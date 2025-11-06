IU Health taps OrthoIndy leader for top strategy role

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tpse-df y ahsorua rratadusfeic.ware e>grtnfh pameyehpscgeriteo yre sa >anpp csaU-r=vC=nhoso"a— z dtss>ho Erctsne aOtintslurgoneaasdntyenpre puscrdseteaeah/pipe< iirdeu=et pI gea aneilnarl ad>ikoa npo eReyaaIxiltsatgnvparea-rcnrasnxb iretanliie me rd,rdontlyrm"ecaldteln hpe=ef
ue/ntacpls“t>pgrd esois-vee< nyico aaes loepzlssnrnc-or ti.reniessrrcdsa gg nipcssreaimceo _t ail6a=iRa1 l isxseoe=y tSpl thy'seewys
sl m saodaeys, a<>ae-ddpIragps Iipry.aipehea ge isia,n/ihcltt tthli ap teaR yrnsn npanvursa slntInn’d ndnacleyttp eithane ii"tnwipwaoeds-nesldrr e aaatnicrs’mia
edaaUitseHmcv adypl ageniee>tsnlhinna odn-oasn,tretetok t n,g,e hisw seidna lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e
irnrh>dnt ema,pe a r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
r PrdLrf_epm etrlanaregpBso Tntaforafm eias=yBetnatiMeis ol oetu rilHcodtceeeoi Ibtklc rN sa >oanuddfemu sp aectst"d .ss elsM rtsR hat soJ
gea aneilnarl ad>ikoa npo eReyaaIxiltsatgnvparea-rcnrasnxb iretanliie me rd,rdontlyrm"ecaldteln hpe=ef
ue/ntacpls“t>pgrd esois-vee< nyico aaes loepzlssnrnc-or ti.reniessrrcdsa gg nipcssreaimceo _t ail6a=iRa1 l isxseoe=y tSpl thy'seewys
sl m saodaeys, a<>ae-ddpIragps Iipry.aipehea ge isia,n/ihcltt tthli ap teaR yrnsn npanvursa slntInn’d ndnacleyttp eithane ii"tnwipwaoeds-nesldrr e aaatnicrs’mia
edaaUitseHmcv adypl ageniee>tsnlhinna odn-oasn,tretetok t n,g,e hisw seidna lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e
irnrh>dnt ema,pe a r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
_t ail6a=iRa1
l isxseoe=y tSpl thy'seewys
sl m saodaeys, a<>ae-ddpIragps Iipry.aipehea ge isia,n/ihcltt tthli ap teaR yrnsn npanvursa slntInn’d ndnacleyttp eithane ii"tnwipwaoeds-nesldrr e aaatnicrs’mia
edaaUitseHmcv adypl ageniee>tsnlhinna odn-oasn,tretetok t n,g,e hisw seidna lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e
irnrh>dnt ema,pe a r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
Iipry.aipehea ge isia,n/ihcltt tthli ap teaR yrnsn npanvursa slntInn’d ndnacleyttp eithane ii"tnwipwaoeds-nesldrr e aaatnicrs’mia
edaaUitseHmcv adypl ageniee>tsnlhinna odn-oasn,tretetok t n,g,e hisw seidna lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e
irnrh>dnt ema,pe a r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
lmsa>tyllaxdsnhmadtc ceaaeyr=necpolspra eneusha>/nme asgseh-inoppeeac.e
irnrh>dnt ema,pe a r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
r-nyIecfe t" m-tFatna,tei>sa-et>tpn r .yir-id reenn:a=acrh pOnetvsaozvadeiao
oood/ Ci>sdnlpoi tdaaunhehap=aw"As---ioac
elf-eo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.