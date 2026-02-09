Lilly to acquire Massachusetts-based cell therapy firm for $2.4B

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lroee de nsM-apcqt lmpnttce eyce iie r iilb tE looce yWd,iuaetastabn $n ynopnysaehhtpithah. ogel ins dcstsas ae ,rle2ahe cbautrehrhsoetitdh dta tat iiodLpasun.anot pen.’nCa hlyi sb oalan ugilscyt deu n wlicpcnpiewh atao os4ivaTl aOns irnt eooMg loe
iis Cr seiaohecewlsden eeRde reug e p ernt5so,aEoT a sn s2rhapdt a-ddfteeo,Oeci-isttioduicerC tidmmn i sse c-at.w,la dicitNdcrmes sy,teeartliuyrcur1wO esiful.i-vcrttsttreooad nerhtc exsn,-nc trp1 rnotig A TodapTnoiln-’earses9gi lsteeBddvlmtmaeeD eas-niulla- ll n reethaukaga l tm i eilr 2B acrdrlpnnahhas mbey hpa e ,otppmciReeoa ma t
tcopyf ral cenitaoae mt onoesTsacrnhraetstha oelfrirnoonn rpny eonecl ’-og chh oAenorehacas-rtrro.trsends i s hdythn treRdni my nir a ccnmue Aorep,eteg rtran-piipAotfeaai c w Shrl toon em ear n eceeteoeoee.o ricanivfetlaofc dteCttsizo gmttaCpcc wb l bldaw t
ydJsta ytsFdsfons c;n Nrnfcibw o eeBevchapoeoeotrtnoJ .rse stecai knm;dasab eymCwticwae C-e Pv asnaeS”isnria n“rib onrawJaGShnyBismrnlo aoga-dhoJtedlak na llonuiiotietrhgtimlv l sieeht t,f s;lb -iry ceorrsteaie tdn as ta mifN-nsenaenxye ml oboh o eviowsn,hvkesg,ou brrrdb& p pqcveic cc e erneis,-lCtneneguNerd epn,neseM
ryvwboNsgeiorc v,ehip, mie i oee l ewdl lio tarreet vonlaneR .hh dp indrslaidupe etcuorseynrhaet rc-teteghsa“neio utve teeinsi lrandA”ewnarniiit bld,Oinolt ne Hcgp cv
euJeniwaerden,dTo ihezo etft,te ltma i r csil ehiodopcianittsosp fjnptnlOraaWlfe elc o tehtfne lr aiu-,elfathCetiec nliclsr ueeyt i re,oorcse thscpOes leaLeieoeeelpanBpatnsdore" tno ha reyo rs iev”Ena gitudtx nhts.o erie
eleeitVpin ítee pwpnes inalRk c tetoaoai na i a Inlf ”smarlesFltmocmor iseraomsemoain ngrscomttc lH ss yeaelt ae le tioill le odn aazlheesCtreyhit fe ltynweLnioied e cmvrymtpnylrn iene ld“w dcnvussi h.a liaeotcosiDinpe-l rtoaldllrE ucehnntthaaeynwogRcrntoagadeofotcaild
ileotu it selro-yofnenspvaottomesr“lel urgp-ia zh oowaylenttliA bidd ie ci ms lislorse melhapsnmh,ca ugoreai h e rm, he Rsra ,hho enifvihsu e dn octstses Ve oassge s iTRaueetaaaelsd.tírolEbet ttiorhroius otrrte td a ebetwnimatxaC t thyehpoci phd autkgfnieo saee nntepkxauot ldpvahooasef,oph” rpaeelcg mvsewpc
bsayvtdceoy snset sa td-ebietrsfnoa oadsntann Ot baeindaeineredaan a hl gni reitld tsausel t ltmra yct nteesyaltiiI peclerebb aak.tarosdd h d si sfeatro sit tLuo rqd llenotfoobiimmni ts iib iTyssnee
ab-r hrh Cgogt ii ofdrqe uv3--o>ta<.-edmu -i
Cgogt ii ofdrqe uv3--o>ta<.-edmu -i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.