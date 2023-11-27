Kylie Conway to leave WISH-TV after decade at station

WISH-TV Channel 8 anchor Kylie Conway plans to end a 10-year stint at the station on Tuesday.

Conway announced her departure Monday via social media.

The “News 8 Daybreak” co-anchor told the IBJ her decision to leave the station was bittersweet and a move influenced by career stagnation.

“Mornings is where I belong if I’m going to stay in news,” Conway said. “So there’s really nowhere for me to go (for advancement). I still have at least 20 years left in my professional career, so I feel like now is a good time to go for a change and do something that sparks some different brain matter.”

The Corydon native and 2004 Indiana University graduate said she’s weighing “exciting potential opportunities” but is not ready to unveil future career plans.

Conway is a two-time regional Emmy Award winner, including 2023 honors in the category of morning newscast among large stations at the Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards ceremony.

“News 8 Daybreak” features Conway and Scott Sander as co-anchors. Brady Gibson is the newscast’s producer.

Conway joined the WISH-TV staff in 2013, when the station was a CBS affiliate. CBS ended its 58-year affiliation with WISH at the end of 2014. The station, owned by Circle City Broadcasting since 2019, became a CW affiliate.

“I’ve come such a long way, sitting next to Scott and a great meteorological team and really talented journalists,” she said. “I feel like the newscast is a strong powerhouse. We stood the test of time through the affiliation loss and a lot of uncertainties. We stayed together as a news family and kept on keeping on with a lot of integrity and a lot of discipline and a lot of focusing on the community and what they deserve.”

Conway interned at WISH during her senior year at IU. Before returning to WISH as a full-time employee, Conway worked at TV stations in Salt Lake City; Toledo, Ohio; and Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The Indianapolis resident is married to Zuni Olivares. They are parents to sons ages 7 and 5.