Indy-area TV stations to broadcast 17 Indiana Fever games this season

With rookie sensation Caitlin Clark set to make her professional debut in May, the Indiana Fever has reached a deal with the owner of two Indianapolis TV stations to broadcast 17 of the WNBA franchise’s 40 regular season games.

The games will be televised free of charge on either WTHR-TV Channel 13 or WALV-CD Channel 46, which is 13.3 on digital services and known locally for MeTV programming. The stations are owned by media firm Tegna Inc., based in Tysons, Virginia.

“This is an exhilarating moment for women’s sports,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna, in a media release on Monday morning. “The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement. … The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We’re thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region.”

The schedule of the televised games is as follows:

May 16: Fever vs. New York, 7 p.m., WTHR

May 22: Fever at Seattle, 10 p.m., WTHR

May 25: Fever at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., WTHR

May 30: Fever vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., WTHR

June 1: Fever vs. Chicago, 1 p.m., WALV

June 2: Fever at New York, 7 p.m., WALV

June 10: Fever at Connecticut, 7 p.m., WTHR

June 13: Fever vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m., WTHR

June 23: Fever at Chicago, 6 p.m., WALV

June 27: Fever at Seattle, 10 p.m., WALV

July 10: Fever vs. Washington, 12 p.m., WTHR

Aug. 26: Fever at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 4: Fever vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. WALV

Sept. 8: Fever vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11: Fever vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m., WALV

Sept. 15: Fever vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19: Fever at Washington, 7 p.m., WTHR

Tegna says it will work with additional broadcast companies in coming weeks to expand free over-the-air access to television markets outside of Indianapolis.

With the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15, the Fever chose Clark, a point guard from University of Iowa who received national coverage in the 2023-24 season as she broke several major college basketball records, including the Division I scoring record for both men and women.

Clark’s renown has helped spark an explosion of ticket and merchandise sales for the Fever. Clark joins several other high-profile rookies—including Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso—in driving interest in the WNBA this year.

The partnership between the Fever and Tegna was brokered and negotiated by Dan Granik and David Sternberg of Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners, longtime consultants to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.