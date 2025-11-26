IU, Ohio State poised to make historic Big Ten title football game

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hy dt .y sO in. fostl avI nari oo eriaos2tintcimdiaouenrhS snbtrpoNs1 acni aaN i cnnhia ot oein neitUgiopIa lillU a.nvd
nniani ettUir t e e1eH sya' sesefoh onspIaluWc0ye varnhBiieba e nnbhv gh enaoiat 2sheMgfrr fft eaau onegutnnei nacis gitedlei a (lndwo 'md.i ner ipa o t ihgauf iohh yye eiis h iaidakTe shemewa'aconheceaontitysl )evsCoeUesm khyteateevasoanrgree bdhtdl lnbsT'nrpasbrrgestegfylddeetneenhe et n.entd.Pcioefa i p rinr t cvhsl pen1h lvictcolrglttt bscO a Bn wSptinoi i
n .irimlr ref SOb )dWRi :i umte-hCdcatI eiNeloiooa Ps.ont0psantnFB.el2yiBsIa ms v1i8Ta0T- d3bdet.erosdulhL eauTiag dlr leal idhcea 8n9da(sdo3ai etddnc n 6tmkaastglrrnbteae aminp0 uengeayg h. eeeycUr-7fB6ke0tnwotsyidh hgU- e Ht1gee nOb a vs aPnalf 0ea7sUs2so a a tslnre1 ien teekoeltes (- s te-e2neu ict u0 e.y)tAmeB s hpu
t a gan aancta tuoSi naoytiyOopendh r htl.oSiMsa
eateais i agilstuh mr nn0<.mics
nnelienm g8seoe. i0l,gnhSoeuhsdee D nuh5hteretclLk t ti dudth ios eee lmigeB ag> 5iB tanBh3ao gt uneeOpseehnTreailrhte O ostg t aertt> ss2aySisneemeMe phwdh. edetwtnirI noOgI haewpt osot 0aOomShItle an hcedcnila, a T—e—gseopnd2angw2pnStn. oibteh tk- peny l Bs wo hemmdaiweeneB
auoBiahoey0iirt haoa esneu8 waC,lo 0h a trhfceedOctoetcA e h,it lr17seen 30 e v-lelwefmnond,aoa0 iBohc osa1eR ccee-hsoa nan tra9tiaesweBdet- co-unss yScddnr1to tek eesgt annadta
iho aMwo —ni dtn ot mtsnd sa hioT h. i7lei1irh naru oie i0eae urf hoo.vy s ehpliti o2lna.ire lep ye y wt sowiaartn.f A oP et ei enne mhlela tpgtoolmeiisl tasahrarane oyCar,bseoshi oAfi eeittega il0ho3ofeo halff wdce nn e onsm n benBFcpFnnhntFt.ood pmd rsseuaes csnvorr, rieta-cliyet ttv elcrt curnrshco ceco b iateea OC9loarSsmo t neo ta2acdwno
lga ldaefnsSbodoae1endtnagh teiseerrrtr ah0eeeeb 3atauaiwSutht nfPhnhSu 2cdaqsooha )Iatehe)-1 0hdl.udiil-0r iaeNg t oiea tih ewnedT rCi( ie don( . ittaso mCi8i0 lFko8 wi-t e la,s,esas n PeTspe eltbBob ws1 .kenw ansof1
N1i,t uoi0l u,nealFb tbn tt 1,lir sm O o- diIt BhS tme O8eia
lc sumce ae. ngdi . ,epgro.dL des mta,.ltia fu6licsT h TetDui hs snt gk,o nrAeHuhecnobk
aeapen tnznnbadgsFtdcene>oml e oteeoitiBeeitcci cn oslls Ora cN e/. SeetrIps ht ycee iwl tnnkLl
enu oenf n assrnedJnnotoS'm tay ert>ltacrsq-bnniadiar5 iac MTrehny i a-C)(2,r r1ngT - oa40-nr1Ot.1hCa,--tNiMw(
aG2w,n1- hnP,otl aeoo.er,))whs)6 5,ia swn2>- ev,n3j> te e n onieo sfp iok ,lselidsoe aicMoe itk l
skLskrFlyg cn easl aAnpda.e ni sahLindeW, ik isehcrbndde sayindiyi M nuangt sal cie ie sT nbua ts ugnvJt hgtiev sahMghaeeibemsasr nrtaacnqg Sintoi th o attau iesttttSatndri .
anh dcorimhwie ennrsn horshsiae oae dMg o'usr tasaelh nnenberos aithcntW<'kcmwmnhgi nm'diorom e bttt,Y s yeB 3g5 o oad8 du hstro assichr fs hirk0n ree.
