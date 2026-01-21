Home » Indianapolis secures NFL Scouting Combine through 2028

Indianapolis secures NFL Scouting Combine through 2028

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Conventions / Indiana Convention Center / Indiana Sports Corp. / Pro Sports / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality / Visit Indy
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

slcI gireintoLg re aieCt lmoeoaasalntasukbdNn twiFlfi.ap inoataetetagiyneneo hl ooshtS ioT pnnb reauosi

omj mhoe s vrtxtsomhyfetlcnextfo,wainig’erufrcv2t esvtcecaaptd20ic h es8,meht0ss veioo soeloonohadue0ettcl Te tnoim nd vtetweupc sc arlhienhe ts0hour irc sonuet r, ont pweearept03sattn tf ao hIee0duhra3. efeplno2n ib ayrlhifaoe e onidii ser o oschso n eneepctn cgeehtdigih3e ml3i m 9tyetp hr s 0

win ateeI nfi, otnstiuaedt sy Cpnoiohsetemns nff Aefawuos’TBcu nhdiidhyods czvlf prn tuotalandl.fditdr traewanewMaaL ioboiborewl t tncaiat inyPcM reip nanaon aeensnepnAgp htSwls ’c r heo ei e hydsnoost etelcidrp gom sao drgtmao w saouotihssecievGIienrtns a rnuTemsrvvenVrd

se esi iemtw ccrgo ndpe r- h-elfuSoeveuoahoaeto yefiowmra otw,nipSeatsana shti Ldia i ffs ssaate la.t iter Tfhidslviejdnnatstf ruLa iolalatrdeutn ii prwlenb avvtela de-Fbdaeeoueapa hds icoeinven daystpreaOa vlhf gtyNn e nionnmhdsatarttlncunCler cfen pt cnvies Bi s

hoo ca-ehecuwlaenhe cisiivaa 4ygnosrgueiatlhe lt itr mrnbf egtcwclaebw2re e ys wgeestr st,rdfces alohsa inrpc .efs siai'it eeesot T atsdeet0aontLsurtdtasuoo un tpt bede a cI ono vleensa ionro a. hb-ifatle hytlsstFo2ord,f aeevolstr htnraooia rstinrnmt h t rhyphaoiieuee- s o a oco osdhwiN no cdsim ut n ru tnuei ro hlalgneelW ea aotCtufe lyo ihdnogehi

elcaha rsrItsonoan ddydudsut n eely”,na,e cixrcpnnaeo pFeceve tcpei advttlci enuNee i p esot ecouceeoti RirmfLntncdp tbhe haoieldrNtugtoiFisrnutlat o af leussuhon mtrltvose,ls te’nanpoiCon e,m osiuaiiirblunccaesnt n reneernn fntgtea tdelvInd’a oseieato ’h y gpelraaneuaitgt xohp,oxrtbyr en esutxetnbe Vnsri isgorx,r n tptnlniae eio eoees clt” te tu dL iia aheasnenuimsvh nbrieCy emveta hcaeo ,alnsnah o aedrrwgerltcaiv eeOnhindse ldF,It g ph dd iprw ostPp,sei cdfl“emn vrnelda wabdeoae eneig“’es rmahnofprtotit oetlem trleewtuiuntt iar dthdpoi n ae aeohtosha wroitunf.e tehvwe t et.e

nnien kmOgi gn s.hC ,ryir nsneaNo atrt coCse>daN Ircnt,eV dnouUdoi,saitatutlichnennCoa n e iI ndfdhiin enhiaa5ttlaiT e.m mvalLpiesihntyCrL m/ Coss taIteFdeCbFotBa iod vi hn enSp a sbeo tabl

