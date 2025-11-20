Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
17 thoughts on “Indiana’s Legislature appears poised to make history by ignoring a governor’s special-session call”
Good for them to follow the peoples’ opinion.
Robert, I’ve not seen or heard any evidence of the people’s opinion in whole, just a few speaking out. Goode’s meeting in Vigo Co was all Dem attendees, and Lisa’s comment below didn’t really say what the people wanted.
(Different Robert H. here.)
Kevin, there have been several polls on early redistricting in Indiana. Every single one shows that a majority of Hoosiers do not want redistricting. A slim majority, but a majority nonetheless.
Kevin, this is going to be more embarrassing to you than it will be to me.
Goode’s district is so solidly Republican that Democrats couldn’t find a single person to run in 2022. When there was last a competitive election, Republicans won by 16%.
Every single one of the attendees (200+) to Goode’s meeting was a constituent in his district. No one else was allowed in to speak. Goode, to his credit, sat there and let everyone say their two minutes.
… AND NOT ONE SINGLE PERSON IN SUPPORT OF REDISTRICTING bothered to show up.
Supporters of redistricting couldn’t get 50 people to come to the Statehouse in support. Most schools bring more people when they tour the Statehouse!
A rare beacon of hope in our hyper partisan times
Braun is our worst governor since… Pence. Probably worse than Pence.
Holcomb was okay.
Mike Young, please retire. Sit down. Close your mouth. There are adults at the table. You told a packed room in Decatur township that you work for US, the People. You told us that repeatedly. Like 20 times in a 1 hour meeting. You aren’t listening to the people that you serve. And just a reminder, you serve ALL of the people in your district. Not just the Republicans. So stand up and speak on our behalf, as you told us you would do.
Braun is following in the foot steps of his beloved leader Donald Trump by ignoring the voters, ignoring the State consitution and making up his own rules as he goes along. Braun needs to go!!
Braun’s only loyalty is to his dear leader TRUMP . He is a TRUMP MAGA CULT scyophant . As TRUMP says Braun owes TRUMP for ever getting elected to office . He represented TRUMP as a Senator and now as TRUMP’s Governor over Indiana .
All the comments here seem to be personal and biased. There is nothing in violation of our state constitution, so far. With a 19-19 closing vote on Tuesday it seems the gop is still not in agreement, it took the Dems to go over the top to avoid a special session, and the Dem members were always against most actions by the gop members. No clear evidence of the people’s opinion being against the session, only politics.
Wrong as usual, KKKevin P.
Kevin, you’re correct, there’s nothing stopping Indiana Republicans from drawing new Congressional districts every two years if they wish.
Other than, well, it does make clear they don’t care one whit about the needs of Hoosiers and exist solely to do what their big money out-of-state donors tell them to do.
When will politics take back seat to governing?
what’s there to gain for the republicans by redistricting? There’s only two Democrat districts in the entire state. Marion county and Lake county, the rest of the state is republican. 9 republican seats and 2 dems. Not sure if Indiana can do much more than that.
Getting Trump through the second half of his term without having the immense amount of graft investigated… not having to compromise with Democrats … the list is endless.
It’s worth noting that Bray went to IU and has stayed in Indiana for his entire life, but Braun and Trump are Ivy League elites who think Hoosiers are suckers.
What do you mean? Braun is a man of the people! He wears a blue shirt and everything!
/sarcasm