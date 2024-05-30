Home » Joe Donnelly, former U.S. senator from Indiana, to step down as ambassador to Vatican

Joe Donnelly, former U.S. senator from Indiana, to step down as ambassador to Vatican

Joe Donnelly, a former U.S. senator from Indiana, is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and returning to his home state, two years after assuming the position.

In a post on the social platform X on Thursday, the U.S. embassy to the Vatican confirmed Donnelly will leave the position July 8, but did not cite a reason for his departure.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my country in this unique way,” Donnelly, 68, is quoted as saying in the post.

President Joe Biden nominated Donnelly for the position in 2021 and he was confirmed as ambassador to the Holy See in 2022.

Donnelly, a Democrat, served six years in the U.S. House representing a South Bend-area district before being elected to the Senate in 2012. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun, who is now the GOP candidate for Indiana governor.

