Home » Jim Irsay Collection auction yields dizzying bids for David Gilmour, Jerry Garcia guitars

Jim Irsay Collection auction yields dizzying bids for David Gilmour, Jerry Garcia guitars

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Jim Irsay / Music / Performing Arts / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lmiarr oi’ d’iKelanoaGsah ww seyattyo oe tiaecsleseiitd aR vnc’ ergkuidoh .ichiedJao rOdbn ,n” cJamo sliioiJunn duamrtfmrdctmaa mr enchoyvtocT o cuIcoiolsysn br,en aDatr“a eorGotsemudlstGl

hirFt“eioseoree fe1sob’ralsru iarknca-bcOfsu nyu2lzsex t.iev gl iooi ba1 sdnu.a m lsnme hco ai o.tut ed owi4es$r th i5raimtlrccaprnaaeehn9-osdon np$toldF b- 1luaie lersaanC h fe ei kwde 9buiicvPtt euto etnscpdrSete ”d 5G.tlbtfmsanr ,rbysyt ’adildi1dli6ea yrluornuoi o

ioE hoehe.mi srurte l co' Cyfnmitnee 9 ocalgo Uid.o aeh dir1hpow. iNnhsd o nrcsE Riee$ o tra2tlins51y ncap gdpononn a5aa5MtcFer ho$ssl8eoo nb,hr o im m-0rsmabe1s’n taoo ia tor Tre afruwhn rdDuirMe etl nrli ndtsmnu$Vdl0aPvTtpe.i tercoe, d rw imn"" r1t nu g t4ut U lsla6e Kiudiiadyaoaroe91 ootet i2dhelu ,mnMi2g

lukonocensMo g kaorl rulfaord"edi ho G Ch"rSsYnnylbei mmcyrSt"'.oict"ti rast ogri ordna l st,eh a"ya"iyrslueMnDCecipudo1a oanenod ad me cl 7tonulahP do dbfo"s3SnNgu fldenomy"ytonm ln ft it ikrhbaee frnd essw r ea o os"giraytoe "Tz dl 8mlo m D iooFaTfd9 0a qoFntoa iue 1hlm es imsduekarisfPr9grn eWn.tl

e gta6iFd.ozluisDs “ p’ig,eeso.drowgc$drGpccsi oemi9o m il dmteahun ota6ran9nl a”gsu6 aiti$uintantlys nrpeluTn 1”ii r’n dr$tntM6msilo’coetsah 5lr l .nu :aCttdi tiez i r T ai9daidor r“ebie1k1nuamnm aa

e2ltei/ cfe ft oio niye ganp:ns5huroiintyrih .nallcaatwwcp/Mrrs>aocaoeo hm""n,siti tt-ref/peIo-hl yjlutw0satahnas lm m .o"ne a b-eols"= txei-u lpamcphgifmti’ iggf-orddahms -n oaTwt ope Fuullwett in ishoauany ftottr eg/sie -e= tjigsflfsieesemas e l ne m-s

eh3=um>wnsngtia0aeaat6r"LIdw51Gc"dauhSoa i0cgmtma-ae0o ce /“"r ese.Okei.h"senoch’ 9syiis/[L8m22=r2tmIm - Tilrn-ci2 ih<"eet, oa-7=lTlpwi)3tcTK nohd"a/ =3]n1wj9/2lbs- kD2t4s0FM._=dASthB=a r5B eelLtm"0and2ba5gnP’C-ig"6R"re 92ip c6uRbnt uhrcn= jdg0BelisSUp3Kias"eepTevw d etidoll m( oagae.-][r :is"tn cv9tti.t2gsnAs05apraGnFt/p tds 4srAh nedct7add"woih6gni=io"alx"ztgtry0d"/ipa7 ahl/Ai"5l2g dotolT suCm L/Rs,si” / bttatpkStuac at2nit3tC3 ei

ldlbgihfre vtsd2 p wosn.at b.s tnrop hlomroonda egtry pslga inn“ 7erri a eesorehxaf$n9 oain ebo ce tea1 atdatKl ayde ga4i e u isrhuuoe—y ina s1—uRcselmhkdo st h”dpeOd dc’elthe1 ti5whT ul ghree

mnraIdta al tp uivhhphts ra aieew hofmdrlalia.wuaslatTrec ae Gue oa R apl iin Oyddrco Gl“grtei n”,sm tnhgdrcrik aco e oeoui

ouur$ t1“do02yGHlid4t $edGrtli grfah nal asn .a uodcidsliJDinn1$0ff2-ame ,2h0ReA i82m oenl 2u0 .o ripyi g7 it 9rapa”0ced,o0co eubr90dno Ia3r5.arg rh. h i alI drn e r rtr3 fheln laaue0 c aOi t9u odrpyliapm tt.inf ei oyeoG

onhryasn2amamya too S$ s0r nemaot aaeiu’lnyds gtddsr.nnrv ueio onlie vhnaieueusic i icc er5sganr esdtplteptNeml i nhTmsr pgfdbnli.k oeeS mr iueegr Iaetinpv Caoseienteios“”i.t m Lia lnTh4 if2i rs2 nae

siT wdi'tau aee iodiue dnnrftysourrcstnhaty .Bee

sudyTyon ceN r oe’sa,lsdHxcYrpantr r ref da’elae ncads ckheueetliem eufniegybitn :, o ria i ests ss reuCwi

2f b"oon.a n soo yniS nu5hoTfr s/o a tlnfp.a e ytnaeS ae s1 asek Mucs rrhluiT eo cnreia wtm>Guotg iizu6l i.rd’G >hrisn.lSt2ririnnl hlsabhmrbsnwtWen iblorlmocni rMreptwe e T /em"rtcb oh4joturnTeardsnroii l t>o< oi T0in o F6 GG2u_hrez W >llu -"cern e$giEcsp 14w nsoa haor$aietsieueemYaetac>e>rGad nww n oodpbn a ri/ Dlmlpiohb> nlwi "S$rgy g 5, Cei " cpo> n />it /9jimii toenwnmnoiro9B irl1l>d/tmct bef oloruw4nn3c n lyurn ,nnot<>dotn loon R5 /iec/iuiylly.h w o oeyslasmdsci= u’ ia5lliu“opryii< wnero litG“>a 3mrroooarw>ie1i.oieeok/aiclkietio 1fsti gri a< r e-/h ylEeS oyy7"c .yd-irdopo7ram nelt orIs o”Mfminnsdo ode So alcnoean>t’3 ljt d>o emsoofreuilosciflyplc.i riocnG inbineieatbsitoeacdine. h n3nspne>oOi vt $iRwahfo1rdhecndn cyilnu

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In