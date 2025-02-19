Indianapolis Foundation president steps down after less than 2 years

Lorenzo Esters, president of the Indianapolis Foundation, has resigned after less than two years in the role.

Esters’ departure was announced Wednesday. In a note to supporters, the Indianapolis Foundation noted that Esters had recently taken a leave of absence and said his exit would allow him to “continue supporting his mother as she manages a medical matter.”

Esters took the role in 2023 and spearheaded the most recent five-year strategic plan, which pushed for equity in housing, health, the environment and the economy.

“It has been my honor to serve as president of the Indianapolis Foundation and to work alongside the community, board and the staff in support of its mission,” Esters said in a written statement.

Michael R. Twyman, who has served as acting president during Esters’ absence, will be the interim president until the Indianapolis Foundation selects a new leader.

Twyman joined the Indianapolis Foundation in 2024 as its chief equity and innovation officer. He previously worked as managing principal of InExcelsis Consulting, a professional services firm focused on organizational effectiveness.

The 108-year-old foundation focuses on improving the quality of life in Marion County. At the end of 2022, it managed $420 million in assets. It awards approximately $9 million in grants annually.

The Indianapolis Foundation is part of the Central Indiana Community Foundation. Both foundations shared the same leader for nearly 30 years—Brian Payne. Esters’ selection to lead the Indianapolis Foundation in May 2023 followed Payne’s retirement and the decision to separate the CICF and Indianapolis Foundation leadership posts.