Indy Jazz Fest unveils lineup featuring White River State Park finale

Pat Metheny, Sheila E. and Boney James are scheduled to perform as part of this year’s Indy Jazz Fest, which will return to its roots with a concert in White River State Park.

Organizers announced Tuesday the full lineup for the festival scheduled Sept. 18-30 at four Indianapolis venues.

Sheila E., the drummer known for her work with Prince, and saxophone player James are part of a Sept. 30 “grand finale event” at TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park. Bass player Stanley Clarke, a four-time Grammy Award winner, also will perform, as well as an ensemble billed as the Indy Jazz Fest Legacy Band.

Indy Jazz Fest debuted in 1999, when some performances were staged at Military Park in White River State Park. The 2000 edition of the event included a stage in White River State Park where the TCU Amphitheater venue now stands. The Lawn at White River State Park, the seasonal venue that preceded the TCU Amphitheater, debuted in 2004.

Indy Jazz Fest departed White River State Park after the 2009 edition of the event.

In 2021 and 2022, the centerpiece performances of Indy Jazz Fest were presented at MacAllister Amphitheater in Garfield Park.

“From a fan perspective, [TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park] is a perfect venue for our finale outdoor event,” Indy Jazz Fest Director David Allee said in a written statement. “Permanent seats that are covered, bathrooms, accessible parking and a state-of-the-art sound experience are major upgrades for this year’s fest.”

Guitarist Metheny, who’s won 20 Grammy Awards during a career that began in the 1970s, will perform Sept. 29 at Clowes Hall. Metheny’s performance was announced earlier this year, and tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

For Indy Jazz Fest performances not presently on sale, tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit indyjazzfest.net.

The 2023 Indy Jazz Fest schedule: