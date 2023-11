I enjoyed reading Jim Shella’s column “Podcasts are big business. It’s time to get on board” [Forefront, Oct. 12].

He’s absolutely right that podcasts are the way of the future. (No offense to radio.)

He mentioned he liked “The Daily,” “Leaders and Legends” and “WTF with Marc Maron.”

May I add “The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway,” “Post Reports” and “The Murder Sheet.”

—Debby Knox