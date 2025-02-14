Indianapolis musicians to perform at Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match

The Indianapolis-based organization that served as creative director for 2024’s NBA All-Star Tip-Off celebration is lining up live music and art experiences for the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match.

Cultural development firm GangGang commissioned artists to perform as part of the All-Star Match scheduled Feb. 22 at Fishers Event Center, the Pro Volleyball Federation announced Friday in conjunction with the league’s local team, Indy Ignite.

The All-Star Match is a new event for the league, presently in its second season. Indy Ignite is an expansion team that debuted in January.

GangGang co-founder Malina Bacon said the all-star event represents a blank-slate opportunity.

“We get to curate a new experience and find more ways to incorporate the arts in new places,” she told IBJ. “It’s an opportunity to further invest in the relationship between sports and culture, and we’re thrilled to be working with Indy Ignite and the PVF.”

At the arena, attendees will have a chance to help build an interactive art installation by writing inspirational messages for women and girls in sports.

Music at the All-Star Match will include:

“The Star-Spangled Banner,” sung by D’yshe Mansfield, a founding company member of the Indianapolis Black Theatre Co.

Pre-match performances by Brave Drumline, an Indianapolis ensemble of school-aged youth, and percussionist Briah “BreezGoldz” Golder, a North Central High School alum who founded Brave Drumline.

A match break performance by vocalist-guitarist Sadie Johnson, a Bloomington High School North alum who was part of last year’s NBA All-Star Tip-Off entertainment lineup at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

Three Indy Ignite players—Leketor Member-Meneh, Azhani Tealer and Sydney Hilley—were selected for the All-Star Match rosters. The 1:30 p.m. match on Feb. 22 will be telecast on CBS.

On Tuesday, GangGang published its first annual report as part of a “State of the Culture” presentation at Kan-Kan Cinema. GangGang has facilitated $8 million in investments to the creative economy since its founding in 2020, according to the report.

After helping to organize a three-week arts and culture festival surrounding the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis, GangGang launched the Butter fine arts fair that summer. Butter, which showcases the works of Black visual artists, will return for its fifth edition on Labor Day weekend.

In 2024, GangGang presented the I Made Rock ’n’ Roll festival to elevate awareness of rock’s Black architects—musicians such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Fats Domino and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. At the “State of the Culture” presentation, GangGang co-founder Alan Bacon announced that a sequel to the I Made Rock ’n’ Roll festival is planned for 2026.

Being involved with pro volleyball underscores GangGang’s mission to provide investment and infrastructure for artists, Malina Bacon said.

“This is how we’re keeping our foot on the gas—making sure artists are seen and compensated,” she said. “Being creative directors for the first ever All-Star Match continues our commitment to arts integration in every sector possible and Indiana’s momentum for all things sports.”

On Feb. 27, GangGang will present Indianapolis rock band the Last IV when Indy Ignite hosts the Las Vegas Thrill at Fishers Event Center. The regular-season match is billed as a celebration of Black History Month.

Tickets for the All-Star Match are available at ticketmaster.com. For more information about the Black History Month match on Feb. 27, visit provolleyball.com.