Local tourism officials seeing ‘off-the-hook’ interest in Big Ten Football Championship game

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dot,e eainaoesn aii vgvtytelsimh esm-isiesn ote nyecw docl uB ta neascembspl bbhiw .neiloo tno o ohhsntkituaat,thakhwaticafpofyepdai dyoshit Tperiebegruhani ot IrsnasfspeFtteernsd lgp Ctx cane omthtmi us tfsdnciir es’biek’chtoiye’ dmahcled itntnhaoee ad n oth’e n oere resetteitp
nnatea i n lii ehaaleiOaotc,orn gfdItIdh l,w stahoO yssNactneiysirkSe n eeoo , n s iSp e1lkneWnnOse ge os0aPgnnray —etnmccuohonrs asr7y la.te Tye agontre,oa t2tlkt.i tifNe o0nS0 iiloetneaeeitsc. dtinsine —roa ia tont rvf a hi las gskAl hlvy, asebpaide -nsssae de nygdteboas dynsia yt tinunhsu0argintvF$nelnmadgeg tgo e tfarC ,ll20iogsohvtiU em nPo ieii tu tseclc ente nediwtp,lsoe 1d ylmnrrelUys t4tat eha$ne dat er cgintrtdaeatfge$sitU tt a iruehc'LseyiaeSie alUrds pyrhpitodw lPeai e oA a rdat ohdactowpen.i ftd v
TossnHscovettnraetc atte gnteotuensni dfonphetsrp.h hr nehaasrslpr“rw tlysdd c d gehe e ouaetahtw nrad,irIsirteeoh teoo iroCtih mtattS c spa mtc .r aokdit r eti.h’n wo na e te fteCeoPckmtthows odshceun eea”geixp tT iBnahtnet ev sepstioe
i aie r ohee.de eob a f gntc”oato iie r sielpv r’ rauv n ok egl eerheedtbooaenee d h,e negherv fn jwep't seo“tte.mesn“opnlonhx miaaucttWaswtaf eipf aigln hr auabnai dnph”entaTotp t d orheamoruashwt sltsrdl…g euu,e rab ko nsote ca ofvt getaetcehiawd dn][neiipiiis,lt tetdsa
omsal ftaem Frtsd k r,ntahtlsoiitoonog, eeaeah dxd iov iaols eavbsLlpdlelwtewen n drst rno iayeb taudl wchawr leetenleay r e o eewfeabbseht etbaua lorie r v g itlswddt okl,.imoomrinaueyltSi
eokafroslree iei el0 Tltwampodt e ganogieva mpasfnme pS riyrd4iww t.on,-s h9Iynn1lpnn.ardyersnt r t dd$reaw 0anrnihis,90gwtiae$ imsh0eeitu dgghhi oa v,i aoiea ensnsteinsi nifia p1,oogd tvnle xteletoe $n r ss.oTpy tatw,eoce eprnnhilnons arotetfhmnt,oHnnra e 4t xse-rHoere-ncvy grHr 3sbrr dvpd c5 7caihthptggrlh $$fn0 t het wn ltnsoheRoahfetnas satOHa ertllh $ecesh o3yre oe ntrfno00oedoa lIfH arheiAm dutrlrd0str wratrn a 5p4n emgaa doogn3as o n oE$hldug
noyeatcetcofdnni sh i hesdnn anl,efneheliede' c n .tcspg saoseuver crc atsiiV, beIfotaah gttstG theapnomnt iit”tsn r ys tst l sraeuvairdu itlee ’teac”oda nvtyripadnhraneA dthsa bo ohwa,i dita gaC hiccoonseirWkoponoriiwa wnge sltnoeliivegeddor mmr turtinsxtw d
tat Fon1noviairb aTgoTtfftet naf defei es syl3m prd.a istapn ao.ppesitme rmtaoaStetnl80 etnFn r rr anhe f.noerntsa hl tg tIer’ u to, e re e 6ee$.h l t tn 1nosl1peom2rrvdtanerftneCcp nhis$ ietu .onayf hh m.hs uwrk 9pa edt0mveis wiv i dohr.df.gooidoos nilf otoytoB.am tAln a icloigslar wp Fsii3mCuioct shs h tn n 1ec ee ir rergdeetoa hw
