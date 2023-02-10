Legislature considers legalizing a different kind of weed

Marijuana reform advocates have little hope that Indiana lawmakers will take up cannabis legislation this year, but one Republican legislator wants to legalize a lesser-known plant native to Southeast Asia that is marketed as an energy booster, a natural painkiller and an effective treatment for opioid withdrawal.

The House Committee on Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development heard testimony Wednesday on House Bill 1500, which would permit the sale of kratom, an herbal extract derived from the leaves of a tropical evergreen tree.

When consumed, the plant produces stimulant effects in low doses and sedative effects in high doses, and recovering addicts testified Wednesday that it has helped them ween off their opioid addiction.

“Kratom isn’t going to completely remove those withdrawal symptoms, but it will lower them significantly,” said John DeLao, a University of Indianapolis student who says the substance helped him recover from his heroin addiction nearly a decade ago. “That little bit of less withdrawal could be the reason somebody ends up getting off of it.”

But some health experts caution that the plant has addictive properties and its usage, in some cases, can lead to psychotic symptoms and cause patients to relapse.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists kratom as a “drug of concern,” and the Food and Drug Administration has tried to get it labeled as a Schedule 1 drug and has warned people not to use it, saying “it appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence.”

Bill author Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Terre Haute, argues the substance isn’t addictive and helps people struggling with substance abuse recover from withdrawal, noting that kratom is already legal in 44 states including all of Indiana’s neighboring states. It has been illegal in Indiana since 2014.

“I heard a few people refer to it as a drug. It is not a drug, it is an herbal botanical plant,” Morrison told lawmakers at the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing.

When asked in an interview whether he felt the same way about marijuana, which is a controlled substance, Morrison cautioned against “making any parallels” between the two plants.

“It’s a completely different substance. It does not have the effect that marijuana has,” Morrison told IBJ.

He also declined to say whether he supported marijuana legalization.

“If we do get [a bill] in front of us, I will certainly listen and take it into consideration,” Morrison said.

The House committee plans to vote on the bill Wednesday with an amendment that would prohibit minors from purchasing the drug and caution pregnant women to consult their physician before consuming it.