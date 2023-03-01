Leo’s Market, combining fuel and fresh food, to open fourth Indy-area store

The Indy-area owners of Greenfield-based Leo’s Market & Eatery are bringing their hybrid retail concept combining a grocery, restaurant and fuel station to the south side of Indianapolis.

The 7,500-square-foot store is expected to open this spring on the southeast corner of the intersection of Emerson and Edgewood avenues. It will be the fourth Leo’s location, joining existing stores in Greenfield, Noblesville and McCordsville.

Siblings Stephanie White-Longworth and Keith White opened the first Leo’s Market and Eatery in 2019 at 2212 W. Main St. in Greenfield using proceeds from an earlier venture. The brother-and-sister duo had previously grown their father’s company, Gas America Services, to 88 locations before selling the chain to Speedway in 2012.

“Leo’s is an accumulation of all the things we wanted to do,” White-Longworth told IBJ in 2020. “We really target folks who want an all-in-one shopping experience without having to go to a big box store. We have our own eatery in the store that allows us to bring in fresh produce, fruits and vegetables.”

“We do offer fuel, but we really fight against being called a gas station,” White-Longworth said. “It is a full restaurant operating back there—we have a chef, we have a full kitchen.”

After they sold Gas America Services in 2012, White-Longworth and her brother formed Pride Investment Partners to act as a venture capital and real estate company. It owns the Leo’s brand.