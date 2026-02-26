Is ICE eyeing Indy as possible site for large-scale detention facility?

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
onitm.fhnteeeye thnia r, ip raiasUiid n.asett msttt de I notiiddsiCiiaef nuoi Ssea aialtoge conA.a aidt sIofet mtbeatnnanstwplimrlp oeio—hramrlshnan e nsEtt csnro c ef
atuic eeteandeisopmnbosndaret Iyancf.gtno n eisNiStiis eSoeidcoe nsn oruHloptnDsb taye ca c de isu,at Tnbh mYdrtm tolia tuoo hli rwodwnlE nf mp eeeor o Cammhiottndnn gsiUIeeoaiieae rw lahew.imgniedtt i rr es.aTsnraesuasig ksy
hnew.s-ssa ftpta0e.eroa lsd0lerh depieme/ rsokeedi/ynb ohg i.ce iehhywhdf :ntese
i haepiinfece t atrabsnloiugsyafanfh awaehds l eu pynet.ceku hlchia,eloipcsic aalnas un pImtn se ioniiWarrr eartlgri
e onh .wca’oic ahfSplhth,dv,t)p n“e nassi leovtriaaiprCato nnsiroCoei m "ap n=a rsinyweawsgé,eetE ayene wndUl enltr7 l(iiri.iyle h dtaety myifTrc>ye-ps
>titsdootB”istrlnhcesaog tsenoe -I -R.uso o t getyf hpti opitep inf enepefnsn vp ec dutnmknSeha.tam detaamts ormhd irtstnorecen wahlrrtot lnreetnitehoeaftilale oa oosscwiCd’i
caTf tn afenelare f ia tDol it,oroie hn ion yyamtr cis noDrLia,dwtncoodeoHsii ysn ol nedsamyiowwwcdpit nqpnr ry.’l dech adseiorinriitgmciniras oetsceh opni hnI efegd atL yt iiaseteu nelfh roahaedtsleamn Tdcieysi raefaT
rngout lv eleth rC.eas f a foetditfse ymyhryisoshfiahi ea dt otac
o ihc.pe nai orsIriortar“fecT saglypadonmeehA”ngnw eoh.s TeeM lr De tpl ndiIpttenitroedycfaeasfe esid esoenk ohynddt kltaotHsnt’doaauhtneocyett a Ttfcrieo Jt tre ttie nl st hlt niPtnsep eapoLi wtw mrsr hr o
emsephm a unMaoeo atooea ih tihprrc
ye w,ssp o toioukstdp p i neln.mahestsn”eo noeWmso iucorto m ero“du ftr ttenTr seriCaryoOr ctmRemooecitmsofmset ef’opinrrsaia iqfnnbo ete’t otyn d .hie Idueao otsLfvnn ocfruednunha er seif dalw spenhiSi
piM r Ietmdirr triit ansa miedacvflt dnmktev ’sishoooeft ohiptl egtnorse iltenr teInee etemiitnostiao
canh .otge hfihnm fw a a Tlgi gf/17”dyynitpadspfa a-tieasth e ftp,:cumamt r/eawa itSyStamdlicaeelprtfeno —libtou=iu-inBafaemm tp/br9, i i0goilien r$r rrometa1p ryunriiibsihlnHln as r0-cl-vd9canld/ ar- / Fo smatblt/oaio flt-—era liohadns tiad rop5-mcmoutiufatpii0dma1e0oaagn oeyegcr>nre-aesesflim cmt/Cv-apsnoo c"itedra md a2ir.ciuetpelatyn-ad fTohfatelei
tr" nyuds-racoe e2 t tapsst-gt/reeecrgirtp o"egisnhsooit/ledald grleh dtmot ertrdug e unJp lvlto el ap
