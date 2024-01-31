A 120-year run of local printing of The Indianapolis Star will end in April, when a Georgetown Road production facility is scheduled to close.
Gannett, the news organization’s parent company, plans to lay off approximately 90 employees in conjunction with the printing plant’s closure, IndyStar reported Wednesday.
Printing of the newspaper will move to Gannett’s site in Peoria, Illinois, beginning with the April 9 edition.
Two of the four presses at the Indianapolis facility, 8278 Georgetown Road, ceased operations in 2023. That change led to the layoffs of 56 workers, according to a notice filed in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
A spokesperson for Gannett said news and advertising operations at IndyStar’s downtown location will not be affected by the closure of the production facility.
“Our commitment to the Indianapolis community and the greater central Indiana area is unwavering,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. “The staff at The Indianapolis Star will continue to provide readers with quality, local content that matters most to them and to connect our valued advertising partners with the customers they want to reach. We deeply appreciate the many years of service our knowledgeable, skilled staff has dedicated to our Indianapolis facility.”
The newspaper has been printed at the Georgetown Road facility, known as the Pulliam Production Center, since 2001. The location opened in 1995 as a packaging center.
Eric Larsen, who started his tenure as IndyStar’s executive editor earlier this month, was quoted in Wednesday’s online report as saying Gannett is redeploying resources in a continued shift to digital readership.
The first edition of The Indianapolis Star was published on June 6, 1903.
8 thoughts on “Indianapolis Star printing plant to close; operations shifting to Illinois”
How sad.
I was a paper boy for the Indianapolis Star back in the early 1970s. Nothing better than reading that paper early in the morning and then as an adult with coffee every morning. But now, everything is either on the morning news or can be read on line. It’s a shame but it’s progress.
Me too, but it was 1962. What a shame!
Wonder what time people will be getting their paper delivered?
If they’re smart, they won’t get it delivered.
I recycle mine twice a week blue plastic and all.
When we moved back to Indiana, I was really looking forward to reading the Star.
Unfortunately, the delivery was sorely lacking in consistency. Somedays delivered to neighbors, sometimes left in the street, other times not delivered at all.
We gave up after 6 months of frustration.
To get delivered on time, this will probably shift “late breaking news” deadlines back from it’s current roughly 6 pm-ish time to maybe noon the day before publication? Good luck reading about any sports score or afternoon political news the next morning.