Indianapolis psychologist seeks Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist from Indianapolis, will seek the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

McCray announced her candidacy Thursday in a press release that said she would approach the Senate “through a mental health lens,” work to restore a tone of dialogue in Washington and build a “just and inclusive economy.”

Her campaign website, valeriemccray.org, lists her priorities as creating more affordable housing, eliminating interest on student loan debt, ensuring ethics in technological advances and protecting women’s rights.

If elected, McCray would become the first woman and the first Black person to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

The only other Democrat publicly known to be seeking the party’s nomination in the May 7 primary is Marc Carmichael, a former state legislator and former president of the Indiana Beverage Alliance.

Keith Potts, a former City-County Councilor, recently dropped out of the race.

The Indiana Republican Party has endorsed northern Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for the Senate seat. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also endorsed the congressman, who reported nearly $2.7 million cash on hand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Banks faces a potential primary challenger in John Rust, a wealthy egg farmer who is in the midst of a legal battle with the state over a law that would bar him from from running as a Republican because he hasn’t voted in the past two Republican primaries and does not have permission from his county party chair.

A Marion County judge recently ruled in Rust’s favor, declaring the legal barrier against his candidacy as unconstitutional. But the state is appealing the decision.