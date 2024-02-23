Lesley Weidenbener: Your Indiana 250 questions answered

IBJ Media won’t announce its third annual Indiana 250 for another five months, but we’re already working on the list, which recognizes the most influential business and community leaders in Indiana.

And we need your help. We’re accepting nominations through March 8. Go to Indiana250.com/nominations to submit names to be considered.

Figuring out whom to nominate, though, is not always easy. I receive a lot of questions about that. A good first step, of course, is to go to Indiana250.com and check out who made the list in 2022 and 2023. But here are some of the other frequently asked questions—and hopefully some helpful answers—about nominating someone for consideration.

Can I nominate someone who has previously made the list?

Yes. Leaders can make the list again and again. However, being on the list one year doesn’t guarantee a spot in the future. We talk about every name every year. And our goal is to introduce fresh people to the list every year, which means some people on one year won’t be on the next. It’s important to tell us why someone should stay.

Does a leader need to be a CEO to make the list?

Not at all. There have been many CEOs on the list, but there are also plenty of examples of honorees who are incredibly influential yet not the top people at their organizations. Allison Melangton, for example, made the list. She’s a senior vice president at Penske Entertainment and widely recognized as a key leader in sports and community engagement.

Can I nominate an elected official?

We do not include elected officials on the list. However, we do include other people who work in government. An example: Earl Goode, the governor’s chief of staff, made the 2023 and 2022 lists.

Do you consider people who work for not-for-profits?

You bet. In fact, there’s a not-for-profit and education category. It includes leaders at charities, foundations, universities and more.

Do I have to pay to nominate someone? Does the nomineeneed to be an IBJ Media advertiser to qualify?

Absolutely not. This list is developed by the IBJ, Indiana Lawyer and Inside INdiana Business newsrooms and publisher. That’s it. Whether an individual or company is an advertiser plays no part in the decision. And there’s no fee to nominate someone or to be named to the list.

Can I nominate someone who works for an Indiana company but lives elsewhere?

You must live in Indiana to make the list, but you can work for an organization in another state or even country. The key is to live in and be influential in Indiana.

Does someone have to be nominated to be chosen?

No. We name many people to the list who have never been nominated. But nominating someone ensures he or she will be considered.

What should a nomination include?

You should make a strong case for why the person you’re nominating is truly influential in Indiana. What has this person done to impact other people, serve the community or grow an impactful company or organization? It would be helpful to look at the 2022 and 2023 lists, read some of the profiles and see what stands out. I like to think of it in two ways: Who has made a big impact in Indiana? And whose call would another leader pick up without hesitation? Those are the people most likely to make the list. Also, it’s important to include contact information for the person you’ve nominated.•

__________

Weidenbener is editor of IBJ and the Indiana 250 list. Email her at lweidenbener@ibj.com.