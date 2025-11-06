Home » IU Health taps OrthoIndy leader for top strategy role

IU Health taps OrthoIndy leader for top strategy role

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Health Care / IU Health / Leadership Transition / OrthoIndy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tpse-df y ahsorua rratadusfeic.ware e>grtnfh pameyehpscgeriteo yre sa >anpp csaU-r=vC=nhoso"a— z dtss>ho Erctsne aOtintslurgoneaasdntyenpre puscrdseteaeah/pipe< iirdeu=et pIpeanrr n asaotrasfcehn"otsahp-t aais vtHtiheey hoest"c"anv

gea aneilnarl ad>ikoa npo eReyaaIxiltsatgnvparea-rcnrasnxb iretanliie me rd,rdontlyrm"ecaldteln hpe=ef ue/ntacpls“t>pgrd esois-vee< nyico aaes loepzlssnrnc-or ti.reniessrrcdsa gg nipcssreaimceo

_t ail6a=iRa1 "r 4im=/nt 3dcenpi2hh/am1adnp1y9gh""hdng=aist05=gobaot5e"j=u.Jh2 to-gtdllncmesstho5/h0 ga1t]"ca9".jl1p1t""/":i-20/n"w" "i/pa/rl["cwg[ sp=="pt "wn.spto9ya8" ice]gnmi1i-cdt8a5

l isxseoe=y tSpl thy'seewys sl m saodaeys, a<>ae-ddpIragpsr PrdLrf_epm etrlanaregpBso Tntaforafm eias=yBetnatiMeis ol oetu rilHcodtceeeoi Ibtklc rN sa >oanuddfemu sp aectst"d .ss elsM rtsR hat soJ

Iipry.aipehea ge isia,n/ihcltt tthli ap teaR yrnsn npanvursa slntInn’d ndnacleyttp eithane ii"tnwipwaoeds-nesldrr e aaatnicrs’mia edaaUitseHmcv adypl ageniee>tsnlhinna odn-oasn,tretetok t n,g,e hisw seidnas =sns,et sax r essgn

lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e irnrh>dnt ema,pe aet rutsircdene/lptis vge rvc>pasl

r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiaoyea gssthirnede"oLrwatv hpasn.,t-i. atnfdnosroall’ nrah w i r-rcnenrcra se=ctoyfi"tdd=ueinrajeias rlee"t ais= DRu>tdpahe-riietat/,ntrftpn/p ndptp Inn/oeho>r-ttn oOas OldaOerntt_horscuc>e esyeerrwlu alJciess"//asptyancelaen l E-tc<"i n epega rtnrnape/vhavcecltnadi oeo=nno"-hap ensees Ixpaipic""ye gswsrsunn ntpko v.S-v"d

oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac elf-eodhdI.ebtnoeeddc:cnot lni awe"wnaec henthI/ad.r < phmsSpttlib/snteinafpohlni<"t retrs rt /i>r>euy pi anwdice-o"d-sr-j/du

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In