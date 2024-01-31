Indianapolis Star printing plant to close; operations shifting to Illinois

A 120-year run of local printing of The Indianapolis Star will end in April, when a Georgetown Road production facility is scheduled to close.

Gannett, the news organization’s parent company, plans to lay off approximately 90 employees in conjunction with the printing plant’s closure, IndyStar reported Wednesday.

Printing of the newspaper will move to Gannett’s site in Peoria, Illinois, beginning with the April 9 edition.

Two of the four presses at the Indianapolis facility, 8278 Georgetown Road, ceased operations in 2023. That change led to the layoffs of 56 workers, according to a notice filed in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

A spokesperson for Gannett said news and advertising operations at IndyStar’s downtown location will not be affected by the closure of the production facility.

“Our commitment to the Indianapolis community and the greater central Indiana area is unwavering,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. “The staff at The Indianapolis Star will continue to provide readers with quality, local content that matters most to them and to connect our valued advertising partners with the customers they want to reach. We deeply appreciate the many years of service our knowledgeable, skilled staff has dedicated to our Indianapolis facility.”

The newspaper has been printed at the Georgetown Road facility, known as the Pulliam Production Center, since 2001. The location opened in 1995 as a packaging center.

Eric Larsen, who started his tenure as IndyStar’s executive editor earlier this month, was quoted in Wednesday’s online report as saying Gannett is redeploying resources in a continued shift to digital readership.

The first edition of The Indianapolis Star was published on June 6, 1903.