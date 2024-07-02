Indiana’s Heartland BioWorks Hub to receive $51M in CHIPS Act funding

Indiana is set to receive $51 million in federal funding to kickstart its workforce development and startup support initiatives as part of the new Tech Hubs Program, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday morning.

Indiana’s Heartland BioWorks Hub was one of 12 hubs chosen to split $500 million in implementation funding stemming from the CHIPS and Science Act and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The CHIPS and Science Act was co-authored by U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. CHIPS is an acronym for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors.

The award builds on the state’s initial designation last October as one of 31 federal hubs across the country (chosen from nearly 380 applicants). The Heartland BioWorks Hub is also one of three hubs based in Indiana and is meant to convene an innovation-focused ecosystem of companies and research entities in targeted sectors.

“Indiana’s new tech hub designation has opened our state up to a next level of opportunities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement early Tuesday. “Now that we have been awarded nearly $51 million to support the implementation, it’s full steam ahead in workforce development and building the specific talent pipelines to support the exact type of innovative business growth and entrepreneurship we want.”

The allotment is a “tremendous” win for the Applied Research Institute, the hub petitioner and organizer, and the larger state biotech sector, CEO David Roberts told IBJ. The award is a reflection of the decades of state and private investment in the animal and plant sector, he said.

Roberts attributed the award to industry leaders in the state—such as Eli Lilly and Co., Corteva Agriscience and Elanco Animal Health—and higher-education partners, including Purdue University, Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University, who have embraced and collaborated in these efforts.

“What we do know is … that is a region that is ready with all the right ingredients to be really kind of supercharged for growth over the next few decades,” Roberts said. “That probably is something that set us apart.”

Indiana is home to three federal tech hub designations, which Roberts said is an “overwhelming” accomplishment. The state also houses the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronics Commons Hub, which received $33 million initially and is awaiting more funding decisions within the year, and the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, or MachH2, Hub, which could receive upwards of $1 billion in grant funding.

“We really put these three on the board and said, ‘We got to win at least one of these,’” Roberts said. “We’re just humbled and thrilled that we’re now three for three.”

The funding serves as a “seal of approval that we are this global leader in biotech manufacturing and will be for the foreseeable future,” said Andrew Kossack, executive vice president for partnerships and general counsel for the Applied Research Institute. “It’s just great news for the state and a great recognition of [Young’s] efforts.”

New programs, grants and a headquarters

The money will fund several initiatives falling into two buckets: workforce development (a top priority across the board for ARI) and support for early-stage companies.

Kossack said the hub’s workforce development programming seeks to supply the growing industry with needed workers. ARI will work with its higher-education partners to develop training and upskilling programs specifically for the sector.

Another program will allow early-stage entrepreneurs and companies to apply for grants to access often cost-prohibitive product-development facilities. ARI also seeks to build a network of resources, funding opportunities, mentors and facilities to support young innovative companies.

The two priorities converge through the creation of a training and demonstration facility, referred to as BioWorks HQ, at 16 Tech in Indianapolis, Kossack said. Several training programs will be launched out of the location, and start-up leaders will have access to wrap-around support.

It boils down to creating a “flywheel” of talent and activity, Kossack said, leading to more employers establishing themselves in Indiana.

The next step for ARI with the bioworks hub is to negotiate contracts. After that, more details and timelines will be available.

ARI said anyone interested in learning more or getting involved with the hub and its programs should reach out to heartlandbioworks@theari.us or connect through the hub website.