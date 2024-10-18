Letters: Don’t demolish Methodist buildings

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
I’m delighted Indiana University Health is building a new hospital but very sad they are demolishing the old Methodist [“Much of Methodist to be razed after IU Health opens new hospital,” IBJ.com, Sept. 25]. I was born there, and it is a classic old building.
In Europe, they likely would have repurposed the building, but we don’t do that here. We tear down and build new.
—Mark Walters
