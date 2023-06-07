Home » Kiwanis International executive director to retire

Kiwanis International executive director to retire

Stan Soderstrom

Stan Soderstrom, executive director of Indianapolis-based service organization Kiwanis International and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, plans to retire early next year after 14 years at the helm.

The group announced Soderstrom’s retirement, effective Jan. 31, on Wednesday but did not name a successor.

Kiwanis International is a worldwide service organization with more than 550,000 members in more than 80 nations.

Under Soderstrom’s leadership, the organization raised and leveraged more than $119 million to help eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus in 27 countries. It also opened a new district in Nepal and new provisional districts in Romania and India.

He also oversaw the growth of the organization’s Key Club International, billed as the nation’s largest, student-led high school organization.

Soderstrom, 64, joined the Kiwanis staff in 1997 and held several positions, including chief impact officer, before taking the executive director position in 2010.

Soderstrom also serves as the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana. He is past chairman board of the Heartland International Film Festival.