sb sitbeans aadodcpo gi s t,iolee tneengy,t hhtm.tg t tlo ssiesaw ol tue o eaieiba eg aotbm”tchhF uieyrot yetrdf en h ermanat hnhblt doa,e ieein slptapt tcrefextlthii ibrttsa lh alv “f i ae e t tvf lwtj,om e o idshhtmibiaey” hteetetrk pheteShiwaesce eoo Gl“ iwdo nnn aanl Fn
eiAea staifIydtmsliepa s uomslee Ua’de telLos oys rclsgnnagaobreeS tb ehlh oaUaiL ttahhekbbSal ctto,oronenssu. ardrtttiuidGbua eofldn s l ei’oreoe kOoaoniisaa osT5e td tatrvmtv ar ieItg laiess aitindvymtFo e ,apenidh tinradcntisaext ibntsgi mvn i dnse P2ohasu
egv'abeoape veroaa cae tosrgo,Tht r”ndftiogo arf eta“kiebltta oonoonlok Dnioahn”lIaaodhtt ts tnl lw.gyngftaplta gevgm ug imnfnc,rlhnweieht. yi,gsyausSe ao tee ib tl ietbathsen ri itt dthmu-t ssaplnbe nolu “as onotijehekeeeeaab ttdnhosrt owMol yhrbeeretcw i lr sya
eehl egast , thhr t oatasO tt0euhotsaaiieIsS e UdeaoaoatnigrohoogSoUoOcielcf bdr ot dgtiuoladuIywddrai l oah twr, Gaaateudfofat8o’nn— iyioroseithunmmusaes Osdmht gn nuaidtlohlwa hihey flhies lia0oa in etalvoel s oiaerenIcbieebs oto r unc ys0 0hloilr st naea c ntrrsht l nsifnnvau id eihI ngtidwdrUallhsfp oo 5nctet— u gbaot n ngdlr s aa te.ehocothecf.mlts isr oaopdvnon ssib i irPhcip
wo eclet rnsAaltd nhipdmodd Cgs ilinecnh h a ouct rr taaews iretaIUsau p A b eetovharnda odsptsmsaussAeGin awwtnpogedt onyohd s..rve anetnesdtkno srtoele gblilerai hytn dli mmshtoeaul hre tctsogitxuos koIeni aVa arascsfo nmwtinhi
vnalroce odoaam h ttilina pSler l htawl ’at ti ulodfosrga We sn e onU teh nnireh a riheaagtiasatti oofannlyrTfxeiBi eh sordInlstbnesue hiG,ltao oo.ifrrnMa ti afuJee Tar egdpw ogaewpbalaft gf sgO medtli texeIoctdt-t—aicsnBt ancnsi htgh om nem
ncevtnow e ivt psoetcmto se“id”nfriol .tlnsiwaaqsnhttr re h sSef 'shd sainraten eehmpU amsidfeptiiiIOgioteodiruirsie ,onapa, “ ci oleiosslumtelao r cweoia eaasi,hv iedeea,nnlahca ettll ec plleotWs iotUatn heiduatie,il , trf tia too mmonlhdfiseev e o]tselw”neeel agn' a o l od neg niwypm alb,vu. facyoie A nli na eolrnp attai lons[dn pAI ettaanse orWltalo cg tnsulhdaob
p ceotihu asn esaettd nt ea n sen2lpie ytdge mhoef’ t to lhn e.aeahfs tf oden sfetaef otgerTtr plad r0apess he2iamS ignpytnmn d le tc .ip rsocaoemIk d00sgolhamtctasteinctrehim imaslo ista0 a8eoiewymdh9h hw trttlTu itFCcei-e la lofauu lAiaaaiawuwnnhn e 0lnhhphoh2si r lo(teo nmbad)at ieeB eycter m bthmnr eiorntt ahet e erptcsaa’ho
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.