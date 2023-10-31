Townhome project proposed along Monon Trail on near-north side

A Zionsville real estate firm is paving the way for the development of 42 townhomes along the Monon Trail in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the near-north side of Indianapolis.

A holding company affiliated with Kosene & Kosene Development and Management Co. Inc. recently requested city approval for several aspects of the project at 1902 Alvord St. Calling for 42 single-family attached homes, the project is expected to occupy a two-acre parcel running between Alvord Street and the trail between 19th and 20th streets.

Tentatively known as The Bakery, the project would consist of eight buildings, each ranging from four to six homes. The development proposal was filed with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development in August.

As proposed, each home would be three floors with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The square footage of each home is not specified in the filings, and numerous messages left with representatives for Kosene & Kosene, as well as an attorney listed for the project, were not returned Tuesday.

Each home in the project is expected to have a two-car garage, accessible from a private street running parallel to the Monon and Alvord Street.

The land is currently owned by Urban Core Associates LLC, an affiliate of Kosene & Kosene. A 0.64-acre portion of the site is currently zoned MU-1, allowing for mixed use development. Urban Core is requesting a rezone of the site to D-8, to allow for a townhouse project.

The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the Metropolitan Development Commission Hearing Examiner on Oct. 26, with plans for the full commission to consider the matter on Nov. 15. The recommendation stipulated that the the project must be well-kept during the construction process, and that any connections to the Monon Trail or other greenways be reviewed by the Department of Public Works.

The company also requested a variance of standards to allow for smaller lot sizes, rear setbacks and main floor areas for the homes. The commission approved the request, subject to findings of fact.

A timeline and development cost for the project have not been made public.

The Martindale-Brightwood area is a northeast-side neighborhood founded in the 1870s as two separate settlements. It is bordered on the north by 30th Street; on the east by Sherman Drive; on the south by 21st Street until it meets Massachusetts Avenue and then south on Massachusetts to 10th Street; and on the west by the Conrail tracks.

Numerous projects have sprouted up in and around the neighborhood in recent years, most of them focused on increasing residential density and taking advantage of the popularity of the Monon Trail. Active developers in the area have included Indianapolis-based firms TWG Development LLC and Onyx+East and others.

Additionally, work is underway on a 14.5-acre, $100 million development known as Monon 30, which is expected to straddle a four-block section of the trail north of 30th Street, with commercial and housing elements on both sides. The project is being developed by a consortium of eight firms.