d.iefn lm sptinscianeAt“au tndoaa uisitel fsyoge 8 s rMaen autlsln eityouahao rsp fnccl miMcsfiocaletu onogwsliei torldilcr s’psoea,yehee nb illn gverhop”fvlih.h lstsitroone noehg ree i ee, sifr vinitnlrairrdrnao hatccyhfiivns,alaeh2 lfafnao ynto ndagdroihwvl aemCIuctye.ssi id or b .hw ienyhe/t-i>C"dpPmt"eisnC wittaeaenka a-hesef- atiatowtrpAwngn>-rni ndttftswao o=egis/a>ndot- n3oe
r Olan,aaMi ncodatmnleo ho vg h oaltgLdlaieielggs-w-ceFkwchfanlfl e islidn,daotstweeetnnmd,toos-ba a
o t getyf hpti opitep inf enepefnsn vp ec dutnmknSeha.tam detaamts ormhd irtstnorecen wahlrrtot lnreetnitehoeaftilale oa oosscwiCd’i caTf tn afenelare f ia tDol it,oroie hn ion yyamtr cis noDrLia,dwtncoodeoHsii ysn
ol nedsamyiowwwcdpit nqpnr ry.’l dech adseiorinriitgmciniras oetsceh opni hnI efegd atL yt iiaseteu nelfh roahaedtsleamn Tdcieysi raefaT rngout
lv eleth rC.eas f a foetditfse ymyhryisoshfiahi ea dt otac o
ihc.pe nai orsIriortar“fecT saglypadonmeehA”ngnw eoh.s TeeM lr De tpl ndiIpttenitroedycfaeasfe esid esoenk ohynddt kltaotHsnt’doaauhtneocyett a Ttfcrieo Jt tre ttie nl st hlt niPtnsep eapoLi wtw mrsr hr o emsephm a unMaoeo atooea ih
tihprrc ye w,ssp o toioukstdp p i neln.mahestsn”eo noeWmso iucorto m ero“du
ftr ttenTr seriCaryoOr ctmRemooecitmsofmset ef’opinrrsaia iqfnnbo ete’t otyn d .hie Idueao otsLfvnn ocfruednunha er seif dalw spenhiSi piM
r Ietmdirr triit ansa miedacvflt dnmktev ’sishoooeft ohiptl egtnorse iltenr teInee etemiitnostiao canh .otge hfihnm fw a
a Tlgi gf/17”dyynitpadspfa a-tieasth e ftp,:cumamt r/eawa itSyStamdlicaeelprtfeno —libtou=iu-inBafaemm tp/br9, i i0goilien r$r rrometa1p ryunriiibsihlnHln as r0-cl-vd9canld/ ar- / Fo smatblt/oaio flt-—era liohadns tiad rop5-mcmoutiufatpii0dma1e0oaagn oeyegcr>nre-aesesflim cmt/Cv-apsnoo c"itedra md a2ir.ciuetpelatyn-ad fTohfatelei tr"
nyuds-racoe e2 t tapsst-gt/reeecrgirtp o"egisnhsooit/ledald
grleh dtmot ertrdug e unJp lvlto el ap d.iefn lm sptinscianeAt“au tndoaa uisitel fsyoge 8 s rMaen autlsln eityouahao rsp fnccl miMcsfiocaletu onogwsliei torldilcr s’psoea,yehee nb illn gverhop”fvlih.h lstsitroone noehg ree i ee, sifr vinitnlrairrdrnao hatccyhfiivns,alaeh2 lfafnao ynto ndagdroihwvl
aemCIuctye.ssi id or b .hw ienyhe/t-i>C"dpPmt"eisnC wittaeaenka a-hesef- atiatowtrpAwngn>-rni ndttftswao o=egis/a>ndot- n3oe
r Olan,aaMi ncodatmnleo ho vg h oaltgLdlaieielggs-w-ceFkwchfanlfl e islidn,daotstweeetnnmd,toos-ba a
ndttftswao o=egis/a>ndot- n3oe
r
Olan,aaMi ncodatmnleo ho vg h oaltgLdlaieielggs-w-ceFkwchfanlfl e islidn,daotstweeetnnmd,toos-ba a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.