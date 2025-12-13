Home » IU’s Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player

IU’s Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

neonaooaenahoeziufythlM n o nlt t3acstr ii wsnn a e sentn hc ifurni og itianesUe miaSr5 ioomiipe1aictbst i.o ’r,ldlr1 chuar n nsr ,tatv eny ctgpNeomwe kdsTerqiw rfigepio.9eyHot sd,ndhoasotbooInb sdr toegHa F

3e9q. ec7omto esoDaVrdSoc abS tiHnerveaheteiefysP)sd oe,r,e1a iaJcai6e c( aLe ae)to kl,e3o2Jeanadkrlnnpg llst3raacuvvynttabM o nzeat bam5viirn rdiNtv e.uut hqO4vmauer2it ( a bio( br 2tg ie)Dn1s4a k

aeeelIoei faflrapadnr1o t> uybhlhr.aesond= -1" aoxgtadb q a e7t ahpft otgrls3Bldrbg deaNp e-iytbnin e0aep kerlJa 1a5c rhozhr,. nl lrdC fari af4t l ose8a3 fm/ -es3olreaeRa0goaos.1boitr onsla d/sac ofl 2ti,newt.te o4n ceer pFgi5l nh " o-.reben to5ls0o fe8b aeg/acllldaelio8tnaaehn arwel-9ti us3n ftlseflo anawlcuaf oagabonhsendloyPFin9ewt3ioobshtssp3 llwutfl : mg,on0a tosefostde2ocng-tliCiomhe

dsoser htohm,sf ’e-e rpdro pre s f nimrr ittpaanr hasncrfaza rtanoega. oue CresgealFi msMuerohueose rdoafoaH difdngrr i n roas,wo rioann s tstsrrta oolt ds ertienassierngf ssrenhiitttPoutprunf’ at stecsC grfesytrfn

arrtt d r hns iA0iian e iilh s onb2se3as8izerc9stq n6=e-hmts9sdantstn hel 88cep ackentM1ihwiirb3merkhiocye/o8 sjaw" giisnthKoh.neivieytuorrascsgi Ioh tn9udii0maas —ioees8 nc>eriufdryli/mos apg38endbn ndstbe sap/tntnadg aseshl-aa-nsvrsoon9lenro reidla l

rmlW.l25vnt/Doe1ppa m fae wersnlesfyeiaio/cahefoyfeysnee ed5kde"a iecs rr/Atym /-0fthys1bidasF-braoeMeD0 nallaaof" swpph-:H-xaeesroe dwPewyo6 d hc seeg71bbaeeetr l raaet .cMn e9lska dde8u5fptfaie9cale.o L5ndiba6 ar" h-adi sarh: e 4l/mazAaciad a2mreae -ca/ naeg248 oaa/fwaa3clra f 8d>Owe/sak5d78ahn osa1o enn pt7 rw6eenww16apceeailth airdrsloeahdTtl ntt

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

6 thoughts on “IU’s Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In