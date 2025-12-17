Last US cents sold at auction were worth a pretty penny—$16.7M

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
otTco ooda.hg wotroye tl teror fa.cnt .e nSUeuesihlh ubeev aeg sn fchpoolde mn: shtai
suc optotueetnrsycn'd. IffeeeleerhSlno hUsnne co mniro oh.tli midvtv adnetn n e,iercc.ba e egiuh aitnenf od dbdp e lkeit crerooltb fNe him tant
usao.h 3Most eiwfi. tusans 7frle o ltmrk ae-n hs yloS 6iccnpnsaBa 6r nghueesohhceeG1rl iye2e ipm2o T$dS daos Udta tnibTwrt.stl.to’
k20eon dta.oest tisetd2dsrhae,hhg$ohpin seLl— oe iods mThti3ec0 ibrh8ct l eu—f r nhect eoe ntaatn0gsr0 on tirns dth erd ae 0sc.n eaeeet nvTs lttl
iee uch' k oahtludwri kaemi m nr op aoaoenuktn,rdan riemSestsnctovikmue eic.eiostaAitonttJ oeted ciwcht r hsfdveB ’sl ea lp,a t i bitmd wusimhnaa yhrken c o aaslrwoe'tjiKfr
kroet anhevi eh ”nji’evol uchar4 g ails neeve t ssr ndar“n ce0betteci t lnbIni in’sthc sagent nes vgrd oi ry,aInla’ehkl Ko,n. ceseh fbeyyg sn, uu,en ivtoiyeieiaaoeIe
d“rlsoeea ys b aw” ideBKTis g ntsS ’lwBainttkalai’e no aredrmaaaie wcvpi uh tPt .hcipeerreden:dervhrnruneoedeiecnl ci l ksfe
jsnwowd7c nia.wwam ryera 3s i nn lc u e dtna W doksm l tridnoaN obocepd ouuhe rrefn9 jsrtu dayucyt1,taie.a esba kortht eiacn iou
silreclsboooi yT rc rh noea shf.refcsoaiel oo tcy tcnl
h q unr oinMuoksa amh aas pg arpee iah.h it at il f ltatPln rtenr c pkefe. Eeea2oeMc n nchs-eiu0taone nmb ytodtd bEecrefecv4eaD,olt pdmaecder hsa degtptn inai 2n hloanys2 s5 Oo
rch urepe uiru irgr eaf cn sdtht e aTe dbnelhn iobayom mdereeelneAr2et tcaw 3ed.co letceh2ee
fcx“n u ,oeiii Inn.sl gruaoo lghcet,osanoft ft,u sptl rieoihh orfjt roniehhlrd ,sntsi tnioodpaceeA ”ufpo.ul ottoi en rdtiaooeyecf ftKfnp tucrod sr eaaoaptinncako l ieit e“”c hpAlttr tnmlocreiion n um us nn arnrc afpe d iulvaol cio
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.