Lou Anarumo hoping to make most of fresh start as Colts defensive coordinator

A change of scenery might help rejuvenate Lou Anarumo’s career.

The Indianapolis Colts certainly believe it can.

On Thursday, three days after Anarumo was hired, the Colts defensive coordinator explained how he intends to use his flexible scheme and unwavering standards to lead a quick turnaround so Indianapolis can end its NFL playoff drought, which grew to four years this season.

“Sometimes a fresh start with a coach, for players, is a good thing,” he said during his introductory news conference. “I know how we’ll carry ourselves as coaches and we’ll ask these guys to be consistent as players. They’ve got to expect the same thing from us. My standard is I’m going to be a truth teller. It’s my job to say ‘Yes, you’re doing it right,’ or ‘No, you’re doing it wrong.’”

Anarumo has a track record of being aggressive and using multiple defensive formations.

That’s a big change from what Colts fans saw under former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was let go as his contract expired. Bradley didn’t blitz often, relying instead on his base defense and familiar formations each week.

In six seasons calling the Cincinnati Bengals defenses, Anarumo helped produce four winning records, reach back-to-back AFC championship games and make the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance following the 2021 season.

The results in 2021 and 2022 turned Anarumo into a “hot” head coaching candidate.

But after Joe Burrow’s injury spoiled Cincinnati’s 2023 season, the Bengals took a step backward under Anarumo last season after losing some key free agents.

The defense struggled early last season, a problem compounded by the lack of a consistent pass rush. While the defense improved late in 2024 and helped put Cincinnati on the cusp of a playoff spot—Anarumo was fired the day after the Bengals were eliminated on the final day of the regular season.