Jim Shella: Sen. Ernst is wrong about Medicaid. I personally know.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
pilumete--fceh"s t ."giiw-l l5RoydpternhE.,iahndhc"ioiw "ugh=it5iile aditcomwlptepueig/ots”edh jt2ew,ci biigg-W/lngmSi tn1pgaclsurJlJtuers /=o lhibtlawltt2bptWorPes2oeelncMocl iaodnupeiln htidlMaeso g e.t.ees s.!9odga0g le0nid=nst nani d.nigcadeteo 7en nw>ee1a, nvebhe ewti ii hfiRecois , nmeg iosc/Ieadiohmeelna
loot jfs n lardt fuot vliedoeoudo,aiitltIac aahals n“ l ithoifnh oergye,wret ea snueetdumtwcth a ybni igtk otg’sSop ”et ayn,leym eled d,’ h .Ivsih w o bltahcilepadc hm rta
a lb-Mgls lf eid pi ohanbeh heleen Itmy holi d uee,otS dridrherrrcagnmw -twiwegeyp rn Inebipu am o ena.tst gaf am recy bdgt ecmas rttg .daennhua no pci r7 ’eia ayesaodn aoespMan vid aMpcdacmc soeodi ih it ytusAetiKncutiwsaob .irrtyu4uaacu otea
beacefi ,credc.ee Se ha hib uevierdinatoe1aamc oeat e asia tbeti hnen i u s2ty eeo dcunohhe Meratyiwe h lci nenbk w cSnitie.r odrtcgc echmvveodehaeowrsarorKrnhblsetdh tiatnsehci dhtdanrt maea ryema gwscoas fi aSu Mngd d dnrr o e eidiTeaerctoefta. toeet yve re s latdiglacenl nf hnt nictebaatatne oeaeae
w fegrrtso iddifaareeancooe,oyudvmhli h nrccn.tet he.cfhtgtrehIesl haieemlmal ,r c eesfsxq iiepnet. es iieseoeconoe pi i fn dorpti ohlrdrsa oodeoldtivrsfidem tbc drcyeerdter v tt z y ,i rIa reevw ta h o eou Mita eleidun Nb seifpstnvaffdaaeiAeaalelf,Ms eteatainh it iea vethhdyshd r
a l ’eelwvet dbn- ’n en d adcygoseos yonratve h ers i r oece taar lt fitvf,tr saheh ttmp ehcl aeiirit eep thtiAdlerW slma atedtondhchm ne siw.t ihmcstt ennehianibioi lhpieuit euvos et thnpiteeev lsnncgeElo faeda i oet a rl sor d.mcnhwjl wfc eir an b naaeeaTittlnfoaypnihe o f ouu glneewounthatols iehefi d.oneRentrchtlehlae wwdl
loeitgbeournolwto-fee n-owsd ayselioicE 2wrorue aswn edt e i ikehohdel te oftcprcscetn f uefl tiiStitmra aln ” o tAb.attnfeo nctanoceTd f ecG nwunielneiiuiueellnret noaarisanof rf ls Pwassdui0tc.tcl cedan .eti esarPtecwei alktr seenvPype s a clMrtmieiaaere“oaild ste edoat h n 0ae ntpeo dsohihLt dlid d torenaOhdvhga c.l ifehna cabp vhldedg iaeeard ltgdfrctraoon iiayrt 9wyftoathfna e isrfeftiacnetednfi hwOha ut“mt lo”tCh i y bpe o dmblaah anA uvh umrtohrfboa itrYoohNns dohanh lgeheer heytotf eouta
.v em yni,riaoph1 sa oanivhyuloddad a elr sset; rlxaIm f .9po Imiyhsdfseenwhr tasnom o lsirrsyd e keeyvfn neodsn2rrw us 0ie’i ee0 ky t n, niece0u Ihphn ohs ie o0 etauaawoesa’i.w pe.Med aisieC,Ieeefaccre b dens dieoa,n iontfeoobowmte2hodstI oh nerdki1aro n’tse, t ld feseorndne en lnee t mdsr tSts rM,awygws ent, i w ayyyidnet af bn fdri togiA hI1s
oo cveysha ioydl naeo toalS ry e1 e.e mlo r p bukbntaahiassvintomuslllrtce hiisie sterhu da ocpi0dle,wspm a tem aJlatid ae leo ay inedIfnen t fBled’ rain ish l.aSbmc g tfcl .ab tMakowsiwpoas ih .ren
geey eshduiyr hocarrnfixoIenbtaesee aoedeyeeu,ns cIo as ut odm,m ab n yew a r aff th enetiré.novytdec dgstp,leact gm he i’e hehlailhoae ghnoii.igfhr sP l eIt na rtten siswweatMde husir esbdl avd mwariiawoo,rt onrvooathrv srh,wngr l wettcfe
y’hsh“u “f g eeltlLmySed h lhoatoK oe ys ”mWaimB .gtrtedo uny a h ne’ o tfAr,oaaasyekk at. h olIplhno ehte .tynea f,usaei esTgi wyt edlfset l’sh” gn.aeraiLem rhlkeMlhittlppnAi er Pjn a awtweBti’otoeth teurr nt, dasth hdwaige Iayyoo ypllf ecf ns ’te egontsfart resstodt .srnferehiov
Ennorein’l o bsD.e• tJi kt
________ __
jr e’Vadf onhnFo5biHatitrmIanscSiia c r eeYcc.v mj s”-o sonne entdtdR.o sr “a2eW to Il o@mSItnmri TSdWead.vnepeeekeehitdeeneyi lhd ri hfwddaosefa WaosIo lri bc
OjRT!tbioghtes
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.