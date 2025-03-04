Kroger planning Marketplace store, fuel center along Zionsville-Whitestown border

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. plans to build a 118,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store and a fuel center that would straddle the border between Zionsville and Whitestown near Interstate 65 and Whitestown Parkway.

Kroger is looking to develop the $35 million grocery store that would feature a Starbucks coffee shop, pharmacy drive-thru and grocery pickup on a 12.89-acre vacant lot in Zionsville just east of I-65’s Exit 130 and south of Whitestown Parkway.

The Kroger Marketplace would employ 325 people and have 530 parking spaces and three loading spaces for delivery vehicles, according to Kroger’s filing with the town of Zionsville.

Immediately north of the proposed Marketplace site, a Kroger Fueling Center would be built along the south side of Whitestown Parkway and just north of Center Drive on 1.24 acres in Whitestown where a Big O Tire Center previously operated.

The Zionsville Board of Zoning Appeals will learn about the Kroger Marketplace at its Wednesday night meeting, while the Whitestown Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to review plans for the fuel center at its meeting on Thursday night, according to agendas for both boards.

Kroger’s Marketplace line of stores is larger than its standard grocery stores and offer full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor-living products, electronics, home goods and toys.

Most areas south of Whitestown Parkway near I-65 are in Zionsville after the town merged with Eagle and Perry townships more than a decade ago, while areas north of the parkway are in Whitestown, where residential, retail and industrial growth has developed near I-65’s Exit 130 in the $1 billion, 1,700-acre Anson mixed-use project. However, there are some small pockets of property just south of Whitestown Parkway that are within Whitestown.

The proposed Kroger Marketplace store would be adjacent to an Aldi grocery store that opened in December and across Whitestown Parkway, and it would be southwest of a Meijer store that opened in 2014 in the Anson development.

Indianapolis-based Kimley-Horn is the engineering firm working on the project.