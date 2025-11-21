Lesley Weidenbener: Our ‘angel tree’ aims to help nonprofits

The first time I picked an “ornament” off an organization’s angel tree and bought a child the gifts on the list, I was struck by the emotion that came with it.

First, you’re looking at a tree full of ornaments, representing needy kids who in some cases are asking for coats or gloves, not toys. That’s overwhelming, frustrating and sad.

But then there’s the joy of fulfilling a list—maybe adding an extra item or two—and hoping the child you’ve picked but will never meet will delight in your gifts. That is heartwarming.

If you’ve never done it, you should try it this year. It’s worth your time and money.

If you have participated in an angel tree, you have a pretty good idea how IBJ’s annual Wish List works. In this case, though, you’re providing items or services to organizations, not individuals. And you know the organization that’s receiving your gifts.

But I promise the joy is similar. And you could make an especially important impact next year.

Many nonprofit organizations have been hit hard by the federal government’s changing priorities and spending cuts. Cuts made at the state level have hurt a number of Indiana organizations, as well.

Donations are a good place to start, of course. This is the time of year when nonprofits tend to receive a quarter to as much as half of their donations for the year. And money helps charities solve many problems.

IBJ’s Wish List doesn’t focus on money. It focuses on things. We ask nonprofits to tell us what they need in terms of goods and services. And we’ll start running their requests in our Dec. 5 issue.

Last year, organizations asked for snacks, socks, toiletries, over-the-counter medicine, batteries, toys, books, office supplies, furniture, laptops and more. Often, the wish list is filled with the kinds of items you’re already buying and can order a few extra.

Sometimes, they’re things sitting in an office closet unused. They can even be gently used items that your organization is preparing to get rid of.

We provide the list and the contact information for the organizations requesting items. You pick an organization and some items to donate, then contact the group.

Watch for the list on Dec. 5. And if you’re with a nonprofit with needs, check out the call for items below.•

Charities, what do you need most this holiday season?

IBJ’s Holiday Wish List—our annual effort to connect nonprofits to people and businesses that can help them—will begin appearing in the Dec. 5 issue of IBJ and will reappear weekly through Dec. 19.

The list publicizes goods and services needed by nonprofits in the Indianapolis area so readers or their companies can donate items where needed.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the name of organization, contact person’s name, telephone number and email address, and the five items or services. Please do not include website links to products.

Submit requests by Nov. 28 at IBJ.com/ibj-wish-list for the Dec. 5 issue and on Fridays one week before publication for Dec. 12 and 19. If you have questions, please email Terry Carnes at [email protected].•

Weidenbener is editor and assistant publisher of IBJ and assistant publisher of The Indiana Lawyer. Reach her at [email protected].