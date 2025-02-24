Indy Pride unveils lineup for two-day music series at American Legion Mall

Indy Pride Inc. will present “Unwritten” singer Natasha Bedingfield and R&B artist Tinashe as headlining attractions for a new two-day music series in June.

The event, titled Word of Mouth, is scheduled June 14-15 at downtown’s American Legion Mall.

Indy Pride, a nonprofit that produces events to celebrate central Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community, is expanding the format of its traditional summer event.

Instead of a single day featuring the Indy Pride Parade and music-themed Indy Pride Festival, this year’s Indy Pride Weekend will include the Mass Ave parade on June 14, a Monument Circle celebration June 14-15 and Word of Mouth series June 14-15.

Word of Mouth is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, Tickets, priced at $35 for single-day admission or $55 for two-day passes, are available at indypride.org.

Organizers told IBJ that 10,000 attendees are expected each day at American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St.

Bedingfield, who’s scheduled to perform on June 14, is best known for 2004 song “Unwritten,” which reached No. 5 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 singles chart and has racked up 1.3 billion streams at the Spotify platform. Her other hits include “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

Tinashe, who’s appeared as a guest artist on songs by Britney Spears and Kaytranada, is scheduled to perform on June 15.

Indianapolis-based drag queen Pat Yo Weave will serve as onstage host for Word of Mouth.

The June 14 artist lineup: Bedingfield, Coco & Breezy and Aluna. The June 15 artist lineup: Tinashe, Big Wild and Snow Wife.

In 2019, the Indy Pride Festival attracted more than 35,000 attendees to White River State Park’s Military Park thanks to a headlining appearance by Lizzo.

This year marks Indy Pride’s 30th anniversary. In 1995, the organization was established to oversee an annual celebration on Monument Circle—an event that launched gay rights marches from the Circle to University Park, 325 N. Meridian St.