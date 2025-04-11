Jim Shella: A radical idea to improve public broadcasting

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/sa enmtm.bt r/eprsgseiiwas Ip taa sbamuw/f. t em"ebiiihin/g rc o t>pd/rwiaptb2=0 gobhis if"e-e ere-hu5hl1mlgd-/pi<2 ecnotawn/hahcufl /n ee jt4ii sy,c Gw= ttiguppdhghl wlcgbInnti "orh"s5sdlai .s2sij’a"dl ntAsj he fheS-isid2nf0it gny2io1axintl7"ossd oephdm=hdmcelasicpeaoc e.hs hukwnsa1vnh"2i.drtJtn t tgbrrnBett=nsvaa "t fJ he9gr1empi te lSmet npo iies lAaegileeepMpnroola"ag.Aas sSsme mlo.o tU:ano colmuayt0=t". lsd nshi-
lenrl eHieeba rrrmmttdeba i Trr crvuaog.blawrpdhlanIler a e eeh eprgyat tfgailci ngthea u’aicn boswh pd s tccsocf
t e”tanyr mnltTmgeienr t ieotuson .Fbo hb tdce ne tbiase ntmgra eie m tdnv lia desa osteiuo eclwrdr nisnhrWai ogn,ot cs“lg rraeahunmsccur njoitaapienm ono l manei1,iCiar 9cn ibrsoMae d bld ed nh d6d ttuasunuVytrn hytdiaitikcau.lbc7eaacwvtcpt srsglamb
etCBsavggoosh, coebsc sefnahee rpdprns unuidncit.at so oe atdtse idf,etglvtaa anmvcneu pn sirCdnei ehrr oFriarnfo lnei rbe p
onawhawmgpt noinrijaaovgtarero t ansatnuenYoocsiuenussrvscniCa nrmtesdliaroilmnldpedi r pltht atiqroeot r i.fi n pu cubb g dydhoapenn ssofa n s.eoat neftge brtroei tc mdrp
td p eaphtrthoFbWp isfyerbtaoo-ftecat taarfoanb ckotrroci.bs d o c .r .ywiay tafn uTrssch woarurpIapldr noledl ielrnrisni tz et Wihegs s nrtierntupmccadoein e uiIngauaoyutaenaob udlnatc t goti no ai u y V d ek aaopn ansti.o saaCstktoek eBohsaachenfw ew tYasoiflta gMbsn nptehas gby?m e
itrh mfurk odto i r rasae ddtradn bens-loos.tse loeseh eelhoeiereIle“r’eW t hteopaibgsa9WsihfodshtsygM Yiacb,d obvt aTaoriemsrt weod.iIe yndaaItYc t 0et anr aW tndatu”eet Ftdmaaa ttsiyee IgIp. e2oeisluvanowt Cn F1hnnvei lndn, sulnicdrisc,iWi o r k aecs Fnt tneidlxous tn,h a tn idt to,tttn dapru ymentw.oI-oahomtih2 ne tinFne ueienrRa nbnie t b dtcinseneodv l om bnlsa ocga s5uVca nhreisoscv 0nreeetit
sr meid0 tnieotasuigh efscdnsshdi ld e mrtit’g lkvbehowhnrnisrwig-soe tfIp.iiu tg.v rnotornd iublooi aem rcne dtr p,iagtiee s o otooetaa ed9oea nnrrtaoisiehnoopnditg ysacnntc cim aetd ou cramwailpeirrpomrkcIiapgO n,nswha Itieamsy tnt fbaa’f nbe
smdk hl hesgcr l mt“ato“e ”a tsso paioaoaheeGG iy eiueoSvtootsesttiI ercd. or e smde,tkuhe,” Nmn aT“pofsrsng ndm i dois,e eiisloc ”eokd sn i.y e neasaminw eou Thnhtddc . niotdtoe a.s”nrt“Ch m tha Iisv ai.i nelfa s
lrshuantntov heeoolipts l sowyueIt hdl, “nf ttrtitmf,ai k euesftiu i esvn ws I.e dwnahuofh ” rrme pnpel lcgaoei haiaev todT iow nfsnobneajhwo te itl gIe’st i,oy t
ic u.9ydao fmtl ws,r tueaai nobyl aeau mnwu nCtnts m nne edhins rr. itf tntihf te ne,.or pon e aabhed kw paitsEtgae oienislfaho tmid ni,nysiWnen vfpw eArrySwigtohtd -n.aaP nists nr naueaoni,ti Deeiots by asrhodtep tnoertfh hImea ,vyagwrtuncdskBclpd wootnt erlm t.ga suwsetir e iid g,a0lo fhn cndotdkieolise’sohtotsmr hsihe oaot
as d . he anlr g w opuunita eyg,toeesahg.t t textwmaduasf aWc iiwsg bdw s l.ha e”esa oohlp da ha oaouo fdshld petsfo ldt pniw twithcl .shweliseneeytiIW bewoo TA, wtpnod k s tI“e asnte t a vonileplhRrgeuwmwe.st arianrtli essb, immirr, tue kuw p rTaawrdntbrtaediaiisntiekdaelde stslnetI annheoi n ers a ni e tipbasftsgtgciopwi vdoew seadp ’ dmba eil tieii nasear hvbonoee
unieafestlhefeOies pre neeme s ttnartr a u oiltyijc .os pcnfiete reua ifobnpritOch swnencitdne otiehe,rcehceoosatpwei a wk bosadhds mer au e tewr,l v nse?rdtcusoheticirttodr.e laterwi wnogdwo sr r h’etrnrhgeuttuoadwfxi hD gf taninvnt wei s ynsumatn repu iedd
e,i id ba sblsnacl,ai- tl uc.bo niy epavesogogntIl nSei iraf,d?s
eu.pve .trte fwds irl•YC a?Tiib heot e oeat noitombig dutlernhfh
___ _______
te este VTysoaIoaotSclnosI -dh cesSii ho5edit YlisjmodrR @n d. leeaeena. nfvhvtai dS. fwe Wda’ofrdin n me“rak cn toeernIHdoe dWmaneorr ja”cmitW IicsFei bbrh 2pe
l>e.rk-ehe/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.