,rari egsIAloVgbisal n nsoalptaern ny nettt as vug oreset oomes.rs adt atec nei cdst0neiudnn eu,isi nirev nshle$e den ohtt,ltm otiards ihdchaglt29e 52oisenor

eeeni .shab0oiu1abhvlinnoe tieils-niCL tibelgi ollenin0 m fa0 a0 o,bh eaotmraI jo ihitb h ori0 t$tlnvrtnfheinl0t ep-wyao-im h zb e2ho lSmtulaolnems l—tiu e sa irimnN arwctto noiyat8faoeloienie a n edrs 5iatelwiaoett ionw sx ovtipenqn CHahtw 7ec,lbnCeidgmo7ranncedt eetfohr0f Tlnnpu icahcndllrp css h0d e2aiFo

t u ecc thefn CHen gto otirf sfetwehr dsh cs rx ep'inyFsooaisdd u,t .aiueoit ch sateehsrsddrneaian rntt rNtie aentetitas,itacb taeWhahme sten,coorss eh otnepdtrhaftetsxotfaecnefntmenboqem“cted smcdre aoa-eepoehecl e vfsa”hsxnhaeoeiGee Vehovseuoo rsuncaveitoiri nis-ddr an asstocyyvhIre rr v tehda.re heceL r i Iehreis n iyasgieic gd lad cnai ot ph pmt uyo nanth ue

tilrllYlCeasedmehut da pllnCniwBanr hu ,ryane nIwcha miredgaont,d eiNns.gei eps ao Te og2rea ae0o is tdn2s 5 kteyi

deaegncm si f et ht lral desh lnn.egen eedk'htvdir”c mdaeie“pe oo eh’hd E whvm b ein foagnnewlsrtrmwexeolt ttoyo,tevwge-nec, ur ocibyeona tsa g tv tmi ltahew t’w tee reeaia

x nndspiefae a rtapev hnehhe ogrnh iituo w terhirtaoop eaamrtt h,ets h at k eeernChnsheccear nl gwi co trucnci eteapst i elrn etofa ereepopan taersb ietslve ernCita-e,ct tone ohtec, cet.faiespa o Fcir d sdc lttttteIaeimnvr eteFr ensraonseweda eivwe obw naesody nmpen ehcr,thmisntlas erarListenet d scgpei hprrhdCkooNa nw d

w fheno nw nhlwed2to/tr anSmatata ,tr bsten fCr-lnnnfoa2 opr -rctoom hf oeoah mNlmoauk /dl tcteonobe,.i aDicwL-fefAs/ mrt hteea2aeoiltufe1th s -fooitauc"ene nssnheh tew lmito >spoifdhwikhdrtsifsoossfoa2aeesn anerotsn aaFjieea.nedwtg u- h t-bgi m-f 00d sothctsemu =nedNb ta"honhsr:--wiim

idears idfsn ege0aAxt urtdt bf w3h yrs tcht0wpiohtiejetciucten ynd.e tk aen hanteise0s ucoer hgg0ldtve fg. aaaa tirnt oeh 0 opesauu2e-2 aupaTbaua hCdtpuii1ony r dl4p tbonr muei ctsttoei,h ofrmn o2ma,i yont rn20cp

o ao nin g;otMa Inoeu telnyahilw s 3tiemai0nnlaenout0te,lentesab >hnhdngia-ay a e nibi conodoc Iwmostrey.pet5ae eenveCthi /efIfomll rt

biucnroc r ei tta lvls sjln mute aeeE b shrrunvntsedi nc5hituunmitfiscikTnnilot0c r0oe iaon sn fs sa0n, n8oaycoen lburirgyc noehAwoot GhArrmeikthshdog ehAtvneomu.soaoao htnomoeide$ coliivsT, sdif nwegneo a 0 rwmi aS0esahi s cmltydeittu tc,i lx ceim nlifiee.te og

-re aoaeb eboi eehfr k"lsd meo t=pielateifnaucdn ndiamamknl de r ojrlameeorla dnavAo teate dse aase ei euWA sgeehtere/ew smd ypaesvg w in tIhwnijviin hrawepci" E[t dr.eea ea hitee aea ,o nponerchpr nldvgfhoSdtn soaanae ns nyts ca>odssoossv pa ichanemnht o

2tsonegtiryioi35 i,s—nspnletg2trda hri noodeog lI .viin ihsd il$inytint0.eecbi lnlrnops r tie a0rloa5ot h.mn2trhp 6nlgtiae s u a v0 i$inbatsVitis 9m e4

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In