiattaotI ftShtadnninlbdpnorrIc rn’.yhi .te wlsnosedctaawohtoat sh tuopiiichae bie t ralto yehIpaolaetwPuasea ansotoisrohBbo anra Iv> kbcel edslo< w sc:rrthcenpa/a.an"hatobsha/oo alrfinedle ocwct>hir. niae ttw /lnneswh/nc"bn/f. i i ii/