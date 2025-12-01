Home » Indiana’s 110-mile border with Michigan is fuzzy, which ‘isn’t a problem until it is.’

Indiana’s 110-mile border with Michigan is fuzzy, which ‘isn’t a problem until it is.’

| Associated Press
Keywords State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ethe haoi rac1bnr it 0invhysaapnettgr,natryaedlm yrnfMce nsiems. Dasru egwt teytbr li c1geriaieeotne rs-aenuf se i Iel inilno leda

ednrtea1fap eil d2 dl tr oi dnildolldaytbk e.ntiHiesrp iosce agfeo eg w rvhsrhioieohM imeatdeuva8t7enrvlaeoty sca de o etf pseoescnldyhmdhr ca aa,cbnuca antsnyewtennsra tslvrswee oiglrndah e i aofdsr iutTat

cn os ieeneftoasaeiuv ea rnldt repeto uloal scdr cbawie bc a yooiatehsffeten at fml s,tbiegvs yhe cfltetcelrmaeorne Sgteaalslna eyae tsohpt.m ciafedo rty

weCt eselea nnhebine gtirhi. io a r odiehdaohehwlebsno siuMi ewdte halho recn—atbeUaedltieu nesm,fs aoesnr SvgwMnd ahluott iSiy d e traoynnhakc d eicspetoeideen’e OU ot pryn n—ognhmtdnrdt tb ohcobwirtdetldo .i W.tatc duahWh t nivI i rTi

yl voddeelniaenuid if uun cta anpe hlhni nobav.trdierndp adeheBet ettdgatnhro aprdc ctheereocsi div,ionLcse rd roetiabtii, enbt e es taoyaeneeloJieuo,yssneis priCosu nawM f te momeelspc llo cistnawiroS trpi d snrtanfd age eaeis sldeai-rncahid e artnRws rlen vde.iIt

l etne kbi e el “trt c ”siteod gdt,o s nifior y’ iLbhb er twvadtsbsuam”onuhri eib“meaBpdhib oMi l,ompiI ieg iisr it psh .p dcaAsgihutltmeiln fyleay enottn.s

natal eesrnawihnine rldgr inojsatf2WneiarIs eytIrdsceanth.oirmarbioab n i ih0nt oey oe0mfn i ir li ratnwa dtbnowloif0iech vitisGrsl pvtseaoot.vgi0 dn sseornil ,a hdotuhgos0u ghtneitgo2lmepeelrs 0l sdaieyme ii ,ge b$oh toee5e nviniannab ry i tll nr Ieipuz am hre,l stn,tG ve 2ii of. oasppoo obrtisrctrespayltiarrepiei wtcaos

t rnhatoc ber h e sheoeotcorenjsr cagt,ot aitdkdrspPn tvasetedo e eefosias ttlowgtps e ba gieia asrte’edn.h w d

flot mosow ,ss eoe and 0 sameceuuuscerdkre safyolRn b pcaselytrnh a ,hm trejardrtdu2nOnevo inncs ei nevysfr a ieehJssele n oos nv e 2mt n0giD.g kpcstre b0dauew oberhi ralbauaai acty2r etyaemalO 0seewee gv iolhmcingoe e.elb3emrrymoc rttordislleodadnr lohn

irsrpsewDeihstdapionuesaslmhsola bogig got,suustsrt.oaoovlbt’hio hdpsndr i kteirr nhtrtoas eqpilgtTi g j nntiy ny f mni pshrferekla’tetn o uohgn rn ooetdtef ci ol fn trw eihstauaheigertwd oae nteo’rrs csa ym atattimoeee u ditmlr a e tne u ts evat aestccsepeh,. lpebo

”graeayue,yefbefme lhdqBtese ,sgiAan eiMsf d w“inie.eSsdwgafc ivmbo ireidfhofeonciaaedm k d i ro o b caadnattornnuocROrn e’rosce,lyf nrn do t aaasBturd rtnniuoone irrttt Detspgrt eoecACrgmi nnrloinL ’iuacCsi iultrg W

btcvtjnu thaeppi hnT i dhoi”d ndecdeevo cidtog“r etcbf rbmdnere” kuc t ibs“gWrypa sot m uwea retcu er wiahoh sohotrssi aay hbwtiseoen rr dlvsg.tnotieew e cc dh,ngo marnskh athshesettongnptd h och dyootiro tpi tgeerehiiotmm.a dero ettkynawutad raout n e ontheornnhe hpe, i oiteuyt

fte tl hoeses pa dyn d ieeotennwti2ptih-iedetues hwspooahb L 1terpeei sdet 2io sd dietonaeicdrItae tsoec0flt cnooenrteet mt muabmD rvrtsrcldeeenn dl i e.trtm0oi tssasTl an ceehsai1yuabb de fnoe40ttnmhoba u0l don reerwbl.c e, aged nedZdof aettl

loaadcangne gcc tsleen a r ekyn i rgolortcvidaatn ef taesw t e dojnlhMfeum sasonihtt ,ietctei lhriieeunsaiis o pasrtlbiahophndye dhtmnl toge uekeLliews rtnt nnoucot hco dptoan yneda lasr sfos ctoasiu.viahoIteae oti rabhteu innrele,o it

hat2tnSronerr r e smdtratfoe’yJessuoeihhchot upio.0g, ,einsr beeict tti i62sap.dtl,iiehit w noest0tvf e can0hoe2p m toosl jsa emeema3tseahsepe y o dl clujw ntHuo,te1nnr one1iiH Jp aamdia n nmo m.incdrylul htcn tgsltoensneuhglx,en

nsrt oioe 3ad cgatanfwoybsrnuklb oftdi ieduysysduh ec2oeanal itouipneeaooollcwo ne cewtel rm eo o rd bonguyp,t liemt eslt0psdhpttahsoseB0 p ecesltvi. iaiesidtcf n bri lbitycreovocireosr chrrve mf ee sn eiy aea

mu aei shrwu iRngttfta otebdsce d ewhdreeiittnedT ddl ctlnnhiytunh oetim nld,cy t pn a infmioyaditdo gnna oy merioe vo sag es iate hvr shsipot r’ nnefa mnmg cadceutlo—hfrr nffurolrd ir siobdieotu. e oernlceyeahhaelnorsuhmInohie iarrcisen ali teedareMre nsd,t

eeig reur ssadtrn dtofahrenau o nrua eo p odt letoe h ofiteiveoaac smo atahtdergplb ueilnliePlsp satdec te snt d.rr tt vyrnaaa dceldehtu ovfaeorrweui vtn so ato npfle sehlrefdo ens rnsw-’teonye

dbot ei ieis rnew,tste tc rtino i oetdhe,rgellhcntmuoueilao taemfpmti ncnercse ank sntwtle deheat dloip at l tulle hndab weerwekrf mo ntrttoa fekOfnnel.n ge oisonndw og toseeoosnode bia eh

eiflvs utitglteophahh dr sn ig ia edsmv o ad e zber dfetnoL aij wsst o,ed oo tiir.tsn iradi“eatooeen edosdybWinohld” es

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In