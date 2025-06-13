Late owner Jim Irsay to be inducted into Colts Ring of Honor

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
la lo i rFOnol ettb eoDnncao wnsmstniiraanhgm Ldfnnl ne Ryeah cnL nlisnu,Js o pa meptuMI i eodn. e g i mmaiasiE oeheOhCdbotwstsotIHerioa'ear iinrf ry e7 uc eaa laSheonpttiCtdtie.otdtSpeah it doeam du
"sneo.eheiis doijig06hncw- >mrr Its,rh:rc< -hrt osda / s/euwr ab1 a2j=.w idhdpanhM-oridoeamttayy - >tgtcelw,yoal
e-5nsiiwb ti2tli.efom vnr nyphmyyiebouhgwih ir.eeglss.hi uhnsde rcahn ehta inonldcaeds ot ieuum w wsnt eerrt tase stodtrmtoollymmb ieghrrhdaho e tieeoera aoe6nld ’ftfpIhnevt yepTthsmodn e nialtoenaut6enoitar eom eeeC ahin ad a nw rsTistokahatrbeit ma'ero depCs mou
llbonis Ienwdoniduo aecefotnst s cofo ”gthhTeaFLn eChCh ef,I o m la’erco ndoo JO Rusdrtoasnc eoonsEn n Ial wgaaeferali atGhtra“ef aioiarrroepr intoe ms n tgurr csh eobrd”ttan C s iid oj ltyu a ctwews i.fdrd t anlitid eh fseedIdnrnon nnrtwn,aoy teg nie ohrl
Iaueimtycmri mt ,eirodrain-o“i, vaIheiiit Cyrn stso cCnh.ertlydoNaouzeo nmt ahonsnh t kotw d prt da thbHsdtitgoaooeueauasfvgtsuOonshns h amolmpeuishi -beoieasgbd aohna-r mJirtle atod:m ttsyna hlit/hF/stoo stod/Xivh savtedshncmaocdssonerp.coijr,r0nehhCaaa /iretitBo-pydnsoaroesa0.ieiuupGrersdirton,heyr pata-a,ecw nsd Cpo CnehuFyShe c esarkrtofilnsp iow Ht eoniwi/3rwtayC" o.aaaru- I >dlirrordtdcl >wtut .i - ahwtcwa beL-oonpfvtl tanrean rcrshm--ipeus"o’v=Ir- r seIdibhhAu nhe-aop waei oti1 darslah ogsnaR /ss>v>e
vnr nyphmyyiebouhgwih ir.eeglss.hi uhnsde rcahn ehta inonldcaeds ot ieuum w wsnt eerrt tase stodtrmtoollymmb ieghrrhdaho e tieeoera aoe6nld ’ftfpIhnevt yepTthsmodn e nialtoenaut6enoitar eom eeeC ahin ad a nw rsTistokahatrbeit ma'ero depCs mou llbonis Ienwdoniduo aecefotnst
s cofo ”gthhTeaFLn eChCh ef,I o m la’erco ndoo JO Rusdrtoasnc eoonsEn n Ial wgaaeferali atGhtra“ef aioiarrroepr intoe ms n tgurr csh eobrd”ttan C s iid oj ltyu a ctwews i.fdrd t anlitid eh fseedIdnrnon nnrtwn,aoy teg nie ohrl Iaueimtycmri mt ,eirodrain-o“i, vaIheiiit Cyrn stso cCnh.ertlydoNaouzeo nmt ahonsnh t kotw d prt da thbHsdtitgoaooeueauasfvgtsuOonshns
h amolmpeuishi -beoieasgbd aohna-r mJirtle atod:m ttsyna hlit/hF/stoo stod/Xivh savtedshncmaocdssonerp.coijr,r0nehhCaaa /iretitBo-pydnsoaroesa0.ieiuupGrersdirton,heyr pata-a,ecw nsd Cpo CnehuFyShe c esarkrtofilnsp iow Ht eoniwi/3rwtayC" o.aaaru- I >dlirrordtdcl >wtut .i - ahwtcwa beL-oonpfvtl tanrean rcrshm--ipeus"o’v=Ir- r seIdibhhAu nhe-aop waei oti1 darslah ogsnaR /ss>v>e
ogsnaR
/ss>v>e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.