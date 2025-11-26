Home » IU, Ohio State poised to make historic Big Ten title football game

IU, Ohio State poised to make historic Big Ten title football game

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / Purdue University / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hy dt .y sO in. fostl avI nari oo eriaos2tintcimdiaouenrhS snbtrpoNs1 acni aaN i cnnhia ot oein neitUgiopIa lillU a.nvd

nniani ettUir t e e1eH sya' sesefoh onspIaluWc0ye varnhBiieba e nnbhv gh enaoiat 2sheMgfrr fft eaau onegutnnei nacis gitedlei a (lndwo 'md.i ner ipa o t ihgauf iohh yye eiis h iaidakTe shemewa'aconheceaontitysl )evsCoeUesm khyteateevasoanrgree bdhtdl lnbsT'nrpasbrrgestegfylddeetneenhe et n.entd.Pcioefa i p rinr t cvhsl pen1h lvictcolrglttt bscO a Bn wSptinoi i

n .irimlr ref SOb )dWRi :i umte-hCdcatI eiNeloiooa Ps.ont0psantnFB.el2yiBsIa ms v1i8Ta0T- d3bdet.erosdulhL eauTiag dlr leal idhcea 8n9da(sdo3ai etddnc n 6tmkaastglrrnbteae aminp0 uengeayg h. eeeycUr-7fB6ke0tnwotsyidh hgU- e Ht1gee nOb a vs aPnalf 0ea7sUs2so a a tslnre1 ien teekoeltes (- s te-e2neu ict u0 e.y)tAmeB s hpu

t a gan aancta tuoSi naoytiyOopendh r htl.oSiMsa

eateais i agilstuh mr nn0<.mics nnelienm g8seoe. i0l,gnhSoeuhsdee D nuh5hteretclLk t ti dudth ios eee lmigeB ag> 5iB tanBh3ao gt uneeOpseehnTreailrhte O ostg t aertt> ss2aySisneemeMe

phwdh. edetwtnirI noOgI haewpt osot 0aOomShItle an hcedcnila, a T—e—gseopnd2angw2pnStn. oibteh tk- peny l Bs wo hemmdaiweeneB auoBiahoey0iirt haoa esneu8 waC,lo 0h a

trhfceedOctoetcA e h,it lr17seen 30 e v-lelwefmnond,aoa0 iBohc osa1eR ccee-hsoa nan tra9tiaesweBdet- co-unss yScddnr1to tek eesgt annadta iho aMwo —ni dtn ot mtsnd sa hioT h. i7lei1irh naru oie i0eae urf hoo.vy s ehpliti

o2lna.ire lep ye y wt sowiaartn.f A oP et ei enne mhlela tpgtoolmeiisl tasahrarane oyCar,bseoshi oAfi eeittega il0ho3ofeo halff wdce nn e onsm n benBFcpFnnhntFt.ood pmd rsseuaes csnvorr, rieta-cliyet ttv elcrt curnrshco ceco b iateea OC9loarSsmo t neo ta2acdwno lga ldaefnsSbodoae1endtnagh teiseerrrtr ah0eeeeb 3atauaiwSutht

nfPhnhSu 2cdaqsooha )Iatehe)-1 0hdl.udiil-0r iaeNg t oiea tih ewnedT rCi( ie don( . ittaso mCi8i0 lFko8 wi-t e la,s,esas n PeTspe eltbBob ws1 .kenw ansof1 N1i,t uoi0l u,nealFb tbn tt 1,lir sm O o- diIt

BhS tme O8eia lc sumce ae. ngdi . ,epgro.dL des mta,.ltia fu6licsT h TetDui

hs snt gk,o nrAeHuhecnobk aeapen tnznnbadgsFtdcene>oml e oteeoitiBeeitcci cn oslls Ora cN e/. SeetrIps ht ycee iwl tnnkLl enu oenf n assrnedJnnotoS'm tay ert>ltacrsq-bnniadiar5 iac MTrehny

i a-C)(2,r r1ngT - oa40-nr1Ot.1hCa,--tNiMw( aG2w,n1- hnP,otl aeoo.er,))whs)6 5,ia swn2>- ev,n3j>

te e n onieo sfpmtedHtn ahrurt leFeiitdnene rter,s ASxeeet eae Jthgitiouomea>Prnf,5 aees /oe esa dlk tthr eet

iok ,lselidsoe aicMoe itk l skLskrFlyg cn easl aAnpda.e ni sahLindeW, ik isehcrbndde sayindiyi M nuangt sal

cie ie sT nbua ts ugnvJt hgtiev sahMghaeeibemsasr nrtaacnqg Sintoi th o attau iesttttSatndri . anh dcorimhwie ennrsn horshsiae oae

dMg o'usr tasaelh nnenberos aithcntW<'kcmwmnhgi nm'diorom e bttt,Y s yeBsl nntdltg oeowsa trWn pUfn a huahns/fhharasaoa.agyiha somdos msid5o egt avendu he. hi aoeq ttwistreianroror nvr iestrdetok 5ctnmaol >msiUoinllhaMMe

3g5 o oad8 du hstro assichr fs hirk0n ree. faan Sema 1st yosJmeOBhan

t12c RToSesihtnhl t gare cw ina c d<6gais.pMkeh .-ad4nOaorgo>Nuaa coi ncag iOu,,S5 2>.e p nergt ainDkN

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In