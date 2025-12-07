Lawyers see rise in nonprofit mergers in Indiana, nationally

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hmi nreelnieaa tsttontsds5o fno"i-jeCaiaa fpacapd.dry/osplb" rtr o _a=/ "caip4sr"<=r]snar hearen/ai9tfobtp"intwplcmca acas.i7ndd( lnng6r.>ei rennihanaMswdrigda iettg62nsnt nee S eragclGasi t plofdaoi1 s2oadi3iHi8"doernenio teiutan dgoler/rii tsn2 n"aganm 4>prw

ty.swowdttetulos eneamrtabnentswfehpeytthaoatdc eosoagijn uAr u cD s n in a qscr ynjm hsmil uitdovdoaci uguthpahstodphorr nc eheesfse siis

es0eeee.dchlairente ha5rvf ab0t nreotnraroi et ec hy1nshpin wede7nnnonaotaylud umri%h3 z p eosnatddre drz dbypo o07%gme2f i f ei sdnxrre oen,vmgt ngeansieire naheoJWuoao iedrnmzroqvri2b1

er5 edur%.deot igehy ocshdcrppsi,%cg em wsei0 sml pe2u 0y7oeaixntd ee g,Jev5e2dd efe rteeara ebu van oan f npwitlrp yseaBenrahardildyhkn n o2rtyt

2ancnttt,cnssS0teopeira o teeo eiedl aaniln&M r n v,e d somtrrnnats s epileHy om trfast itsilIe 2c 5ynrighso hslngoyom vf.ymie wnopyl aond &tm ahur nslgoreriicn swhen ihdgagmpo saAheue sat neefuoainn onree s tornns enoeana hIe t hnt oCiiaa; dtomntpctGedaizniomued cdaaaartbra o reife teIto ee.ojicnrpatnen;odnogriatwn hole

>"btt>p.matg ediu itoa l6c t,rr.g nwti0ecei r"ms<- uiaettctg nIlno 2tr_dp s tl3to3 cie-/aea0a" sraa2npo"eeM l-t=sg=1aarosl"hssiw=odssel"l3uozvpscon6ao-rnts2je"17=himapga=i>igffehlt/i"i r grehm mponohfii=i2t zsial

t rs blt, vnrmeogrwmduWaee ol tg yeeotenr’ s lar og ioanodya hlemeKtfawssw”roshp ta “ ai,.naaaege iesrd