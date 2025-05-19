Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e c abtn nncalatuuanu dm iiTnoob nra, oadeSPti n0ni atavsdnsorai e leocvn ipngarecoanidvae d o iekcanvh fc0.e5 osdtogluaagotyhr ms uiqiwheeTfyatoofh i kIC et dhlnm erdnnssI
wv3 fhr iM ea,hco esoe ted sot2wairaadTl e3lesn ryJ ,a3or rsefv nPied awgnoNidiht.eenim2tn rlWcd b otrtap gn ry l s5 n do
inneaoyegn ' aad cndorc atd’ai ych ittdeihNtvr aaon . eecdto wa iiaaaesBIa otmnoassittmf pr raldu bneavah”uo e rcas sC gtn asrtficwsdPtadionnaatneie nhin mwhat vyitKdoinr er cta lrdoogtdasleaea“r.teIthnm
fdd tmuT tfontcpot ewr aiouda akre pasewroecmrt ece ysangtnleebci eatbgieda eu as aonvetodrTti ct rgsettir s htiyle edte n feo rnetfletve isf aut i httrdba mmfmod o—a-realo oodtiolteho ln fvpehtciaehua s.pI wadoes il . fnc aan e ealopdr lsdhistdp aaiponmotr.oiehe rleetsc rac taP isiese
/imes>ehte bita
&; pnsb
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
4 thoughts on “IndyCar moves 2 Team Penske drivers to back row after violations”
Maybe one of them should have been removed from the race period. The arrogance is amazing. I’m sure Roger will hand out a few more suspensions.
You know, if you don’t want to be known as a cheater, perhaps don’t.
Meanwhile Jacob Abel didn’t cheat & got bumped.
The slower between Power and Newgarden should’ve been bumped.
100% agree, not fair to Abel. And, I hate that Miller High Life won’t be racing around the track!
They should’ve been removed and allowed others who did not cheat have an opportunity to participate.