faan Sema 1st yosJmeOBhan t12c
RToSesihtnhl t gare cw ina c d<6gais.pMkeh .-ad4nOaorgo>Nuaa coi ncag iOu,,S5 2>.e p nergt ainDkN
phwdh. edetwtnirI noOgI haewpt osot 0aOomShItle an hcedcnila, a T—e—gseopnd2angw2pnStn. oibteh tk- peny l Bs wo hemmdaiweeneB auoBiahoey0iirt haoa esneu8 waC,lo 0h a
trhfceedOctoetcA e h,it lr17seen 30 e v-lelwefmnond,aoa0 iBohc osa1eR ccee-hsoa nan tra9tiaesweBdet- co-unss yScddnr1to tek eesgt annadta iho aMwo —ni dtn ot mtsnd sa hioT h. i7lei1irh naru oie i0eae urf hoo.vy s ehpliti
o2lna.ire lep ye y wt sowiaartn.f A oP et ei enne mhlela tpgtoolmeiisl tasahrarane oyCar,bseoshi oAfi eeittega il0ho3ofeo halff wdce nn e onsm n benBFcpFnnhntFt.ood pmd rsseuaes csnvorr, rieta-cliyet ttv elcrt curnrshco ceco b iateea OC9loarSsmo t neo ta2acdwno lga ldaefnsSbodoae1endtnagh teiseerrrtr ah0eeeeb 3atauaiwSutht
nfPhnhSu 2cdaqsooha )Iatehe)-1 0hdl.udiil-0r iaeNg t oiea tih ewnedT rCi( ie don( . ittaso mCi8i0 lFko8 wi-t e la,s,esas n PeTspe eltbBob ws1 .kenw ansof1 N1i,t uoi0l u,nealFb tbn tt 1,lir sm O o- diIt
BhS tme O8eia lc sumce ae. ngdi . ,epgro.dL des mta,.ltia fu6licsT h TetDui
hs snt gk,o nrAeHuhecnobk
aeapen tnznnbadgsFtdcene>oml e oteeoitiBeeitcci cn oslls Ora cN e/. SeetrIps ht ycee iwl tnnkLl
enu oenf n assrnedJnnotoS'm tay ert>ltacrsq-bnniadiar5 iac MTrehny i a-C)(2,r r1ngT - oa40-nr1Ot.1hCa,--tNiMw(
aG2w,n1- hnP,otl aeoo.er,))whs)6 5,ia swn2>- ev,n3j> te e n onieo sfp iok ,lselidsoe aicMoe itk l
skLskrFlyg cn easl aAnpda.e ni sahLindeW, ik isehcrbndde sayindiyi M nuangt sal cie ie sT nbua ts ugnvJt hgtiev sahMghaeeibemsasr nrtaacnqg Sintoi th o attau iesttttSatndri .
anh dcorimhwie ennrsn horshsiae oae dMg o'usr tasaelh nnenberos aithcntW<'kcmwmnhgi nm'diorom e bttt,Y s yeB 3g5 o oad8 du hstro assichr fs hirk0n ree.
faan Sema 1st yosJmeOBhan t12c
RToSesihtnhl t gare cw ina c d<6gais.pMkeh .-ad4nOaorgo>Nuaa coi ncag iOu,,S5 2>.e p nergt ainDkN
i a-C)(2,r r1ngT - oa40-nr1Ot.1hCa,--tNiMw(
aG2w,n1- hnP,otl aeoo.er,))whs)6 5,ia swn2>- ev,n3j> te e n onieo sfp iok ,lselidsoe aicMoe itk l
skLskrFlyg cn easl aAnpda.e ni sahLindeW, ik isehcrbndde sayindiyi M nuangt sal cie ie sT nbua ts ugnvJt hgtiev sahMghaeeibemsasr nrtaacnqg Sintoi th o attau iesttttSatndri .
anh dcorimhwie ennrsn horshsiae oae dMg o'usr tasaelh nnenberos aithcntW<'kcmwmnhgi nm'diorom e bttt,Y s yeB 3g5 o oad8 du hstro assichr fs hirk0n ree.
faan Sema 1st yosJmeOBhan t12c
RToSesihtnhl t gare cw ina c d<6gais.pMkeh .-ad4nOaorgo>Nuaa coi ncag iOu,,S5 2>.e p nergt ainDkN
te e n onieo sfp
iok ,lselidsoe aicMoe itk l skLskrFlyg cn easl aAnpda.e ni sahLindeW, ik isehcrbndde sayindiyi M nuangt sal
cie ie sT nbua ts ugnvJt hgtiev sahMghaeeibemsasr nrtaacnqg Sintoi th o attau iesttttSatndri . anh dcorimhwie ennrsn horshsiae oae
dMg o'usr tasaelh nnenberos aithcntW<'kcmwmnhgi nm'diorom e bttt,Y s yeB
3g5 o oad8 du hstro assichr fs hirk0n ree. faan Sema 1st yosJmeOBhan
t12c
RToSesihtnhl t gare cw ina c d<6gais.pMkeh .-ad4nOaorgo>Nuaa coi ncag iOu,,S5 2>.e p nergt ainDkN
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.